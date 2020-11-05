The article below, is a copy of an article first published on the DGI+ Club marketplace on Friday October 23,2020. The content of the article is unchanged, because little has changed since that time, except for announcement in SA News on November 4, "Allstate EPS beats by $1.18, beats on revenue". A beat was predicted in the article below. The article also indicates potential for returns conservatively estimated per Table 3 at 21% to 28% from holding through end of 2022. Despite the strong beat, share price post close remained unchanged at $92.04, post the announcement. This is only $0.79 above the share price on October 23, on which the above return calculations were based. Accordingly, the potential for average yearly 20% plus potential returns through end of 2022 remains.

Investment Review: The Allstate Corporation

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has achieved strong earnings growth from its property and auto insurance business over the past few years. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, profitability remains strong as a result of reduced auto accident claims, due to the coronavirus causing a reduction in driving. And this strong profitability is after a 15% credit of premiums to customers. Based on analysts' estimates looking out to FY 2022, beyond the impact of the present COVID-19 pandemic, average yearly EPS growth from end of 2019 to end of 2022 is expected to be in the mid single digits. The current low P/E multiple appears likely to be a temporary phenomenon. If and when business and activity get back to a more normal state, it is reasonable to expect Allstate's P/E multiple will revert to higher historical levels. A return to historical levels could see P/E multiples expand by over 20%. With ongoing EPS growth, an increase in P/E multiple would likely translate to a similar increase in share price. Q3-2020 results are due for release post market on Nov. 4, 2020. Despite some restructuring and other special item costs announced for Q3-2020, I believe it is likely the company's earnings in Q3-2020 could beat analysts' consensus estimates. Should this happen, it is possible improved sentiment could lead to an early expansion of P/E multiple back to historical levels, resulting in a sharp increase in the share price.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And, if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too then is the PEG ratio similarly affected. The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the operations of businesses, and consequently their revenues and earnings, and also sentiment toward individual businesses. The COVID-19 impact has been good for some businesses and bad for others. But, as King Solomon once observed, in respect of both good times and bad, "this too shall pass."

How does a share investor make a decision on these statistics, distorted as they are by the impact of COVID-19?

In thinking how to get from this time of disruption to better times, I'm reminded of an old Irish joke about a tourist on a back road in Ireland asking a farmer how to get to Dublin, to which the farmer replied, "If I was going to Dublin, I wouldn't start from here." I feel a bit like that with P/E ratios at present, due to the disruption to earnings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre COVID-19 and compare to projections out to end of 2022, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2022 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS and EPS and DPS growth rates (note estimates are shown for analysts EPS estimates out to 2024 where available but these are considered not as reliable). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7% per year through end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at Oct. 22 closing share price level. The table shows, to achieve the 7% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from Oct. 22, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022, is 4.67% (line 41). This growth rate is lower than the target 7% return due to estimated dividends receivable. Allstate has a current dividend yield of 2.36%. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7% total return.

Targeting a 7% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7% return Table 2 provides comparative data for Allstate , assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7%, for buying at closing share price on Oct. 22, 2020, and holding through end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows:

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7% rate of return through end of 2022. From Part 1, it can be seen that adding projected EPS growth rate to a dividend yield can give an approximation of potential total return, subject to changes in P/E ratio and growth in the dividend yield on cost.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve Target 7% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7% return. For Allstate, the P/E ratio at buy date must increase by 7.3% through end of 2022 for the 7% return to be achieved. Needing an increase in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a negative. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a negative, or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share prices at end of 2022, when it is assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For Allstate, the share price could decrease by $11.11 from $$112.45 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $101.34 at end of 2022, and, as detailed in Part 1, at $101.34, the targeted 7% rate of return would be achieved. For Allstate, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. We know the EPS for FY 2019 was $10.45, and SA analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 2022 is $12.33, which gives an average yearly EPS growth rate estimate of 5.7%. We know the share price at end of 2019 $112.45 and EPS $10.45, which gives a P/E ratio of 10.76. We know the share price at end of 2022, to achieve a 7% return is $101.34, and consensus EPS estimate $12.33, which gives a required P/E ratio of 8.22 at end of 2022. The indicated P/E ratio of 8.22 at end of 2022 is (23.6)% lower than the P/E ratio of 10.76 at end of 2019. All of these figures can be seen in Part 3 of Table 2 above. The change in the share price for Allstate can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price due effect of EPS growth rate equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested

