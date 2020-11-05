Royal Gold (RGLD) released its Q1 2021 (calendar Q3 2020) financial results. The gold equivalent sales partially recovered from the Q4 decline, which, together with stronger gold, silver, and copper prices, helped to give a nice boost to the revenues. The net income more than doubled, boosted by the sale of the Peak Gold JV interest. As a result, Royal Gold's Q1 2021 can be described as successful.

The gold equivalent sales increased to 76,900 toz, or by 9.7% compared to Q4. However, compared to Q1 2020, they were 4.7% lower. The production decline is attributable to Mount Milligan and Andacollo. Royal Gold's inventories increased from 18,900 toz gold to 25,900 toz gold.

Source: Own processing, using data of Royal Gold

The growth in gold equivalent sales and realized metals prices helped to also push higher the revenues. The biggest impact had the growth in average realized gold prices. It increased from $1,686/toz to $1,909/toz, or by more than 13%. This helped to push the revenues to $149.6 million, which is 25.6% more than in Q4 and 27% more than in Q1 2020. Also the operating cash flow increased in Q1, however, not so much. It grew by 2.8%, to $94.2 million. However, it is the second-best result recorded over the last 10 quarters.

Royal Gold's net income recorded an impressive jump up. While in Q4 2020, the net income equaled $49 million, in Q1 2021, it equaled $106.9 million. It is the best result in more than three years. Also the EPS grew nicely, jumping by 113%, to $1.6. However, it is important to note that the net income was significantly impacted by the $33.9 million gain on the sale of the Peak Gold JV interest and $24.5 million discrete tax benefit. The adjusted net income equaled only $53.8 million. But it compares very favorably to the adjusted net income of $34.2 million recorded in Q4 2020.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Royal Gold

The robust cash flow helped to boost Royal Gold's cash position. It grew by 29.5%, to $413.1 million. On the other hand, the debt declined to $275 million. Therefore, the net debt improved to -$138.1 million. Royal Gold is in a very comfortable financial position and it has enough gunpowder to make further acquisitions. The problem is that after the precious metals prices improved significantly over the recent quarters, there are not too many cheap acquisition opportunities.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Royal Gold

Royal Gold's share price didn't change too much compared to the end of Q4. And as the revenues, cash flow, and earnings improved, Royal Gold's valuation metrics declined to some more reasonable levels. This can be seen in the chart below that shows the development of the price-to-earnings, price-to-operating cash flow, and price-to-revenues ratios (all on a TTM basis). Right now, they stand at 33.85, 21.96, and 15.11 respectively. Given the heavily-inflated values recorded over recent years, the current values of the three ratios are relatively reasonable.

Source: Own processing

Several important events occurred during Royal Gold's Q1 2021. The company sold its 40% interest in the Peak Gold JV to Kinross (KGC) for $49.2 million. It also sold its holdings in Contango, the JV-partner, for $12.1 million. Royal Gold also retained a 28% NSR royalty on silver produced at Peak Gold.

Good news arrived from Botswana, where the Khoemacau mine construction progresses well, despite the state of emergency that has been recently prolonged until March. As of the end of September, Khoemacau was 70% completed. Royal Gold owns an 80% silver stream on silver produced at Khoemacau.

Also Barrick Gold's (GOLD) Pueblo Viejo mine (Royal Gold owns a 7.5% gold stream and 75% silver stream) experienced some very positive developments. The works on the mine expansion are progressing well. Barrick believes that the expansion will help to convert an additional 11 million toz of resources into reserves and that it will help to prolong the mine life and improve the production profile. The permitting process is underway.

Back in early August, Royal Gold's share price peaked just below $148, setting a new historical high. However, as the gold price started consolidating, Royal Gold's share price started to decline back to the $115-125 range. Here, support in the $115 area was created. The share price tested it only last week, but the support held. Right now, the RSI is around 50 and growing. The 10-day moving average is approaching the 50-day one, which may lead to a crossover soon.

The gold price and also the broader stock market development will be important in the coming days to set the direction of Royal Gold's share price. If they start to fall, Royal Gold may break the support at $115. After it is broken, some support could be found around $112, but there is no other support below this level (maybe only some psychological support at $100). On the other hand, if the gold price starts to climb back up, some minor resistance could be found around $130 and $140, but in general, the way to the August highs should be relatively clear.

What I like about Royal Gold's Q1:

The revenues, operating cash flow, and net income increased.

The net debt declined further.

The Khoemacau and Pueblo Viejo news were positive.

What I don't like about Royal Gold's Q1:

The gold equivalent sales still haven't returned to the pre-pandemic levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.