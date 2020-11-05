Article Thesis

Dominion Energy (D) is a leading utility in the US, at a market capitalization of around $70 billion. Its shares offer a solid dividend yield of 3%, which compares very favorably to fixed income alternatives. Apart from that, the stock does not offer a lot, however - growth is not very encouraging, the company just sold attractive assets to Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), and its valuation is not especially low.

Source: Stock Rover

Dominion Energy is offering one of the highest dividend yields among major utilities - only on a trailing basis, however, the forward yield, at 3%, is less attractive. Its valuation is not overly attractive, either, as its forward earnings multiple and EV to EBITDA ratio are both above 20.

Dominion Energy's Dividend Is Solid

Dominion Energy is a utility, and utilities are oftentimes regarded as income vehicles primarily. The dividend is likely the key reason for many investors to hold the stock, as this is a way to generate a reliable and growing income stream with an attractive starting yield.

Data by YCharts

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend every year during the last decade, and the dividend growth rate has been relatively attractive. Over the last five years, the dividend has risen by 9% a year, which isn't bad at all for a lower-growth utility. On November 4, however, the company announced a dividend cut of 33%, the forward yield is now 3.0%.

Before the cut, the dividend yield was close to the highest level seen over the last decade. Since dividend yield shouldn't be looked at in a vacuum, we can also look at the spread between Dominion Energy's dividend yield and the return on 10-year treasuries:

Data by YCharts

This chart shows that the yield premium investors receive from Dominion Energy's stock is the highest it has ever been, apart from the March selloff earlier this year. Even following the dividend cut, the yield spread over treasuries is standing at an above-average level of 2.2%. Relative to the income that one can generate by holding treasuries, Dominion Energy is thus looking somewhat attractive.

Following the dividend cut, Dominion Energy's dividend yield is no longer higher than that of peers such as Southern Company (SO) or Duke Energy (DUK), but still higher than that of NextEra Energy (NEE).

What Else Is There To Love?

Dominion Energy does not have too many great things working in its favor right now. The company's growth rate, for example, is not especially convincing. The stock has a Growth Grade of D here on Seeking Alpha, which is based on a range of metrics, such as revenue growth, EBITDA growth, and earnings per share growth.

Over the last ten years, Dominion Energy's revenues grew by just 1.6% a year, while net income, when normalized, grew at 4.5%. That is not especially weak, but it isn't strong, either. Analysts are currently forecasting a long-term earnings per share growth rate of 5.5% a year, according to YCharts. If the company hits that estimate, its total returns could be attractive in the future, thanks to the addition of a dividend yield of 4.5%. If, however, Dominion Energy does not manage to hit that growth estimate, total returns may not be overly attractive. Factors that suggest that the 5% EPS growth estimate may be too aggressive include the somewhat weaker growth rate in the past and the recent sale of the company's natural gas assets to Berkshire Hathaway, in a deal that many believe was favorable for the latter.

Another reason that makes shares look somewhat less attractive right now is the stock's valuation. Based on earnings estimates for 2020, shares are trading for 23 times net profits right now, while the earnings multiple based on next year's net profits still stands at 21. An earnings multiple of around 23 is relatively in line with how shares were valued in the past:

Data by YCharts

With shares trading around the long-term median earnings multiple right now, it seems reasonable to assume that shares are fully valued right now. This does not mean that investors that hold a position should sell, but those that think about buying a stake may want to wait for a more opportune time when shares are trading at a discount to the historical valuation.

Buying in the high $50s, where the stock was trading during the March selloff, or in the low $70s, where the stock was trading at in July, would have been a good idea in retrospect, as shares were comparatively cheap at those times. Now, however, they do not look like an especially good deal - but not like an especially bad deal, either.

Looking at Dominion Energy's performance in the recent past, we see that shares have lagged both the broad market as well as peers from the utility industry over the last five years:

Data by YCharts

The underperformance versus the broad market is not an overly large surprise, but the underperformance versus its industry is noteworthy. Dominion Energy may not be the best house in its street, which, to us, suggests that one should only buy when valuations are favorable.

We last wrote about Dominion Energy in September 2018, calling this a stock that could deliver 10%+ returns over the coming years. And indeed, that call worked out relatively well:

Data by YCharts

Shares have generated total returns of 27% since, or about 12% annualized, which was slightly more than what we originally expected. Right here, however, the valuation looks less favorable - shares were trading at 18 times forward earnings then, versus 23 times forward earnings now.

Other Things To Note

Some utilities have been moving into the renewable energy segment in recent years, and in some cases, such as with NextEra, that has worked out very well, for both underlying results and the stock's performance. Dominion Energy has a sizeable renewable energy program as well, which includes a huge offshore wind project in Virginia. The company plans to install a capacity of up to 2.6 GW eventually, comparable to two nuclear power plants. Other projects that the company is embarking on include large-scale solar projects, as well as a range of other wind parks.

It is possible that these moves, combined with the sale of the natural gas pipelines, will give Dominion Energy a "green" look in the future, which could be rewarded by investors through a rising valuation, as has been the case with NextEra Energy. It is, however, not at all guaranteed that this will happen. So far, Dominion Energy wasn't able to differentiate itself from other utilities with its renewable portfolio - unlike NextEra, which has trounced Dominion Energy's total returns over the last five years, with a return of 240%.

Taking a quick look at politics, we see that Dominion Energy could be one of the companies that are hurt meaningfully in case of rising tax rates. It is not yet known what the political landscape will look like at the time of writing, but an increasing tax rate would likely hurt Dominion Energy quite a lot, as its effective tax rate has closely matched the official US corporate tax rate in the past:

Data by YCharts

One can thus expect that a possible rise in the US corporate tax rate to 28% would take a sizeable bite out of Dominion Energy's net profits.

Takeaway

Following the dividend cut, Dominion Energy's dividend yield is still higher than that of the broad market, and still attractive versus treasuries, but shares are not offering an industry-leading yield any longer. Dominion Energy has become less attractive from an income investor's point of view following this recent 33% dividend cut.

We are neutral on Dominion Energy, as shares are looking like they are fully valued, while growth will likely not be especially strong over the coming years. At a lower valuation, we would be more bullish on Dominion Energy.

