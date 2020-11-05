The stock remains cheaply valued, even after the after hours bump.

As Upwork's take rate improves, we can see this improved pricing power translate into better gross margins -- now at 73%.

Upwork's top-line is consistently growing at approximately 20%, but its guidance now points towards 24% y/y growth rates.

Investment Thesis

Upwork (UPWK) has been left behind, forgotten, and undervalued by the investment community. Even though it's not a fast-growing company, its stock more than makes up for its this fault by being priced for just 6x its 2021 sales.

This quarter it not only reports 24% y/y revenue growth rates, but its guidance for Q4 2020 is more than 800 basis points higher than analysts' expectations.

Growth Rates Are Back Gaining Traction

Upwork reported a strong Q3 2020 result. After dipping below 20% y/y revenue growth rates last quarter, Upwork not only reported an impressive Q3 result, but it also guided ahead to a very impressive Q4 2020.

Why is 24% y/y revenue growth rates impressive? Consider the following table:

Analysts following the stock were expecting mid-teen growth rates, but as it transpires, this is very likely off the mark (by some distance). Indeed, for the quarter ahead, Upwork's guidance is more than 800 basis points higher than analysts' expectations.

So What is the Market Missing?

Investors' expectations towards Upwork had been too low, and investors were pricing in too much pessimism. This high level of pessimism is best reflected in that when Upwork announced its guidance for Q4 2020 for the low 20s, the stock has positively soared AH by more than 20%.

Now compare this with when Fiverr (FVRR) guided for growth rates for more than 80% y/y growth rate for the same period ahead, the stock scarcely budged.

Nonetheless, I believe that this bodes well for both stocks. Why? Because it's proof that the shift to a new way of working is very much here. What's more, if before COVID workers may have felt slightly ill at ease in a work from home environment, I believe that there's been a huge fundamental shift in this attitude.

Strong Performance During The Quarter Meant Strong Profitability

As Upwork declares, innovative companies are now increasingly turning towards professional freelancers to improve their labor force flexibility and skill base.

We can see this dynamic benefitting Upwork, as its marketplace take rate jumped by 300 basis y/y to 13.6% during Q3 2020.

Also, Upwork charges that its ability to retain clients during Q3 was the strongest it's been for some time, at close to 100%. Indeed, in Q3 Upwork's core clients grew by 24%. While this figure pales in comparison with Fiverr's 37% increase in active buyers y/y for the same period, investors are not being asked to pay up for growth in Upwork's case.

Hence, as Upwork gains traction, its take rate improves too, and we can see how more clients together with improved pricing power translated into better gross margins, now at 73% compared with 71% in Q2 2019.

Valuation -- Why This Stock is Cheaply Valued

To repeat, Upwork is not a fast-growing company, particularly when compared with Fiverr. However, Upwork is substantially cheaper than Fiverr. Including the after-hours bump, Upwork is priced at 6x its 2021 revenues. This compares very positively with Fiverr which is priced at close to 22x its 2021 revenues.

Although, Upwork's valuation complicates slightly, because not only is Fiverr growing its revenues dramatically faster than Upwork, but Fiverr's gross profit margins are more than 1,100 basis points higher.

Nonetheless, I find it difficult to see how Upwork is anything but cheaply valued when its priced for just mid-single digit forward revenues.

The Bottom Line

Upwork's potential to unlock productivity for companies has never been stronger. Upwork is very well positioned in a young, yet rapidly expanding space, yet doesn't trade at an exuberant valuation.

Upwork's top-line is consistently growing at approximately 20%, and there's no reason for investors to be as pessimistic towards the stock as they have been. This investment is worthwhile considering.

Michael is long FVRR