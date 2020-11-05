It may need $60+ WTI oil to be able to refinance its bonds.

At $40 WTI oil it is treading water though, and has debt that is over 5x unhedged EBITDAX.

As a result, it does potentially have some time to wait for better oil prices.

Baytex's next debt maturity isn't until 2024 and its credit facilities are not borrowing base facilities that are subject to reviews.

Baytex Energy (BTE) appears to have a decent amount of potential runway with its next debt maturity in 2024 and credit facilities that are not subject to reviews. That being said, Baytex has a quite challenging task to avoid an eventual restructuring given that its debt appears to be over 5x unhedged EBITDAX at $40 WTI oil and it may take $60 WTI oil to get its leverage to a more appropriate 2x level.

2021 Outlook At $40 WTI Oil

Baytex has outlined a scenario where it could generate around 72,500 BOEPD in average production in 2021 at $40 WTI oil. This would keep production around expected Q4 2020 levels, although down around -9% compared to average 2020 production levels.

Source: Baytex Energy

At $40 WTI oil (and currently expected differentials) Baytex would generate approximately $661 million in oil and gas revenue in 2021. Baytex's hedges would add another $16 million in value.

Units $ Per Unit $ Million USD Heavy Oil 7,391,250 $19.00 $140 Light Oil and Condensate 11,771,250 $35.50 $421 NGLs 2,372,500 $12.00 $28 Natural Gas 29,565,000 $2.45 $72 Hedge Value $16 Total $677

In this $40 WTI scenario, Baytex would have approximately $200 million in capital expenditures. This would essentially result in neutral cash flow.

$ Million USD Royalties $118 Operating Expenses $225 Transportation $20 Cash General And Admin $28 Cash Interest $76 Capital Expenditures $200 Leasing Expenditures $5 Asset Retirement Obligations $6 Total Expenses $678

Debt And Liquidity

Baytex currently has approximately $1.37 billion in debt, not including a working capital deficit of approximately $62 million. Baytex seems likely to end 2020 with around the same amount of debt. At $40 WTI oil in 2021, Baytex's debt would also be unchanged by the end of 2021.

Baytex may be able to deliver $270 million EBITDAX at $40 WTI oil. This would make Baytex's debt to EBITDAX ratio 5.1x, which is far too high to be sustainable.

At $50 WTI oil and 72,500 BOEPD in production, Baytex may be able to deliver $433 million EBITDAX. Baytex's current debt is still 3.2x that amount, which is probably still too high for it to refinance the $400 million in unsecured notes it has due in June 2024. Baytex's path to refinancing those notes probably would involve either $60+ WTI oil and/or substantial production increases without cash burn.

Baytex does have the benefit of its credit facilities not being subject to review. This gives it an advantage in that it can manage through periods of low oil prices without the threat of a borrowing base reduction that eliminates its liquidity. As a result, Baytex's near-term restructuring risk should be reasonably low until its note maturity gets closer.

Valuation

Baytex was valued at approximately 3.5x projected unhedged EBITDAX in early 2020. A similar valuation multiple now would leave no value for its common shares at $40 or $45 WTI oil (and Q4 2020 production levels). At $50 WTI oil, Baytex's common shares would have $0.26 in intrinsic value.

Thus I am bearish on Baytex's common stock. Baytex's bonds (such as its 2024 bonds priced at 53 cents on the dollar) offer better value with considerable upside if oil prices do recover and with the prospect of interest payments while Baytex treads water.

A 3.5x EBITDAX multiple would put an intrinsic value of 53 cents on the dollar for its bonds at $40 WTI oil (although 7 cents on the dollar less if its working capital deficit is factored in). A $5 improvement in oil prices may add around 30 cents on the dollar to the intrinsic value of Baytex's notes.

Conclusion

Baytex Energy is treading water in a $40 WTI oil scenario. It is able to hold production relatively flat to 72,500 BOEPD without cash burn at that oil price. Baytex does have over three years until its next debt maturity, but it may need $60+ WTI oil by then for its leverage to come down enough to refinance its 2024 notes.

Baytex's large amount of debt leaves no intrinsic value for its stock at $40 or $45 WTI oil and a limited amount of intrinsic value for its stock at $50 WTI oil. I'd consider Baytex's bonds to be a better value than its stock at any WTI oil price scenario under $60.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historical research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.