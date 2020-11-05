We expect the company will be able to generate long-term shareholder returns with its current positioning.

The company announced a quiet dividend cut, but with minimum background, however, we now see it wasn't for financial positions.

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a near $15 billion multinational corporation with a more than 11% dividend despite its 50% dividend cut a week ago. The company casually announced the dividend cut in its latest dividend announcement, however, these earnings represent the first time we get additional detail about the company's financial position.

Energy Transfer - NA Pipelines

Energy Transfer Volumes and Assets

Energy Transfer has continued to focus on business volumes and its exciting portfolio of assets.

Energy Transfer Volumes - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer saw NGL transportation volumes increase by 10% and NGL Fractionation Volumes up 23%. The company's NGL segment adjusted EBITDA went up 14% YoY. NGL remain a massive part of the company's business that it's choosing to highlight. More so, NGL is mainly used as cheap energy which is essential to our standard of living regardless of oil.

At the same time, the company is starting to, in a small way, move into the renewable industry. Specifically, the company entered its first ever solar contract, and has a variety of other contracts.

Energy Transfer Assets - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer's overall asset portfolio remains integrated throughout the world. The company is connected to every major shale play and oil play in the United States, along with major demand centers such as New York City. This impressive portfolio of assets is essential to the United States and the quality of living.

More importantly, it means significant long-term growing cash flow for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer FCF

Longer term, Energy Transfer is working towards positive FCF as it's working to aggressively lower its debt load.

Energy Transfer FCF - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer continues to maintain impressive diversity and has a top-tier asset base. The company has remained disciplined with its capital assets, and is focused on increasing project return thresholds. The company is focused on cutting growth capital spending significantly, which we expect will lead to late-2020 to early-2021 positive FCF.

The company's balance sheet is focused on enhancing the long-term value of the company. The company has announced it wants to maintain a solid investment grade rating and a leverage rating of 4.0x - 4.5x. The company's long-term debt of $51 billion, gives it a 2020 debt to adjusted EBITDA of roughly 4.93x.

Assuming the company doesn't significantly grow its adjusted EBITDA, that points to the target of an ~$7 billion debt reduction. Given the company's annualized DCF of roughly $6.8 billion, $1.3 billion in 2021E growth capital, and $1.65 billion in annual debt, that means $3.8 billion in leftover FCF. That means it can hit its debt target in nearly 2 years.

Cutting that $7 billion in debt will improve its financial position and save ~$300 million in annual interest expenditures. That's enough to account for 20% of its current dividend. We'd like to see the company allocate part of its FCF to share buybacks at the current

Energy Transfer Outlook

Energy Transfer's outlook points towards the potential for significant rewards for shareholders.

Energy Transfer Outlook - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

Energy Transfer is still forecasting 2020E adjusted EBITDA of $10.35 billion (midpoint) although it's expecting to come in closer to the higher end of the range ($10.5 billion). The company's DCF and excess cash flow after distributions both remain incredibly strong, the company is still spending $2.5 billion in growth capital.

The company's outlook for continued strong EBITDA during the 2020 downturn highlights the strength of business. This is balanced by the company's heavily fee based capital. The company is also spending heavily on its growth capital to support its businesses.

Energy Transfer Growth Capital - Energy Transfer Investor Presentation

It's worth noting that this growth capital can support the company's cash flow going forward, the company will continue to spend respectable growth capital. In 2021, the company will spend $1.3 billion in growth capital and from 2022-2023, the company will spend $600 million in annualized growth capital. All this growth capital will reward shareholders.

It's also worth noting that the majority of the company's capital spending is based towards NGL & refined products. These are heavily energy based businesses which are important for shareholders, and they're incredibly reliable. More importantly, they're less susceptible to the decline in the oil industries.

Energy Transfer New Financial Priorities

Energy Transfer has highlighted its new financial priorities, which involve the company paying down its debt. However, what's key to pay attention to here, despite investor disappointment over the cut dividend, is that the company's financial guidance is actually on the higher end of its range. The company's DCF for the year should still be ~$6.8 billion.

Let's assume the company doesn't have a COVID-19 recovery, ergo it's DCF remains at roughly $7 billion. That's on the back of the company's $14.4 billion market capitalization and $51.2 billion debt (for a total of $66 billion enterprise value). That's a FCF to market capitalization of nearly 50%, and a FCF to EV ratio of more than 10%.

The company's double digit dividend yield costs it $1.6 billion annually, while its growth capital will be $2.5 billion this year, $1.3 billion in 2021, and $600 million from 2022-2023. That means 2021 FCF of $4.1 billion and 2022-2023 FCF of $4.8 billion. That's massive FCF for the company to paydown debt (debt paydowns alone would have $200 million in annual FCF).

The company's new financial priorities are reducing debt. The company will be able to promote massive long-term shareholder rewards, regardless of how it uses cash. It's earnings, which are on the higher end of expected, show that it didn't reduce dividends because of a lack of cash, but instead did so to paydown debt.

This is likely a word the company has heard from its creditors that it needs to maintain its investment grade credit rating. Still Energy Transfer's new potential priorities show the potential for long-term shareholder returns.

Energy Transfer Risk

Energy Transfer's risk is the chance of a long-term decline in oil prices, which can hurt the company's ability to renew its contracts. The company's businesses are heavily centered in NG and NGL, essential energy that are much more important than crude oil and much more reliable. These all support the company long-term.

We feel that the company has minimal risk and the ability to generate long-term shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer is an undervalued company with the ability to generate long-term shareholder rewards. The company has a well positioned and distributed portfolio of assets, focused on NGL and NG, which are much more essential to U.S. industry than oil. These assets are an essential part of the company's ability to generate long-term shareholder returns.

The company recently announced its dividend cut, and we now see that that dividend cut wasn't for financial reasons. Rather the company is expecting to come in at the higher end of its adjusted EBITDA range. The company instead seems to be planning to focus on reducing debt, and we expect, generating long-term shareholder returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.