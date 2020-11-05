Unfortunately, while Cosala was expected to be back online in Q3, the company has been unable to maintain access to the mine due to the illegal blockade.

While many precious metals stocks have put up incredible returns this year, with gold (GLD) hitting a new all-time high, Americas Gold and Silver (USAS) has been one of the worst performers, down 20% year-to-date. The news early in the year that there was an illegal blockade at Cosala was a minor dent in the investment thesis, but continued delays at Relief Canyon have led to a lost year for the company and massive share dilution to maintain working capital.

Due to these issues and the increased share float, earnings estimates have begun to slide, eroding some of the company's value thesis even after its lackluster performance. Based on the stock's continued underperformance, issues at multiple operations, and share count, which has capped some of the upside, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid.

Americas Gold and Silver [G&S] is getting ready to report its Q3 results later this month, and it's unlikely there's going to be much to cheer about. While the company wasn't directly affected by COVID-19 like other miners, it has been a disastrous year from start to finish, with an illegal blockade and a radial stacker issue leading to delays at the company's new mine and an absence of production at the company's flagship silver mine.

Not surprisingly, this has led to a massive drop in revenue year-over-year in what should have been a near-record year for the company, given the addition of a third asset to its production profile. Unfortunately, the issues at Cosala where the illegal blockade took place have not improved, and a restart of operations here has added uncertainty to an already disappointing year. Let's take a closer look below:

For those unfamiliar, Americas G&S's Cosala Operations in Mexico were the primary contributor to revenue and metals output last year, with ~3.63 million silver-equivalent ounces produced in the first nine months of 2019. Unfortunately, the company announced that a group of individuals blocked access to the facilities in early February. This took a massive bite out of Q1 revenue, with revenues coming in at $7.3 million, down 59% year-over-year.

The company briefly regained access to the mine in August with some personnel to re-enter the operations, and the company noted that the operation would be restarted at the end of Q3. This was a tough pill to swallow as investors saw two full quarters of mining and revenue wiped out here, but there was at least a resolution to remove uncertainty about the lost output.

Unfortunately, the company has now released that access has not been maintained. The most recent update is as follows:

"As a result, the company does not believe there are conditions currently present to invest the required capital to restart the Cosala Operations. The company continues to work with all legitimate stakeholders and remains hopeful that a resolution, consistent with the rule of law and featuring an election free from threats and intimidation can be achieved so that operations can re-commence in the near-term."

This news is a very negative development as not only does it lead to a continued headwind when it comes to revenue with the loss of over 1 million silver-equivalent ounces per quarter, but it brings into question the value of this operation if a blockade can derail production for nearly a year. It's no surprise that Mexico is a tough jurisdiction for illegal blockades, with several in the past at Torex's (OTCPK:TORXF) El-Limon Guajes Mine and Goldcorp's (GG) Los Filos, but few last anywhere near this long. With Cosala remaining offline, the company will have a headwind of over $10 million per quarter in revenue, which puts a significant dent in the investment thesis until this is resolved.

Meanwhile, the company's new Relief Canyon Mine in Nevada was supposed to be in commercial production in Q2 according to management, but nearing the halfway point of Q4, and we still have no confirmation of this achievement. One to two-month delays in reaching commercial production is quite normal in the mining sector. However, a six-month delay is unheard of and is a serious offense in over-promising and under-delivering. The culprit for the delay is start-up challenges, including inconsistent operating practices and the radial stacker suffering a structural failure. Thankfully, this is the only requirement left to reach commercial production nearly a year after the initial ore placement last December.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Unfortunately, with Cosala offline and production from Relief Canyon delayed, the company chose to issue 29 million shares this year to maintain strong working capital. This translated to a more than 30% increase in the share count since last year, more than the average explorer dilutes shares over two years, let alone nine months. This increase in the share count, coupled with an absence of revenue from Cosala and delayed revenue from Relief Canyon has taken a massive bite out of earnings estimates, as shown above.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium Quant Rating Tool)

As we can see from the chart above, FY2020 annual earnings per share [EPS] estimates have slid from $0.18 to $0.10, and FY2021 earnings estimates have fallen from $0.58 to $0.46. This is a very bearish development as the majority of the sector is seeing earnings estimates trend higher at a rapid pace, and it explains Americas G&S's low Quant rating below. If we look at the above Quant Rating table from Seeking Alpha Premium, we can see that Americas G&S is ranked 209th out of 230 stocks in the Materials (XLB) sector, or the bottom 10% of all companies. Typically, the companies sitting in the bottom ranks are the worst investment prospects. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Americas G&S posted net losses for several years in a row but was finally supposed to see a sharp increase in annual EPS this year and swing to positive earnings. While this is still the case, the earnings estimates have been cut in half due to the multiple issues this year, and it will be very challenging to meet past estimates going forward. This is because the earnings will now be divided by a 30% higher share count due to this year's share dilution.

Some investors might be impressed by the expected 360% growth in annual EPS next year ($0.46 vs. $0.10), but while this is impressive, I wouldn't be putting too much weight into any estimates until the company starts to deliver. Obviously, the issues at Cosala are out of the company's control, and Relief Canyon was unfortunate. Still, it's quite clear that Americas G&S has been anything but conservative in their targets this year. Typically, I avoid investing in companies that consistently over-promise and under-deliver.

So, why is this an issue?

(Source: Koyfin.com)

The issue with the decreased earnings estimates is that the recent correction should have placed the stock at a significant discount to small-scale producers and at an attractive valuation. However, with FY2021 earnings estimates dropping significantly, Americas G&S is still trading at a forward P/E ratio of 9. This is relatively expensive for a company with one mine shut down, one mine delayed, and one mine (Galena), which will struggle to contribute 5,000 ounces of gold per quarter (Galena) as the company attempts to turn around operations.

Meanwhile, investors can buy Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) for roughly 11x earnings with a 15x larger production profile (1.5 million ounces), a better cost profile, no issues at its mines, a 1.3% dividend yield, and the most aggressive buyback program in the sector. Therefore, some investors in Americas G&S might argue the stock is cheap here, and it very well might be if the company can hit a timeline target for once; there are alternatives with superior investment theses available at similar valuations. For this reason, I see no reason to go bottom-fishing here at $2.75.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The above discussion is meaningless if the chart doesn't agree with the thesis, but as the above technical chart shows, Americas G&S has been a terrible investment relative to gold and the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ). As shown, the stock remains in a steep downtrend vs. its benchmark, and this suggests that there's minimal support for the stock even though it would appear to be on sale as it's down 20% this year. Meanwhile, the stock is one of the only precious metals stocks unable to break out this year, showing terrible relative strength vs. its index. It's certainly possible that the stock could bounce once commercial production is announced, but I believe any rallies to $3.60 will be selling opportunities with a brick wall of resistance sitting in this area.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The recent correction in the precious metals sector has left some names like Kirkland Lake Gold at fire-sale prices, offering low-risk entries for long-term investors. However, given that some of the best names in the sector have gone on sale, it makes no sense to bottom-fish among the worst performers like Americas G&S when one can have their pick of the litter. An argument can certainly be made that the short-term issues at Relief Canyon are behind us, but there's nothing short term about a 9-month illegal blockade at the company's flagship mine. Given the added uncertainty to the thesis, the company's inability to meet targets, and the massive dose of share dilution investors were hit with this year, I would view any sharp rallies in the stock to above $3.60 as selling opportunities.

