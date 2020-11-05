Overcapacity of commodity chemicals and soft demand may not be resolved until 2022 or later.

Sasol (SSL) is a mid-cap international energy and chemical company with an intriguing product line and technologies, but its ship has run up on the rocks, so to speak. The tale of shareholders reminds me of a fancy cruise ship running aground – all the bells and whistles did not save those onboard from an inept crew. Until Sasol can return to substantial profitability, it is best to sail on past.

Sasol was built as a South African energy company utilizing the gasification and liquefaction of coal into useable diesel and natural gas. South Africa has large reserves of coal, is the world’s 7th largest producer of coal and 4th largest exporter. At the core of Sasol’s operations are its coal-to-liquids, or CTL, and gas to-liquids, or GTL, technologies. Over the years, SSL has expanded its CTL and GTL business to include chemical production. The company operates in 5 distinct segments and reports in South African Rand currency, with a current exchange rate of 1 USD$ = 15.9 SA Rand.

Mining. SSL mines coal for the sync-fuel conversion, power conversion and export.

Exploration and Production International. SSL develops upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

Energy. SSL refines and sells over 2.3 billion gallons annually of liquid fuels from its sync fuel and oil refinery plants. SSL’s Secunda Synfuels Operations is the world’s only commercial coal-based synthetic fuels manufacturing site to synthesis gas through coal gasification and natural gas reforming. In addition to their sync fuel business, SSL operates a large chain of retail gas stations in South Africa and supplies raw materials to the country’s chemical sector. SSL process utilizes the German Fisher-Tropsch technology designed after WWI. The best environment for CTL and GTL profitability is when the spread between oil and gas are extreme.

Base Chemicals. SSL produces commodity chemicals ethylene, propylene, and ammonia value chains. The key product lines are polymers and solvents.

Performance Chemicals. SSL produces commodity and differentiated performance chemicals. The key product lines are organics, waxes, and advanced materials.

Over the years, Sasol has built an immense chemical facility in Lake Charles LA, commonly referred to as the Lake Charles Chemical Project LCCP. SSL has invested almost $22 billion in its Lake Charles facilities and recently completed a $12 billion expansion. Like many lower Mississippi River chemical plants, LCCP produces polyethylene, which is considered as Base Chemicals, and ethylene, Ziegler alcohol, and ethoxylate considered as Performance Chemicals, with the majority of LCCP chemicals falling into the commodity category. 56% of SSL FY2020 revenues were generated from chemical production.

Sasol reports fiscal years ending in June 30. Below is a table from their FY2020 Annual Report for segment revenues and operating profits attributed to shareholders for 2020, 2019, and 2018, using the current exchange rate.

Source: SSL FY2020 Annual Report, GMI

As shown, SSL’s profitability has run aground. With the table above in $ billions, bussinessinsider.com offers the following earnings per share numbers, based on the current number of shares outstanding (however, investors should note that the number of shares outstanding are about to almost double, overstating the 2021 and 2022 EPS estimates).

As shown, the last few years has not been kind to Sasol. In response to the poor performance, management was replaced in two steps in Oct 2019 and Feb 2020. The new team is implementing a turnaround strategy including asset sales, joint ventures, cost-cutting, and equity issuance. However, it will take a turn in the global commodity chemicals market for Sasol to regain its profit footing.

Management attributes the FY2020 loss on over-capacity in commodity chemicals, lower Brent crude oil prices, a weaker USD:Rand exchange rate, lower South African refining volumes and margins, and one-time impairment charges reflecting a weaker chemical business. Countering this weakness, management in March 2020 announced several actions to move the business into safer waters. These include a joint venture with LyondellBasell (LYB) for its newest ethene cracker in LCCP. In exchange for $2 billion in cash, SSL will contribute its just-completed cracker to a 50-50 JV, where LYB will operate the facility.

Of interest to shareholders should be the recent upgrading to the Lake Charles Chemical Complex cost SSL over $12 billion, up substantially from its initial pre-construction estimate of around $8 billion. At an investment of $2 billion, LYB believes this investment will be immediately accretive to their bottom line – in other words LYB bought SSL's newest asset as a fire sale. More information on the new relationship with LYBY can be found in the JV presentation, and the JV needs the approval of shareholders.

In addition to the JV and asset sales of their explosives business and their oxygen-generating business needed for their sync fuel process, Sasol is cutting cash overhead expenses by $1 billion a year and has announced its intention to issue upwards of $2 billion in new shares. With a current market capitalization of just over $3.8 billion, the $2 billion in added equity relates to a 52% dilution, making the 2021 and 2022 earnings per share closer to $0.25 in 2021 and $0.75 in 2022 after dilutive share issuance.

Moody’s recently completed a credit review of Sasol and its credit rating of Ba2. Comparable to S&P’s BB rating, SSL is two grades into “non-investment grade,” aka junk bond status. From Moody’s latest review:

Macroeconomic uncertainty and weak product prices at a time when Sasol's balance sheet remains highly leveraged is reflected by the negative rating outlook. Moody's expects free cash flow to be weak over the next 12-18 months given the high degree of uncertainty and limited visibility on post-pandemic global economic growth. Recovery in prices of fuel products and ethylene derivatives is expected to be slow in 2021 and exacerbated by supply/demand imbalance. Moody's assumption on next year's oil prices is also relatively soft at around $45/bbl for Brent with risks to the downside.

While Sasol has a unique market position with its CTL and GTL processes combined with its energy distribution in South Africa, the bulk of its business is in chemicals, with a large exposure to commodity polyethene. The current competitive overcapacity in the industry will pressure profitability for the next several quarters. The advantages of the SSL Energy segment, in my opinion, does not offset the lower profit issues of the commodity chemical business. With a weak balance sheet, it could take several years to get this ship off the rocks. While there could be some speculative value in SSL’s turnaround and with a current valuation at less than 10x 2022 earnings estimates after dilution, I think there are better speculative selections than Sasol and I rate it as a Neutral.

