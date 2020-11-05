The general M&A market already rekindled mid-summer 2020. With the election out of the way another uncertainty is removed. Pharma, asset management, energy and precious metals are some of the industries where a lot is getting done.

Bristol-Myers (BMY) has been particularly active taking out Celgene last year. I'm still dealing with that situation because of the attached, but super interesting, contingent value right. On 10-19-2020 Bristol-Myers made a tender offer for Myokardia (MYOK) for $225 per share. Shareholders have had a pretty good year.

Data by YCharts

There aren't really issues with overlap in pipelines or portfolios of drugs. Myokardia has a portfolio of innovative therapies, mostly around heart disease, that are not really available yet. Phase 3 mavacamten could be approved in early 2021. If it is approved and does reasonably well just that drug could justify the price paid for Myokardia.

When I compare M&A deals, in an attempt to be in the best ones, I heavily rely on the expected annualized return. That's basically the annualized return represented by the spread but also accounts for the number of times the deal fails. The number is pretty much always lower than the annualized spread.

image: authors model

Yesterday, the HSR waiting period passed by. There is basically nothing standing in the way of the deal closing. On average it closes in about 12 days. The gross spread is tiny at 0.2% but because it is likely to close so soon that translates in a pretty good annualized return of 6.13%. In addition, I see almost no chance this deal fails. I've put the break price at $107 and the closing probability at 99.99%.

It is a reasonable deal to get involved with. I think it is very much at the safe end of the range and 6% annualized, after ticking up 0.48% on the HSR waiting period passing by, is nothing to sneeze at. However, comparing it to other deals I think there's something better. That's the LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) and Tiffany (TIF) deal.

image: authors model

That one offers a slightly lower 4% annualized return but it basically can't fail. See the full write-up here. I'm currently not involved in either because I tend to look for annualized returns that are a bit higher. But given bonds tend to yield nothing these situations can be valuable. If I have a few other situations resolve and get a lot of cash back, I'd definitely consider either. But would start with the unique Tiffany's situation.

