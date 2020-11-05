Otelco, Inc. (OTEL) CEO Richard Clark on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Otelco, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTEL) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 4, 2020 11:30 AM ET

Dru Anderson - Corporate Communications

Richard Clark - CEO, President & Director

Curtis Garner - Secretary & CFO

Thank you and welcome to the Otelco conference call to review the company's results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Conducting the call today will be Richard Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Curtis Garner, Chief Financial Officer. Richard will provide an update on Oak Hill Capital, strategic and operational highlights from the third quarter results, as well as information on the company's adjustments during and their performance under the changed environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Curtis will highlight the financial results for the quarter and then we will take questions on quarterly results from investors.

Thank you, Dru. Good morning. It is good to host everyone on our third quarter 2020 investor call. I hope that you and your extended families, both home and work, are staying safe in these difficult times. I appreciate the opportunity to update you today on Otelco's results and activities.

Let me start with an update on our pending acquisition by Oak Hill Capital. As announced on July 27, Otelco entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by affiliates formed by Oak Hill capital, a private equity firm, for $11.75 per share in cash, which represents an equity purchase price of $40.6 million and an enterprise value of $105.6 million. As part of the definitive agreement, Oak Hill will assume or refinance Otelco's outstanding debt.

Our Board of Directors approved the merger agreement and recommended the approval and adoption of the merger agreement by the Otelco shareholders. A special meeting of the Otelco shareholders was held on October 9, 2020, and our shareholders approved the proposal to adopt the agreement. The company is in the process of notifying State Public Utilities Commission and gaining approval where required. At the federal level, documents have been provided to Team Telecom for their review.

We anticipate closing during the first quarter of 2021, once the regulatory review process is completed. We believe this transaction is a good outcome for Otelco shareholders, our customers and our employees. Oak Hill's commitment to facilitate Otelco's growth will allow the company to accelerate fiber growth plans that would not have been possible with our existing capital structure.

Before I cover the operational and strategic results for the third quarter, I would like to provide an update on Otelco's actions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We have been and we remain mindful of our central role in providing the critical data and voice services our customers' needs, especially during this crisis. Since the outbreak, Otelco has continued to monitor developments in the states we serve and adjust our operations as needed to mitigate the potential risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic to the company, our employees and our customers.

To protect our employees while continuing to provide the communication services needed by our customers, the company continues to adapt customer installation and repair service processes to limit customer contact and to minimize employee contact with other employees. As COVID-19 restrictions have been eased in some states, Otelco employees are returning to their normal work locations with extra safety measures and protocols in place. At the same time, we have continued to empower the company's technicians to reschedule any in-person installation or repair if they determine that circumstances at the location present a health risk.

During the third quarter of 2020, customer calls for new and changed service, payment arrangements and for service troubles begin to trend downward toward pre-pandemic levels. As a result of the measures implemented by the company, no significant adverse impact on results of operations through September 30, 2020 has occurred.

As the crisis continues to affect our markets to varying degrees, the full extent of the future impact of COVID-19 on our operations is uncertain. An increase of COVID-19 cases in our service areas could have a negative impact on financial results and business operations of the company, including the timing and ability of the company to collect accounts receivable and procure materials and services from its suppliers.

As there is a return to more normal operations, we will continue to work with customers who may -- who have been affected by the coronavirus on payment strategies that avoid discontinuance of voice and data services while allowing for the company to receive payment for the services provided.

Now looking at third quarter's operational results. Revenues for the third quarter 2020 declined $0.2 million or 1.2% from the third quarter of 2019, primarily from a reduction in voice services and access fees, partially offset by increases in Internet, video and security and managed services. Revenues were up $0.1 million subsequently from the second quarter, primarily from new Internet customers and higher data speeds required by existing Internet customers.

We have continued to execute our strategy to make network improvements to provide enhanced data speeds to our customers. During the third quarter, we invested $2.6 million on Otelco's network as we continued to increase the speed of our Lightwave fiber-to-the-prem service, which provides up to 1 gigabit speed Internet capability. All the planned fiber for 2020 is in service and marketing is underway to all locations.

Through September 30, 2020, 926 customers have upgraded their existing service or signed up for the new Lightwave fiber service in Alabama and in 2 towns in Maine. Deployment of equipment in New England service territories to support higher speed VDSL service and standardized on the same platform that provides service in Alabama and Missouri has been completed.

In the southern part of our Alabama territory in and around Oneonta, Alabama, where Otelco is also the cable provider, work to upgrade the hybrid fiber coax network to DOCSIS 3.1 has been completed this week. This will allow all of our cable customers to gain access to gigabit Internet speeds, like speeds available over a fiber-to-the-prem network.

Our offer of gigabit speeds in all of our fiber-to-the-prem communities has been well received by our customers. While gigabit service is probably not necessary for most customers today, the higher speeds not available through standard DSL, but now available through our network improvements, allows customers to support multiple devices simultaneously as more work and study-at-home requirements are instituted. Our network is well positioned to also provide for future increased requirements.

