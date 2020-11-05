MAS put on a good show in Q3 both on the top line, bottom line, and margin front. The balance sheet looks strong and repurchases will recommence in Q4.

The house is no longer just a place for shelter. It has become the office, the restaurant, the classroom, the gym, and the entertainment center. - Keith Allman

Masco Corporation (MAS) is a manufacturer and distributor of branded home improvement and building products. The company reports under two segments – Plumbing Products (c.60% of group revenue) and Decorative Architectural Products (c.40% of group revenue).

A resilient Q3

Last week the company announced a good set of results. Buoyed by strong demand for its products, MAS posted a significant improvement on the top line, with sales growth of 15% in constant currency terms; compare this to Q2, where constant current sales had declined by -3%. Incidentally, its Q3 sales of $1983m also managed to beat market estimates by 7%. In addition to the increased sales volume, the company has also been resorting to strong cost control measures, and this was reflected in more than a 2% annual improvement in the Gross margin (GM) at 38%. On the operating front, operating profit grew by 43% annually, whilst margins improved by 400bps to hit 21.4%. All this was reflected in strong bottom-line growth, with EPS growing annually by 73%, and coming in 33% higher than street estimates.

Balance sheet in decent shape, divis have been increased and repurchases to resume

In September, MAS increased their dividend by c.4% to 0.14 per share; at the current share price you get a decent yield of 1%. Despite some of their operating challenges in previous years, the company has been fairly regular in paying out its dividends, which have now grown annually for 7 years on the trot. Besides, the other encouraging aspect is that they will resume their share repurchase operations sometime in Q4 with an initial target of deploying $100m. To support both the divis and the repos, a company's balance sheet needs to be fairly resilient, and I think it's fair to say that currently, it's the best it has been in years. Currently, MAS has about $2.3bn in liquidity ($1.3bn of cash and $1bn of the revolver) and the net debt at $1.6bn is at the lowest level since Dec-2015 (Current net debt to EBITDA is at a very respectable 1.1x). Crucially in Q3, the company was also able to refinance their 2021 debt maturity at low rates which could potentially result in c.$4m of annual interest savings.

Renovation and remodeling activities in the US have been strong over the last two quarters but may need the help of stimulus to be sustained

To some extent, MAS does depend on new home construction activity, but predominantly its chief drivers are momentum in US residential repair and remodeling. Over the past few quarters, US consumers, armed with stimulus cheques, have chosen to curtail discretionary spend such as travel, leisure, and entertainment, and focus more on re-developing and re-modeling their houses, and this has been reflected in strong volume for MAS’s products. A lot of these customers have been resorting to these activities by themselves which is reflected by strong growth of high teens in MAS’s DIY Paint segment.

Source: NAHB

Then consider the latest numbers that have come out of the NAHB’s RMI (Remodeling Market Index) report. In Q1, the RMI had dipped below 50, to 48 (RMI is measured on a scale of 0 to 100, where 50 indicates an equal number of remodelers reporting their activity as good and poor) but in Q2 this improved to 73 and in Q3 it improved even further to 82.

The RMI report also provides some indication to the future outlook and even here the numbers look fairly steady, although the pace of improvement from Q3 over Q2 has not been as impressive as Q2 over Q1. The future indicator index measures the current rates at which leads and inquiries are coming in for remodelers, and also the current backlog of remodeling projects. In Q2 this had surged to 70 from 39 in Q1, but in Q3 there has only been a marginal improvement to 77.

Looking ahead, I believe much of the future demand linked to remodeling and renovations may well be tied to any stimulus and what that entails; without the support of this, it remains doubtful if US consumers will be prepared to shed out a greater share of their wallets towards this. In the recent earnings call, MAS management mentioned that they don’t expect this elevated spend on home renovations to stay and we could see some mean reversion, more so if we fail to see progress on the stimulus.

Various headwinds ahead

Looking ahead, I think there are quite a few headwinds that may put a ceiling on the stock price. Firstly, there’s the seasonality effect, particularly in MAS’s Decorative Architectural Products segment (c.40% of group revenue). Traditionally Q2 and Q3 tend to correspond with the peak seasons of repair and remodeling work, and then this tends to ease off in Q4 and Q1. We may see a repeat of this over the next two quarters.

In Q3, MAS benefitted significantly on account of inventory restocking activities but in Q4 this is unlikely to be sustained and may likely fall off.

There’s also the high base effect in MAS’s paint business; last year in Q4, the company had c.$20m of sales pulled forward in Q4 and this will serve as a tough comp to crack.

All in all, we are unlikely to see the impressive 15% constant FX revenue growth replicated in Q4.

There will also be challenges on the costs front. Copper and zinc are two key raw materials used by MAS, especially in the plumbing sector. Prices of these metals had spiked in Q2 but what’s key is that the raw material impact is not immediate, and tends to be reflected in MAS’s financials by roughly two quarters, so expect this to be an issue in Q4.

Then management has also guided for increased investment in Q4 in areas such as advertisement and marketing to stay more relevant vs. peers. In addition to that, there will also be additional costs related to volume rebates, additional air freight and bonuses. All this will likely weigh on margins.

Dollar risk and international business headwinds

21% of MAS's sales come from outside the US, making the company susceptible to dollar-related headwinds. As I wrote in this week’s edition of The Lead-Lag Report, the dollar was the only major asset class to post gains last week, and we could see further appreciation in the dollar index if the economic uncertainty continues, and investors liquidate their risk assets and switch to cash.

Outside North America, Europe and the UK are key territories for MAS accounting for c.15% of MAS’s total group sales. As highlighted in The Lead-Lag Report, ongoing lockdowns across Europe related to the virus have dampened the services sector PMI which has fallen further in contraction territory from 48 to 46.9. This has weighed on the composite PMI which has now declined for 4 straight months and suggests that the recovery there is fading. The UK composite PMI too dipped month on month from 56.5 in September to 52.5 in October (the second successive monthly decline). In the Q3 call, MAS management mentioned that regions such as the UK and Spain have been slow to recover. These latest PMI readings don’t bode well for MAS’s key international territories.

Conclusion

MAS has benefitted from Americans' appetite for home renovations and remodeling over the last few months, and this has been reflected in a strong Q3. That said, this appetite is unlikely to persist for too long and we could see some mean reversion here, more so if uncertainties with the stimulus linger. In addition to that, there are also a lot of upcoming headwinds (related to revenue, costs, seasonality, international operations) in the coming quarters. The stock has enjoyed a fine run this year and is up 56% YTD and only c.7% away from all-time-highs. This strong run has translated to a relatively high forward P/E multiple of 18.3x which is c.9% higher than the 5-year average multiple of 16.8x. At these high price levels and considering the risks ahead, I would be neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.