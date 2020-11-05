Buffett Bounce Is Gone

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) announced on August 31 that the company had acquired a 5% stake in each of five leading Japanese trading companies. These include Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSF) (OTCPK:MITSY), Itochu (OTCPK:ITOCF) (OTCPK:ITOCY), Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MITSF), Sumitomo, (OTCPK:SSUMF) (OTCPK:SSUMY), and Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUF) (OTCPK:MARUY). This amounted to an investment of about $6 billion in total. Buffett also stated that Berkshire "may" increase its holdings to a maximum of 9.9% in any of the five companies. Berkshire's news release came on a Sunday night US time, and the shares of all 5 companies popped around 10% higher in the US the next day. Since then, shares of all five companies have been on a steady decline and are now trading close to where they were before Buffett's announcement.

With this pullback, value and income investors may want to look into buying some of these companies at a similar price to what Buffett paid. Unlike Buffett, most investors do not have to worry about their position sizes exceeding a 10% stake in a company. Therefore, I see no reason to buy all five. A comparison tool such as the one available to Seeking Alpha Premium members is a useful starting point to find the best one or two companies in the group. Of course, this should only be a starting point and investors should always confirm the numbers with the actual financial statements and management commentary. All five companies have investor relations web sites with earnings releases, presentations, and earnings call transcripts available in English. After conducting this initial screening myself, I found that Mitsui and Itochu were worth further consideration.

Narrowing The Field

In general, these companies are conglomerates, heavily focused on energy, basic materials, and industrial products. They also have diversified a bit into more consumer-driven sectors and real estate. Their businesses are similar enough to compare against each other with a screening tool.

The first thing I noticed was that Mitsui, Itochu, and Mitsubishi all had attractive P/E's in the single digits. It is important to remember however that these are based on prior fiscal year earnings, so further research is needed on the outlook for this year which has been impacted by the pandemic. Mitsui and Itochu also look attractive on an EV/EBITDA basis. All 5 look cheap on a price/book basis. While Mitsui and Itochu have higher P/B ratios than the other 3, this is not concerning when you consider growth and profitability metrics as I will outline below. These companies operate in out-of-favor industries such as oil and gas and coal. Investors should consider their own views on the future fundamentals of these industries to understand whether these low multiples are warranted.

As you can see from the growth comparison, none of these companies have shown much growth recently, but at least Mitsui and Itochu have decent estimates for forward EBITDA growth.

Looking at margins and profitability metrics, Itochu is a clear winner. Mitsui comes in second on margins and is a close third behind Mitsubishi on Return on Equity.

From this initial screen, Itochu and Mitsui have the best combination of growth, valuation, and profitability. After further review, I bought both of these companies for my portfolio. At the time of writing, Mitsui had already reported earnings for the first half of fiscal 2021. Itochu is scheduled to report on November 4. I will elaborate below on my analysis of Mitsui and I plan to discuss Itochu in a future article after its earnings release. But first, I will cover a quick review of some mechanics for US investors less familiar with trading non-US companies.

Some Nuts And Bolts

The first thing you probably noticed are the two ticker symbols for four of the five companies. The ones ending in "F" are the foreign ordinary shares traded over the counter in US dollars. The price of these shares will be approximately equal to the price in Tokyo after applying the USD/JPY conversion rate. The ones ending in "Y" are ADR's. One ADR may represent more than one ordinary share. For example, Itochu ADR's represent 2 ordinary shares and Mitsui ADR's represent 20 ordinary shares. Mitsubishi ADR's are no longer available. Many brokers charge an additional commission for trading ordinary shares, but there are no ongoing holding costs. ADR's can generally be traded for the same cost as US-based shares but may incur a small fee paid to the ADR sponsoring bank at the time the dividends are paid. The ADR's usually have more liquidity than the ordinary shares as well. A good summary of the differences can be found here.

