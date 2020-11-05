October 2020 Stock Purchases, 1 Sale - Sweet

A couple months ago, I started a small position in Microsoft and was glad to beef that position up this time around.

I used the proceeds from the BEPC sale and some new cash to start a position in TC Energy.

Brookfield Renewable has done very well for us. I really love the company but wanted to lower that allocation.

It's been a while. Life has been busy as the season is starting to near its end. Between work, all the leaves to clean up around the property and kids, I haven't felt like sitting down to write a post.

This one will be a summary of our purchases and sale we did this month.

Let's start off with the sale. I'm pretty sure I'll hear about this, but I think it's a great move for our portfolio long term.

Sale of Brookfield Renewable Corporation

After Brookfield Renewables created their new corporation, we got some shares of them. I really don't need 2 tickers of the same stock so was debating what to do. Should I sell my normal shares and put all that money into the corp. or vice versa?

At the same time these 2 tickers now made up over 9.5% of my portfolio. (It's safe to say Brookfield Renewable has done very well for us.)

I decided to sell our 36 shares just north of 81 bucks each. While the corp. has advantages with taxes for other investors, I didn't think the stock would propel itself too much further ahead than BEP.UN and keep those shares. Clearly, I was wrong as BEPC keeps running…

I still hold 148 shares of BEP.UN that currently makes up 6.4% of our portfolio.

I really love the company but wanted to lower that allocation and move some money into a company I have wanted to own for a while and think is undervalued. (BEP has had a massive run up since mid-September)

This sale lost - $62.49 USD in forward dividend income.

Buys

71 shares of TC Energy

Turning that clean energy money into dirty energy…

I said it last month when I sold our Altagas shares, I would love to start a position in TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) someday. Well that happened earlier this month. I noticed they were trading at 55 bucks a share and don't see that too much, so I used the proceeds from the BEPC sale and some new cash to start a position in them.

Crazy right? Renewables are the future. Gas is dead...

Well currently I think the renewables are overvalued while oil and gas stocks are quite cheap. As I try to keep my sector diversification in check, my oil & gas stocks have fallen to one of my lowest sectors. I always love pumping our lower sectors.

Gas will still be around for a long time and natural gas especially will always be in demand. While the producers will really feel the cyclical nature of the business, the pipes will still need to move product. These days it's harder than ever to get approval to build a new pipeline and the companies that have them in place, basically have a solid moat.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), for example, is one bill I will always have. I wanna heat my water and home, I need natural gas. I can't call another provider like I could do with my phone bill. As an investor, you got to love that.

Of course, there are risks investing in this sector at the moment. We have seen the gauntlet of dividend cuts. I am a victim of the IPL cut... argh! But I feel TC Energy can weather this storm especially with their lower payout ratio compared to Enbridge.

We bought 71 shares of TRP at just over 55 bucks a share. At this price, we had roughly a 5.9% starting yield and these shares will now generate $230.04 in added income.

The company has raised their dividend each year for the last 20 years and has a 5 year div growth rate of 9.5%

Morningstar gives TC Energy a fair value price of $66.34. At the current price of $53.40 the stock could be 24.23% below fair value.

7 Shares of Microsoft

Let’s be honest, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) ain’t cheap! But they seem to be doing all the right things and have tons of growth vectors lined up. I think this may be the best DGI tech stock out there.

My portfolio has not performed the best this year due to my lack of tech. It has been something I have wanted to grow, but haven’t wanted to pay for them and their low starting yields. (MSFT has a 10% 5 year div growth rate though – better yet a 14.3% 10 year div growth rate)

A couple months ago, I started a small position in Microsoft and was glad to beef that position up this time around. I bought the shares at 216 and change, so averaged up. Their earnings were approaching and I wanted in before them as I thought they would beat earnings yet again. Well they did and the price dropped along with the rest of the market.

Ahh, well can’t time the market!

Slowly I plan to grow this into our largest tech holding. Here’s hoping the market continues to slide.

This purchase added $15.68 to our forward income.

Conclusion

Well there you have it our October 2020 Stock Purchases / 1 Sale moves… Brookfield Renewable continues to be one of my favorite stocks in the portfolio, I just had to trim it down a bit.

In total we added $183.23 to that income so far this month.

Currently we have a bit of cash that I’m waiting to deploy but the way the market keeps dropping before elections makes me want to wait a bit. Maybe I’ll make a purchase Friday. It would be a Canadian stock/ ETF so I’m debating between more Enbridge, TD, XRE.TO or maybe even capreit. I guess we will see what opportunities arise.

