The company has been able to keep dividends, and therefore, Telefonica is a hold for income seekers.

However, COVID challenges persist in Europe, and while having seen improvement in customer retention, competitive pressures remain.

For Telefonica, revenues are down, but the company has been able to drastically reduce expenses.

According to IDC, the telecommunications industry is one of the most resilient sectors of the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.

In August, IDC performed an analysis of the financial results reported by telecommunications operators worldwide for the first half of 2020. One of the conclusion was that the telecom industry is one of the most resilient industries during the COVID-19 crisis.

However, with new waves of COVID-19, countries around the world continue to struggle, and according to IDC, " telecom operators are now focused on efficiency improvements to mitigate the expected negative impacts during the rest of the year".

Therefore, after having analyzed the financial results of Orange (NYSE:ORAN) last week, where the operator demonstrated resiliency, my objective is to check whether the same is the case for another European telco, Telefonica (NYSE:TEF).

In addition to cost-cutting measures, I will also check for competitive pressures impacting product pricing and potential growth drivers.

The revenue pattern

The Spanish company's Q3-2020 results were less than those for the third quarter of 2019.

Earnings per share of €-0.03 were obtained together with revenues of €10.46 billion. The decrease in revenue of -5.45% compared to the previous quarter last year was due to a number of factors including COVID-19 interruptions, currency headwinds, as well as a special valuation adjustment charge of €785 million in Argentina.

Without this impact, earnings would have been positive and could have reached €734 million.

Equally important, the revenue miss for the third quarter was less than for the previous quarter which was at -15.8%.

Therefore, at the operating level, revenues for the third quarter did show some recovery compared to the previous one with cash flow generation remaining positive.

Looking into the details, there was significant increase in demand for cloud and cyber services, but not sufficiently to offset the COVID-led drop in roaming sales. There was also lower product and service revenues as a result of a fall in commercial activity.

However, despite these negative impacts, the company implemented significant cost containment measures as evidenced by the operating expenses falling from $6.3 billion in the second half of 2019 to only $2.5 billion in the latest quarter. One of the reasons for this was lower commercial expenses as a result of accelerated digitization, with the amount of sales activities carried out via digital channels increasing 36% year on year in the four core markets consisting of Spain, the UK, Germany and Brazil.

Looking further at how the cost savings translated into earnings, OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization), which according to Investopedia is "a non-GAAP measure of profitability in continuing business activities excluding capitalization and tax structure" declined by 4.5% in Q3-2020.

On the other hand, OIBDA minus CapEx (capital expenses) actually grew by 3.7% year on year for the quarter, demonstrating financial discipline in operational expenditures.

Still, cost containment measures while being strong positives are not sufficient given that Telefonica faces competition in all of its core markets.

Competition and challenges

First, many investors who looked to telcos at the beginning of the pandemic in the hope of benefiting from potential windfall gains arising from a surge in internet traffic have been disappointed. The reason is that in addition to COVID impacts, the telecom market is characterized by competition in all service areas.

Now, Telefonica and Orange are involved in cut-throat competition in Spain where market conditions have toughened. Furthermore, given that the telcos compete more on price rather than differentiated product offerings, the market is more geared towards low-cost services.

In this context, an evaluation as to whether the Spanish company is losing market share to the benefit of its French competitor is imperative, and one of the metrics commonly used for this purpose is churn rate or the rate at which customers switch to the competition.

Interestingly, for its domestic market, Telefonica has seen churn declining 0.3 and 0.1 percentage points year on year and quarter on quarter respectively. Thus, in some way, the health crisis has allowed Telefonica to improve customer engagement based on its network's reliability.

As a result, for the Spanish market, Telefonica has been able to reverse the downward trend in ARPU, which while still being down compared to last year has improved by 1% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

On the other hand, challenges subsist as in contrast to telecom shop re-openings which are synonymous with an increase in commercial activity in the form of handset sales, the very opposite occurs during lockdowns which is currently being imposed in all of Telefonica's European markets.

In this context, it is the B2C (Business to Consumer) segment which has borne the brunt of the fall in commercial activities as it continues to be pressured by discounts, promotion and challenging trading conditions especially in the mobile postpaid subscriber segment.

