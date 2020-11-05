65 November Dividend Aristocrats

$5k invested November 3 in the five top-yield lowest priced Aristocrats showed 6.0% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested all top ten. Bigger, higher-priced equities lead November's current list of 65 S&P500 Dividend Aristocrats.

The 65 Aristocrats of November 2020 represent ten of eleven Morningstar Sectors (no Technology). Broker targeted-top-ten net-gainers ranged 19.36%-45.91% topped by XOM & CVX 11/3/20.

"S&P 500® Dividend Aristocrats measure performance of S&P 500 companies that have increased dividends every year for 25 consecutive years."---us.spindices.com.

Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slide-show detailing the 65 S&P Dividend Aristocrats for 2020. The article is entitled 65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2020. You will find it written here by Dan Burrows a contributing editor.

While more than half this collection of now 65 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats are too pricey to justify their skinny dividends, 70% of the top ten by yield live up to the ideal of offering annual dividends (from a $1K investment) exceeding their price per share.

In the autumn market advance, it is now possible for seven (XOM, T, CVX, PBCT, BEN, WBA, & AMCR) of ten highest-yield S&P500 dividend Aristocrat stocks, to stay fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices by year's end.

In the wake of the Ides of March dip, the time to snap up the seven top yield Aristocrat dogs is now... unless another big bearish drop in price looms ahead. (At which time your strategy would be to add to your position in any of these seven you then hold.)

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predict 19.36% To 45.91% Aristocrat Net Gains To November, 2021

Six of the ten top Aristocrats by yield were verified as being among these top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, this yield-based October forecast for Aristocrats (as graded by Brokers) was 60% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2020-21 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to November 3, 2021 were:

Source: YCharts.com

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) was projected to net $459.06 based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron Corp (CVX) was projected to net $402.85, based on target price estimates from twenty-six analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) was projected to net $332.91, based on the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% more than the market as a whole.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) was projected to net $299.67, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T Inc. (T) was projected to net $238.31, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) was projected to net $234.96, based on a median of target estimates from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was projected to net $213.42, based on the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) was projected to net $208.40, based on a median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Realty Income Corp (O) netted $196.89 based on a median target price estimate from nineteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Aflac Inc (AFL) was projected to net $193.64, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 19% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated to be 27.8% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. The average Beta showed these estimates subject to risk/volatility 4% under the market as a whole.

pinterest.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs", even if they are "Aristocrats."

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Broker Targets

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

This chart of broker-estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: no broker coverage or 1 broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. This scale can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below. As noted above, these scores may also be taken as contrarian.

Top 50 Dividend Aristocrats By Yield

Source: us.spindices/YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top Stocks By Yield Are The November Dogs of The Dividend Aristocrats

Top ten Aristocrats selected 11/3/20 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Two energy representatives placed first, and third, Exxon Mobil [1], and, Chevron [3].

In second place was AT&T, Inc. [2], the lone communication services representative listed.

Following in fourth and seventh were the two financial services representatives, People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)[4], and Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) [7].

Two healthcare representatives in the top ten placed fifth, and eighth, AbbVie [5], and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) [8].

Then, two real estate firms placed sixth and ninth, Federal Real Estate Investment Trust [6], and Realty Income Corp [9].

Finally, one consumer cyclical firm placed tenth, Amcor PLC (AMCR)[10], and completed these S&P Dividend Aristocrats top ten by yield for November.

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Aristocrats Showed 16.23% To 36.49% Upsides To November, 2021; (31) On The Downside Were Two -3.96%-4.10% Losers

To quantify top-yield rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig-out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 6.0% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced of Top Ten Dividend Aristocrats To November, 2021

Ten top Aristocrats were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top ten Aristocrats selected 11/3/20 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated The 5 Lowest-Priced Of Ten Highest-Yield Dividend Aristocrats (33) Delivering 21.41% Vs. (34) 22.78% Net Gains by All Ten by November 3, 2021

Source: YCharts.com

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Aristocrats kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 6.00% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The fourth lowest priced Aristocrats top yield stock, Exxon Mobil Corp, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 45.91%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield Aristocrats for November 3 were: Amor PLC; People's United Financial Inc; Franklin Resources Inc ; AT&T, Inc.; Exxon Mobil Corp, with prices ranging from $11.14 to $33.41

The five higher-priced top-yield Aristocrats for November 3 were: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc; Realty Income Corp; Chevron Corp; Federal Realty Investment Trust; AbbVie Inc, whose prices ranged from $37.37 to $87.96.

This distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

Afterword

If somehow you missed the suggestion of the six stocks ripe for picking at the start of the article, here is a repeat of the list at the end:

The following 7 (as of 10/7/20) realized the ideal of offering annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share prices: XOM, T, CVX, PBCT, BEN, WBA, & AMCR.

Since seven of the top ten Aristocrats shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the following chart compares those seven with the ideal of all ten top dogs priced to that level.

Source: YCharts.com

S&P500 Aristocrats Alphabetical by Ticker Symbol

Source: YCharts.com

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Aristocrats dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog photo: pinterest.com