= $112.45*(1+5.7%)^3 = $132.68

(B) Change in share price due change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio)

= $132.68*(1-23.6%) = $101.34

Note especially, the $20.23 increase ($132.68 minus $112.45) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The increase of $31.34 due change in P/E ratio ($132.68 minus $101.34) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

Undertaking exercises to determine the current value of a stock is a waste of time when the market continually provides the only current value that matters when it comes to buy a stock. The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Prices

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS, and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific. Such factors include perceived quality of a stock, Warren Buffett or another well-known investor acquiring or disposing of a position, an event such as Brexit or the COVID-19 pandemic, expected future earnings growth for the stock, and the state of the economy, now and in the future.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It is prudent to check whether distributions out of, and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Allstate's Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on selected historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus and low EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2022.

Table 3 Summary of relevant projections Allstate

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on Oct.22, 2020, and holding through the end of 2022. There are a total of twelve valuation scenarios, comprised of three EPS estimates (consensus, low and high) across four different P/E ratio estimates. Comments on contents of Table 3 follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Allstate. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important, in case analysts, overall, have not sufficiently taken account of potential ongoing impact of COVID-19 in their 2022 EPS estimates. It is also prudent to consider potential worst case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for June 30, 2020 TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 16 quarter end P/E ratios from Q4-2016 to Q3 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q4-2020. Average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the 3 highest and 3 lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the 3 highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, share prices based on FY 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent, and after FY 2019 results had been released. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. The range of 4.3% for Allstate indicates opinion among the 13 analysts covering Allstate is not too far apart.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Allstate is conservatively indicated to return between 21.5% and positive 28.1% average per year through end of 2022. The 21.5% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 28.1% on their high EPS estimates, with a 25.6% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Allstate, the indicative returns range from 21.8% 28.5%, with consensus 26%. The relatively small difference between best and worse cases is an indication of a degree of certainty in analysts' estimates and the stability of historical P/E ratios. While the current P/E ratio is 7.66, the historical P/E ratios (lines 5 to 7) are all within a range of 11.81 to 11.88.

Review Of Historical Performance For Allstate

Table 4 Comments on Table 4 are as follows -

Part 1 - EPS - Actual and Projections (lines 1 to 16)

Part 1 shows that analysts' expectations are for lower future EPS growth of 18% for the three years ending 2022, compared to actual EPS growth rates of 113.7% from 2016 to 2019. The lower EPS growth rate for 2019 to 2022 is not surprising. It is difficult to maintain the very high EPS growth rates seen for 2016 to 2029. What is encouraging here is the ongoing reduced percentage growth rate is off a far higher base of $10.45 EPS compared to the starting point of $4.89 EPS for calculating 2016 to 2019 growth rate

Part 2 Share price (lines 21 to 27)

From 2016 to date, Allstate share price has increased by 23.7 % (line 26), resulting in excellent returns for shareholders, as illustrated in Table 5 below. What is encouraging here is the share price growth rate of 23.7% compares to the 2016 to 2019 EPS growth rate of 113.7%. That leaves a lot of room for the share price to grow to catch up to the EPS growth. And the EPS is estimated to continue to grow through end of 2022, even based on analysts' low EPS estimates.

Part 3 Equity (lines 31 to 57)

Outstanding shares (lines 31 to 37) have decreased by 14.5% since 2016, as a result of share repurchases, partially offset by issues for staff compensation. Net book value (equity) (lines 51 to 57) has grown by $6.19 billion since 2016, due mainly to excess of earnings over dividend payments and share repurchases.

Part 4 Market Cap

Market value is 1.15 times book value, a level that does not raise concerns.

Part 5 Debt metrics

Net debt level appears reasonably conservative and manageable.