We are pleased with our progress as our employees and vendors have worked hard during extremely difficult times to execute on these initiatives as we ramp up to get more broadband speed available to our customers.

New work routines and locations have presented challenges from making and keeping commitments. However, by the end of 2020, we expect our projects to bring gigabit Internet capability to more than 27% of our market, while increasing available speeds to 50 and 75 megabits per second to another 9% of our market with VDSL. Approximately 21% of the Otelco market has access to speeds ranging from 25 to 75 megabits per second and 27% has the availability of gigabit speeds.

Our primary objective is simple and has not changed: Improve service capabilities and add new customers to the Otelco family of companies. Looking ahead, with the support of Oak Hill Partners, we have greatly enhanced our ability to meet this objective.

Curtis will now summarize the third quarter financial results.

Curtis Garner

Thank you, Richard. We appreciate everyone joining us today. The press release we issued yesterday and our 10-Q filing from last night include the details of our third quarter results. I'll provide a few financial highlights for third quarter and then we can take questions. Unless noted otherwise, every comparison is against the same period in the previous year.

As Richard mentioned, total revenues decreased 1.2% to $15.6 million from $15.8 million. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in residential local services and traditional access revenue impacted by the FCC's intercarrier compensation order, partially offset by an increase in Internet services. When compared to second quarter 2020, revenues actually increased $0.1 million.

Here is a breakdown of third quarter 2020 revenue compared to third quarter 2019. Local services revenue decreased 2.6% to $4.6 million from $4.7 billion. RLEC, residential voice line revenue, including long distance and other related services, accounted for the decrease. Network access revenue decreased 8.7% to $5 million from $5.4 million. End user and access recovery fees declined $0.2 million. Switched and special access decreased $0.1 million and ACAM revenue decreased $0.1 million.

Internet revenue increased 9.8% to $4 million from $3.7 million. An increase in customers and data speeds accounted for the increase. Transport services revenue was unchanged at $1.1 million, reflecting a stable market presence. Video and security revenue increased 4.5% to just over $0.7 million from just under $0.7 million. An increase in IPTV customers and pricing changes to recover increases in content costs offset a decline in traditional cable customers. Managed services increased 14.3% to just under $0.2 million from just over $0.1 million, reflecting modestly higher cloud hosting revenue.

Moving on to our operating expenses for third quarter. Operating expenses increased 8.8% to $13 million from $11.9 million. Cost of services decreased 1.6% to $7.4 million from $7.5 million. Lower network access, total and circuit expense accounted for a decrease of $0.1 million. Lower sales and product management expense accounted for a decrease of $0.1 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in cable programming expense.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 38% to $3.5 million from $2.5 million. Legal and other costs associated with the announced acquisition of Otelco by Oak Hill Capital accounted for an increase of $0.8 million. Uncollectible revenue, property tax and other administrative expenses accounted for an increase of $0.3 million. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in executive and planning expense of $0.1 million.

Depreciation and amortization increased 11.5% to $2.1 million. An increase in RLEC depreciation reflecting new fiber and VDSL investment placed in service accounted for the increase. Operating income for third quarter 2020 was $2.6 million compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. Interest expense declined 29.2% or $0.4 million, reflecting lower interest rates and the reduction in principal outstanding under the company's credit agreement.

Net income was $1.2 million for third quarter 2020 compared to $1.8 million in third quarter 2019, reflecting the impact of slightly lower revenue and the $0.9 million in expenses related to Oak Hill's plan to acquire Otelco. Basic net income per share was $0.36 for third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.53 per share for the same period of 2019.

Consolidated EBITDA was $4.8 million for third quarter 2020 compared to $5.8 million for the same period in the previous year. Excluding the transaction-related costs, consolidated EBITDA was $5.7 million. Our balance sheet reflects cash of $8.1 million at the end of third quarter, including $3 million in Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds that were received in April of 2020. That's compared to $3.1 million of cash at the end of 2019.

The company has filed for loan forgiveness through our lending bank for the PPP loan. Once the bank review is complete, the SBA must approve loan forgiveness. During the first 9 months of 2020, the company invested $8.1 million in improving its network and operational capabilities compared to $7.6 million during the same period of 2019. The company's leverage ratio of consolidated indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA was 3.12 at the end of third quarter 2020, reflecting the use of additional cash generated for business operations to improve our network.

Our ratio of debt net of cash to consolidated EBITDA was 2.88, reflecting the scheduled payments made on the debt, but excluding the PPP loan proceeds. I think that covers primary highlights. Eduardo, if you will provide directions, we can shift to taking questions from our investors at this time.

Richard Clark

This is Richard Clark. We appreciate you joining us this morning. We always welcome your questions and we plan on keeping you informed of Otelco's activities in the future. Thank you.