Therefore, looking forward, market conditions are still uncertain with the imposition of new lockdown measures, but Telefonica has some strong growth drivers which signify that after some further short-term pains, growth will be accelerating from 2021.

Growth drivers

First, in the UK, Virgin Media, an internet service provider and subsidiary of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and telecom operator O2, which is owned by Telefonica will merge by mid-2021. The merged company will be valued at 36 billion euros. Its owners want to create "the largest provider of telecoms services, both fixed and mobile".

Now, the activities of the two entities being complementary, this merger, if approved by the regulator, opens the way to growth in the British market through about 7 billion euros of revenue synergies as well as improve the competitive position.

More importantly, from a debt reduction point of view, the deal calls for Telefonica to receive €5,500 million during the consolidation to equalize the stake in the merged corporate structure.

Secondly, there was the recently announced (in October 2020) creation of a 50% joint venture with Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZY) for the deployment of a fiber optic network that will cover two million homes in Germany. Telefonica will invest up to 5 billion euros in the JV and lease the built network to O2 and other operators.

This fiber project is an important development which comes on the back of the COVID-led changes in the habits of Europeans to increase their consumption of digital products including video conferencing tools and multimedia entertainment.

Third, looking towards organic growth, the company has benefited from double-digit growth in both its tower and tech businesses.

For the tower business, revenue growth accelerated to 20.2%, driven primarily by higher colocation revenues and acquisitions.

Additionally, as for Telefonica Tech, it has continued to make progress with cybersecurity, cloud, IoT and big data services. The subsidiary has exhibited double-digit growth rates, with revenues up 15.4% year on year in the first nine months of 2020.

Exploring further, in the same way as OBS (Orange Business Services) in Orange, Telefonica Tech aims to bring together its digital businesses in order to address the digital transformation needs of many of its enterprise customers, thus tapping into a huge TAM (total addressable market) in Europe and South America.

Valuations and key takeaways

Continuing on a positive note, deleveraging continues and net debt has been slightly reduced to €36,676 million, implying a -2.9% drop since the end of 2019 at €37,744 million.

Also, as for CapEx, it decreased by 7.1% due mainly to some roll-outs being impacted by lockdowns, postponement of some projects, and in case of 5G, delay on spectrum auctions.

Still, the company was able to launch 5G in its three core markets excluding the U.K. where the service was launched in 2019. Also, Telefonica has been able to maintain the pace for fiber-to-the-home deployments in response to increasing demand by work-from-homers.

Going deeper into capital expenses, delaying these in 2020 does not necessarily mean that these will be spilled over to the next year due to re-prioritization of projects in view of new realities.

Furthermore, decline in capital expenses and reduction in net debt have meant free cash flow generation that reached €2.8 billion for the period ending September 2020. Interestingly, Telefonica's financing activity amounts to €10.4 billion and has contributed to an extension of the average debt life to 11 years.

The liquidity position stands at €22 billion.

Also, taking into consideration IDC's dire forecast as to lower consumer income due to the anticipated economic downturn, Telefonica has adopted the right strategy.

In this case, for the Spanish telco, debt reduction and pending corporate operations provide the group with sufficient liquidity to maintain its commitment to shareholders. In this respect, the group will receive €425 million for the sale of Telefonica Costa Rica and €5.5 billion for the integration of O2 with Virgin Media in the U.K.

Although organic growth is flat, the efficiency improvements, increasing customer retention seen in its main market, and capex reduction all keep the OIBDA-Capex variable, a key metric monitored by the group, in positive territory.

Therefore, my verdict as per IDC's industry analysis is that the Spanish telco has been able to demonstrate some degree of resiliency.

Also, for investors looking to buy into the stock, it would be better to wait till the next quarter's earnings for further confirmation whether the cost containment measures are continuing amid a resurgence of the pandemic. That third quarter improvement in competitive position in Spain should also be monitored.

Finally, in contrast to its French competitor, which has only authorized partial distributions, the Spanish group has maintained the dividend at €0.40, which implies a dividend yield of more than 10% at current prices. This dividend represents a trailing cash payout ratio of 25%.

Therefore, Telefonica is a hold for income seekers.

