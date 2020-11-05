Alamos is now debt-free since October and raised dividend to a quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Investment thesis

The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (AGI) released its third quarter results on October 28, 2020. The small gold producer is back to normal this quarter after a weak production the preceding quarter due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Gold Production was 117.1K Oz in 3Q'20.

The investment thesis is still the same this quarter again. The company shows an excellent balance sheet with no debt and good growth potential, as shown below. Thus, I believe AGI is an excellent candidate for long-term investment. However, I strongly recommend trading short term about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility and manage risks.

Gold production detailed per gold mine at the end of September 30, 2020.

AGI is typically outperforming the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), as we can see in the chart below:

Alamos Gold financial snapshot 3Q'20: The raw numbers

AGI 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues $ million 172.9 186.0 176.9 126.2 218.4 Quarterly Earnings $ million 17.7 38.0 -12.3 11.7 67.9 EBITDA $ million 78.4 88.4 76.7 35.5 130.5 EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.04 0.09 -0.03 0.03 0.17 Cash from Operating Activities $ million 67.9 77.8 58.6 49.6 130.8 CapEx in $ 66.3 72.9 118.1 54.6 54.8 Free Cash Flow 1.6 4.9 -61.5 -5.0 76.0 Total cash $ million 202.5 205.6 230.3 231.5 314.1 Total LT Debt in $ million 0 0 100.0 100.0 100.0 Dividend $/ share (semi-annual) 0.01 0.015 0.015 0.015 0.015 Shares Outstanding 394.4 394.2 391.3 394.9 395.6

Alamos Gold - Gold production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues and Trend. Revenues were a record of $218.4 million in 3Q'20

During the third quarter of 2020, Alamos Gold generated revenues of $218.4 million. Alamos Gold sold 117.1K ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,882 per ounce this quarter. The net earnings were $67.9 million or $0.17 per share.

Reported adjusted net earnings were $56.9 million or $0.15 per share.

CEO john McCluskey indicated in the conference call:

We've had an excellent third quarter operationally and financially and we've delivered on several key catalysts which have solidified our strong outlook. These include the completion of the lower mine expansion at Young-Davidson, the announcement of the Phase 3 expansion at Island Gold and the La Yaqui Grande construction decisions.

The gold price realized this quarter is a new multi-year record high at $1,882 per ounce again, as we can see in the chart below:

2 - Free cash flow was $76.0 million in 3Q'20. A record for the company.

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

Annual free cash flow ("ttm") is 331.1 million and a quarterly free cash flow of $76.0 million in the third quarter. Because of the gold price reaching a record and production back to normal this quarter, Alamos Gold is turning into a cash cow.

The company is raising the quarterly dividend to $0.02 per share and implementing a share buyback.

3 - Alamos Gold is debt-free since October.

It is the best part. The company is sitting in a stable cash position.

The company continues to be net debt-free and has total cash of $314.1 million at the end of the third quarter. It is an excellent financial profile that fits a long-term approach. The company can now invest in projects like the Island gold Phase III expansion or the Yaqui Grande project in Mulatos.

Alamos Gold withdrew $100.0 million from its credit facility to enhance the company's financial flexibility in light of COVID-19, leaving $400.0 million undrawn on September 30, 2020. Alamos Gold repaid the revolver in October.

The company has been debt-free since 1Q'17, which is a significant element to consider AGI as a long-term investment perspective.

4 - Gold production details. The company produced 117.1K Oz and sold 116.035K Oz in 3Q'20. Alamos Gold produced 117.1K Au Oz this quarter, down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year and up 49.4% sequentially. The company sold 116.04K ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,882 per ounce.

The graph below is showing the drop sequentially.

1 - Island Gold produced 39.6K Oz this quarter. The company is now studying the Phase III expansion.

2 - Young‐Davidson produced 36.4K Oz. The mine is doing well:

3 - Mulatos mine produced 41.1K ounces in the third quarter.

The company decided to go ahead with the Yaqui Grande construction in the preceding quarter.

Given the project's strong economics and its proximity to the existing Mulatos operation, the Company is proceeding with construction of the project starting in the second half of 2020.

However, CEO John McCluskey said in the conference call:

This reflected a strong quarter at Mulatos another record quarter at Island Gold and Young-Davidson starting to demonstrate its full potential with underground mining rates increasing as planned [...] At current gold prices Island Gold and Mulatos can more than self-finance their respective projects allowing us to continue generating strong free cash flow and support higher dividends. These projects will in turn drive additional free cash flow growth and further returns to shareholders that are sustainable over the long term.

Conclusion and technical analysis (short term)

Alamos Gold's third quarter results were outstanding, with a massive gain in free cash flow. It puts this small miner in an enviable financial position with no debt and a huge amount of cash used to expand internally, as I explained above.

I see Alamos Gold as a perfect candidate for an acquisition. Good assets are located in a safe location with growth potential.

AISC went down significantly this quarter at $949/Oz, which is clearly what the company realized historically besides the large bump up last quarter.

Technical analysis

AGI forms a descending channel pattern with resistance between $9.25 to $9.75 and a support range between $8.15 and $7.75.

The short-term strategy is quite simple. You trade your long position regularly. Right now, I recommend taking some profit above $9.25 and accumulate again below $8.

AGI follows the price of gold, and if the gold price cannot hold $1,850 and drops lower or even below $1,800, AGI will probably revisit the high $6 areas.

In this case, I see it as a perfect opportunity to build a good long-term position. Conversely, if the gold price trades higher, especially above $1,980 per ounce, I see AGI breaking out to a range between $10 and $11.50.

Watch the price of gold like a hawk and always think of Plan A and Plan B.

