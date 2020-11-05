Further divestments and an improvement in capital return to shareholders are the other positive re-rating catalysts for the stock.

The accelerated 5G roll-out in Japan & other markets and the Japanese government's focus on digital transformation are the key revenue and earnings growth drivers for Fujitsu Limited.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Bullish rating to Japan-listed IT solutions provider Fujitsu Limited (OTCPK:FJTSF) [6702:JP].

The accelerated 5G roll-out in Japan & other markets and the Japanese government's focus on digital transformation are the key revenue and earnings growth drivers for Fujitsu Limited. Further divestments and an improvement in capital return to shareholders are the other positive re-rating catalysts for the stock. Fujitsu Limited trades at 14.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 (YE March) P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2022 dividend yield of 1.8%.

Readers have the option of trading in Fujitsu Limited shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker FJTSF, or on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the ticker 6702:JP. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Japan, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Tokyo Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $90 million, and market capitalization is above $24 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own Fujitsu Limited shares listed in Japan include The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, J O Hambro Capital Management Limited, and , among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Formerly the communications business arm of Fuji Electric Co Ltd (OTCPK:FELTF) (OTCPK:FELTY) [6504:JP], Fujitsu Limited was spun off as a separate entity in 1935. The company is the market leader in Japan's IT services market, and the seventh largest IT services provider globally, according to 2018 data from Gartner (IT).

Fujitsu Limited's Businesses

Source: Fujitsu Limited's Corporate Frequently Asked Questions Page

Fujitsu Limited derived approximately 82.3%, 9.3% and 8.4% of the company's 1H 2021 (YE March) revenue from its technology solutions, ubiquitous solutions and device solutions business segments, respectively.

Fujitsu Limited's Geographic Presence

Source: Fujitsu Limited's Corporate Profile

5G Roll-Out And Japanese Government's Focus On Digital Transformation Are Key Growth Drivers

Market consensus sees Fujitsu Limited's revenue to decline by -4.8% YoY to JPY3,672 billion in FY 2021, prior to increasing by +3.1% YoY and +2.2% YoY to JPY3,785 billion and JPY3,868 billion in FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively. Sell-side analysts also expect the company's net profit to grow by +11.5% YoY and +12.8% YoY for FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively.

It is no surprise that Fujitsu Limited's financial performance should be weak in FY 2021 due to the negative impact of Covid-19, with the company guiding for a -6.4% YoY decrease in revenue and flattish operating profit this year. As a result of Covid-19, existing project deliveries and new contracts for its core technology solutions business are expected to be delayed. In addition, the company's ubiquitous solutions business (sale of personal computers to corporates) could suffer because of an increased number of employees working from home, while its overseas business operations, especially in its key foreign market Europe, are affected by the failure of certain overseas countries which are finding it challenging to contain Covid-19.

Looking beyond FY 2021, the accelerated 5G roll-out in Japan & other markets and the Japanese government's focus on digital transformation are the key revenue and earnings growth drivers for Fujitsu Limited.

Fujitsu Limited's revenue from network products increased by +10.7% YoY from JPY90.1 billion in 1H 2020 to JPY99.7 billion in 1H 2021, which was attributable to growing demand for 5G base stations. At the company's 1H 2021 earnings call, Fujitsu Limited noted that "we have high expectations about the speed of the (5G network) expansion" and it mentioned that demand for 5G base stations should be sustained in both FY 2021 and FY 2022. Fujitsu Limited also disclosed its earlier 1Q 2021 results briefing on July 30, 2020 that it had established a "5G Vertical Service Office" to "expand our services" so as to capitalize on opportunities in 5G.

Fujitsu Limited is benefiting from 5G opportunities in both Japan and foreign markets. In June this year, it was reported in the media that DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has selected Fujitsu Limited as one of the three IT vendors to assist with the company's 5G network roll-out. At its earlier 1Q 2021 earnings call, Fujitsu Limited emphasized that "we want to use this (the DISH Network deal) as a foothold and hope to expand our business" in North America. Also, Fujitsu Limited currently does not have a presence in the network products market in Europe, but the company does not rule out the possibility of partnering with other companies to explore 5G opportunities in Europe.

Separately, Japan is on the path of aggressive digital transformation under the charge of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga who succeeded Shinzo Abe in September 2020. A October 1, 2020 Nikkei Asia article highlighted that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will "propose a national budget for fiscal 2021 set to top 105 trillion yen ($994 billion) that places digitization of government services front and center." Japanese news agency Jiji Press also noted in a separate article published on September 25, 2020 that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wants to achieve "digitization of administrative procedures in five years."

The digital transformation push in Japan should translate into significant IT projects, which will naturally benefit Fujitsu Limited, the country's largest IT services provider. At its recent 1H 2021 earnings call, Fujitsu Limited noted it has already witnessed increased demand "from the central ministries and agencies, to local governments" as a result of the Japanese government's focus on digital transformation, but it also cautioned that "the timing of when they (digitalization demand) turn to actual, active investment will be sometime in the future."

Divestments And Capital Return Improvement Are The Other Catalysts

As with many large corporations, there are lots of opportunities for Fujitsu Limited to divest non-core businesses and assets that are delivering sub-par returns for the company. In September last year, Fujitsu Limited sold wafer foundry Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited to its joint venture partner United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC). Fujitsu Limited also has equity interests in FDK (battery manufacturer), Fujitsu General (seller of electronic and electrical equipment) and Shinko Electric (supplier of semiconductor packages), which are seen as the next most likely divestment candidates.

It is noteworthy that Fujitsu Limited stressed at its 1Q 2021 earnings call on July 30, 2020 it has already "indicated our intentions about optimizing existing assets to fully concentrate on our core business" and focus "management resources in Technology Solutions." This suggests that it is a matter of "when" rather than "if", when it comes to the sale of the company's non-core businesses and assets which will deliver one-off gains and an increase in its overall return on capital.

Separately, Fujitsu Limited's five-year plan for the FY 2021-FY 2025 period is to allocate 60% and 40% of its free cash flow to growth investments and capital return, respectively, with dividends and share buybacks each accounting for half of the total capital returned to shareholders.

Fujitsu Limited has increased its interim dividend per share from JPY80 in 1H 2020 to JPY100 in 1H 2021, and the company guided for final dividend per share to remain the same at JPY 100 for 2H 2021. In other words, shareholders can expect a +11% YoY increase in full-year dividends for FY 2021 despite the company's expectations of flat net profit growth this fiscal year. Notably, the company emphasized at its 1Q 2021 results briefing that it aims to "generate stable and continuous improvements in shareholder returns over the medium and long term" and "stable dividend" is a key component of its capital return policy.

Furthermore, share buybacks are also part of Fujitsu Limited's capital return policy. The company disclosed that it will conduct share repurchases assuming that it has "surplus funds" and "the economic environment and the supply-demand balance of funds" are supportive of such actions.

Valuation

Fujitsu Limited trades at 15.9 times consensus forward FY 2021 (YE March) and 14.1 times consensus forward FY 2022 P/E based on its share price of JPY12,880 as of November 4, 2020. The stock also offers consensus forward FY 2021 and FY 2022 dividend yields of 1.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Fujitsu Limited include a slower-than-expected pace of 5G roll-out, a change in the Japanese government's stance on digital transformation, a cut in enterprises' IT budgets due to the economic fallout from Covid-19, future asset sales falling short of market expectations, and a failure to improve its capital return to shareholders going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Fujitsu Limited shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Japan) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