Fiscal years for these companies end on March 31 of each year. Dividends on these Japanese companies are paid semi-annually, generally around the end of June and end of December. The ex-dividend date comes much earlier than the pay date, typically at the end of March and September. Foreign tax on the dividends is withheld at a rate of 10%. While these companies report results quarterly, the discussion focuses on year-to-date performance rather than the most recent quarter. (For Q1 those are the same, of course.) They also provide a full year forecast with regular updates rather than guidance for the next quarter.

Mitsui's Latest Earnings: Cash Flow Up, Profit Forecast Unchanged

Mitsui's two largest divisions which make up around 70% of the company's profits are resource-based. Mineral and Material Resources consists of stakes in iron ore, coal, copper, and nickel through JV's with companies like Vale (VALE), BHP (BHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), and Anglo-American (OTCQX:AAUKF). Energy consists of upstream oil and gas production as well as LNG facilities through JV's with large national and international oil companies as well as smaller independents. The company's smaller divisions include three with a more industrial focus (Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, and Iron & Steel Products) and two that are consumer and real estate focused (Lifestyle and Innovation & Corporate Development).

Mitsui released 1H FY2021 earnings on 10/30. The company's business plan for the year, released in May closer to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, was for a profit of 180 billion yen, down considerably from 391.5 billion yen in FY 2020. The plan assumed negligible profits from Energy, Iron & Steel Products, and Lifestyle. Actual 1H earnings were 110 billion yen, or 61% progress toward the full year plan. So, it was a bit disappointing that the company did not revise the full year forecast upward. Recovery in the financial markets helped the company earn better than expected trading and mark-to-market investment profits in Chemicals and Innovation & Corporate Development. Offsetting this, the company lowered its forecast for Iron & Steel Products and Lifestyle. This was due to lower steel demand from the auto industry and COVID impacts to consumer demand. The initial market reaction was negative with the shares dropping 6% in Tokyo on the day of earnings, although they started to recover the following week.

Looking at operating cash flow, the forecast was increased, helped by higher commodity prices. The company's crude price forecast was raised to $39/bbl, up from $33 at the start of the year. Mitsui does not disclose their iron ore price forecasts, but actuals were $105/ton in 1H, up from $95 in FY 2020.

The 180 billion yen profit forecast represents a P/E of 15.7 on current FY earnings and the 480 billion yen operating cash flow represents a P/OCF of 3.5. This is in a highly COVID-impacted year, so valuations should look even cheaper when FY 2022 forecasts are released. The earnings bridge to 1H of the last fiscal year is instructive. Mitsui should be able to recover from many of the negative impacts of the pandemic. These include 38 billion yen in non-resource related COVID impacts, 8 billion of Energy cost & volume and 24 billion of Energy prices. Coal may be at risk over the longer term due to environmental concerns, but demand for 2021 could bounce back from 2020 and China is still building new coal fired power plants. This would imply at least some recovery of the total 21 billion yen of impacts and the absence of the 25 billion yen writedown taken this year on the Mozambique coal mining business.

If I assume the 24 billion yen improvement in mark-to-market gains does not recur next year, Mitsui could see a profit improvement of 92 billion yen in 1H FY2022 vs this year. Annualizing that gets you back to similar profit levels as observed last fiscal year ahead of the pandemic.

Despite the one year dip in earnings, Mitsui has kept the dividend payout at 80 yen per ordinary share for this fiscal year. That is a yield of around 4.75% and a payout ratio of 44.4% of earnings and about one third of free cash flow.

Conclusion

The recent market pullback provided an opportunity to make a value investment in Japanese trading companies at similar levels to those paid by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. Itochu and Mitsui are the best of the 5 companies based on valuation, growth, and profitability screening. Mitsui's latest earnings release indicates they expect to deliver the COVID-impacted profit plan this fiscal year with higher than plan cash flows. Mitsui is a buy based on its solid dividend yield and ability to recover from the pandemic next year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MITSY, ITOCY, BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.