Reviewing Allstate's Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 5 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Allstate's shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 5

Table 5 shows returns have been excellent for investors buying shares in Allstate prior to end of 2018. Subsequent to end of 2018 returns for buyers has been negative. It is believed this could be due to the current market share price falling below the intrinsic value of the shares. Should the market share price come back closer to intrinsic value, the recent buyers of shares at over $100 shown in Table 5 could see their unrealized losses turn into unrealized gains. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to fourth quarter 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

For Allstate, Current Sentiment Reflected In The P/E Ratio Is The Main Issue

I find it difficult to fathom why Allstate is currently trading at such a low P/E ratio compared to historical levels. Sentiment towards the stock appears to be generally bullish as per Fig. 1 below.

Figure 1

Despite the more favorable ratings for Allstate, its current P/E ratio of 7.66 is far below its historical median of 11.81, while Progressive (PGR) current P/E ratio of 14.75 is above its 2016 to 2020 median of14.47.

A Potential strong earnings beat for Q3-2020

Allstate issued a press release on Sep. 30, 2020 advising of restructuring costs and other matters impacting Q3-2020 earnings,

As a result of these actions, Allstate expects to incur a restructuring charge totaling approximately $290 million, pre-tax, with approximately $210 million to $220 million, pre-tax, to be recognized during the third quarter of 2020, $50 million to $60 million, pre-tax, to be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 and any remaining charges to be recognized in the first half of 2021. These charges will reduce both net income and adjusted net income. Severance and employee benefits are the primary costs, comprising approximately $210 million, pre-tax. Additionally, Allstate expects to incur real estate exit costs of approximately $80 million, pre-tax, resulting from office closures. The expectation that interest rates will remain low will also impact third quarter earnings. A premium deficiency reserve for immediate annuities with life contingencies will be recognized given updated investment and actuarial assumptions, which will reduce net income, but not adjusted net income. The annual review of assumptions for life insurance, other annuities and Discontinued Lines and Coverages will reduce both net income and adjusted net income. In total, these items will reduce net income by approximately $450 million to $550 million, pre-tax, and adjusted net income by approximately $240 million to $280 million, pre-tax.

Also from Allstate per 8-K dated Aug. 4, 2020

Net income applicable to common shareholders was $1.22 billion, or $3.86 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $821 million, or $2.44 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased underwriting income and higher net realized capital gains. Adjusted net income* of $780 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, was 6.1% above the prior year quarter, primarily due to improved underlying loss experience in auto insurance, partially offset by the Shelter-in-Place Payback expense, lower net investment income and higher catastrophe losses. and

The foregoing information leads me to believe Allstate's results for Q3-2020 will come in at the high end of analysts' EPS estimates, subject to allowance for the $240 to $280 million for the special costs referred to above. Fig. 2 shows the analysts' high estimates, adjusted for the additional costs, together with some comparative data.

I believe there is a reasonable possibility Q3-2020 EPS will come in between consensus $1.86 and adjusted high EPS of $2.41. Unlike Progressive, where expectations were high for Q3-2020 beat, I believe expectations for Allstate are low. And unlike with Progressive where its 3rd quarter beat was followed by a share price fall, I expect the opposite is likely for Allstate, due to low expectations.

Summary and Conclusions

The market appears to be having difficulty with rationally setting share prices at present due to the distortion of usual market metrics by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. An increase in the P/E ratio due to a reversion to historical levels promises the possibility of strong positive returns for investors buying at current share price levels. A significant decrease in the P/E ratio since end of 2019 appears to be the main driver of poor returns in the recent past. A reversal of this trend, with P/E ratios rising back to historical levels, appears a strong possibility.

Disclaimer: The opinions in this document are for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell the stocks mentioned or to solicit transactions or clients. Past performance of the companies discussed may not continue and the companies may not achieve the earnings growth as predicted. The information in this document is believed to be accurate, but under no circumstances should a person act upon the information contained within. I do not recommend that anyone act upon any investment information without first consulting an investment advisor and/or a tax advisor as to the suitability of such investments for their specific situation. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment, or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

