The implementation of a monetization strategy for infrastructure assets should create value for shareholders given that little value is currently ascribed for these assets.

Cash generation will improve going forward as the company will benefit from an easing competitive environment, the implementation of cost savings and lower capital investment requirements.

Telecom carriers enjoy some positive features that we are looking for in an investment: The business is resilient, protected by important barriers to entry and some of the best operators even enjoy competitive advantages. However, these companies generate low return on capital and have lackluster growth profile. Given these two elements are the two most important drivers of value creation (thus, the most important driver of shareholder return over time), we are generally not really inclined to invest in those kinds of companies. Having said that, we believe that Orange offers a good investment opportunity as 1) the company enjoys the previously mentioned positive attributes, 2) the company is undervalued and valuation metrics do not reflect the company’s fundamentals, 3) revenue should (slightly) grow and margins should improve and 4) FCF should significantly improve because of a fall in capital expenditures.

1) Company Overview

Orange (ORAN) is the French largest telecom operator, providing fixed-line, mobile, cable television and broadband services as well as telecommunications equipment sales and rentals to households and professionals. The company has a strong market position in most markets in which it operates, in particular in its domestic market in which Orange owns approximately 40% and 35% of the broadband and mobile market, respectively. The group serves approximately 266 million customers across 26 countries and generated € 42B in revenue for a market cap of roughly € 26B. Revenues are distributed as follows:

Here are a couple of notes about the different segments. France does not incorporate the French enterprise business, which is included directly under the Enterprise segment. The Enterprise business provides communication solutions and services to corporates, mainly in France and at a lesser extent internationally. Finally, the international Carriers & Shared Services segment encompasses the roll-out of the international and long-distance network, installation and maintenance of submarine cables, sales and services to international carriers as well as Orange Bank.

2) Positive attributes: Resilience, barriers to entry and competitive advantages

2.1) Resilience

The demand for telecommunications services is inelastic and recent societal changes suggest that these services are even more inelastic as they used to be. Indeed, even during economic recessions, most people maintain their communications services (phone and internet access) in order to be able to call their relatives, apply for a job or just to spend time on the internet. Nowadays, having internet connection and a phone number is essential as many everyday-life services are only available “online.” As a result, even though slightly impacted by the economic environment (premium services, business services, roaming revenue…), industry-wide revenue growth remains resilient.

Recent data suggest that Orange is even more immune to the pandemic than peers as its organic growth outperformed. In fact, it has barely been negative during the second quarter of 2020 which is one of the toughest quarters of history because of the Covid-19 pandemic (revenue growth has bounced back to +0.8% in Q3). The fall in revenue resulting from lower roaming revenue and lower equipment sales (especially for corporate clients which have delayed decisions) has been offset by lower churn and an increasing demand for higher-value services such as fiber. Besides, the strategy pursued by Orange, which consists of upselling bundled mobile and fixed services, has clearly played an important role as these customers are stickier (convergent services complicate the process of switching operators as fixed line (internet, TV) and mobile services are sold together, under one single service).

2.2) Barriers to entry

The telecom infrastructure network and the limited return on capital of the industry tend to maintain competition at bay. Indeed, a new competitor would have to build its own network which requires a lot of capital investment without being sure to earn a decent return on that capital. In fact, competition is already fierce, meaning that excess returns are already low (return on capital above the cost of capital). The entrance of a new competitor would destabilize the industry which would be unable to earn a return in excess of its cost of capital. Besides, given that the cost base is mainly fixed (D&A, maintenance costs, marketing…), a new competitor would struggle to gain enough market share to become profitable and to earn a decent return on capital.

2.3) Competitive advantages

2.3.1) Network quality

Orange is considered to run high-quality telecommunication networks and to have the best network in France.

Orange is among the group of companies that spend the most in (absolute) capex and has a capex to sales ratio among the highest, meaning that the company spends quite a lot of money for its infrastructure. Looking at its domestic market, the superiority of Orange is indisputable in terms of capital spending. As a result, Orange network has been awarded as the best network nine times in a row by the French regulator ARCEP.

Orange has always been one of the first operators to significantly build out new networks. For instance, Orange has already built a large fiber network, connecting more than 45 million of homes within its different market. In France, at the end of the second quarter 2020, over a total of 20.8 million connectable FTTH lines, 19.3M lines have been built by Orange (around 93% of the total).

2.3.2) First mover advantage

By building and rolling out its own network, Orange is the first to market its services, which offer some benefits. Indeed, it is easier to sell a new service while there is no competition. Besides, Orange seizes the opportunity to provide FTTH by cross-selling converged services of wireless and broadband services. This strategy is more profitable and increases client retention (clients opting for converged offerings are sticker). Finally, by building quickly a new network means that Orange gets a share of profit for any connection. Indeed, even if a household decides to opt for another telecom provider, Orange is paid a rental fee (which is set by the regulator) or gets co-financing by the operator using its network.

2.3.3) Low-cost provider

The telecom industry is a fixed costs industry as depreciation and amortization account for a large part of total operating expenses. Given that Orange has twice the market share of the second player in France, and that France accounts for roughly 64% of operating income, we believe that Orange has a cost advantage because of economy of scale.

3) Despite enjoying positives features, returns on capital are low and growth opportunities limited

3.1) Subdued ROIC

Telecom operators tend to be highly regulated, which prevents them from setting freely the prices of their services. Indeed, regulators promote competition in order to balance attractive pricing and broad coverage for end-customers. Finally, the industry is highly capital-intensive which is not helpful to generate high return on capital. As a result, ROIC tends to be in the mid-to-high single-digits.

The French market is a good example of such dynamics. Before 2012, the telecom market was split between three players which were able to generate decent returns because of solid pricing. In 2012, Iliad (OTCPK:ILIAF) entered the market under the brand Free and with an aggressive pricing strategy.

In fact, product differentiation is almost non-existent which means that operators need to compete on prices (and services at a lesser extent) if they want to gain significant market share. As a result, mobile ARPU (Average Revenue Per user in pink on the previous chart) declined significantly. Prices kept declining for several years because some clients had to wait for the end of their agreement before being able to switch operators and incumbents did adapt their service offerings. For instance, Orange launched its low-priced brand, SOSH, in order to compete with Free on the low-end segment.

Free has structurally changed the market as it was the first operator to propose contracts with no term limits (red on the next chart). The lack of term limits means that clients can decide to stop their engagement at any time. Before that, most contracts had a 12 or 24 months term limit (grey) which was reducing the level of competition. Indeed, clients can now decide to switch operators several times per year if they want to benefit from special promotions.

As a result, the French market is now one of the most competitive markets in Europe, offering one of the lowest mobile and broadband prices in Europe.

3.2) Lackluster growth profile

The growth profile of telecom carriers in developed countries is limited as the market is already mature. Unfortunately, the Spanish and French markets have been highly competitive as the fourth players of each market (Masmovil and Free) have been very aggressive on prices. Besides, the French regulator has been against the consolidation of the sector and supportive for a fourth player (e.g.: it gave the opportunity to Iliad (Free) to purchase spectrum licenses at a discount in 2012). As a result, the French telecom industry faced limited volume growth and huge pricing pressure which translate into weak organic growth. However, a mature market does not need to be ex-growth if the different players are disciplined (no aggressive price competition) and focus on higher-value services (5G, fiber…). In that scenario, companies should be able to grow their revenues.

4) Improving fundamentals

We believe that Orange will benefit from several factors that will lead to a significant improvement in the organic growth rate, profitability and cash flow generation of the group.

4.1) Demand for connectivity should remain strong

The world is becoming digital which leads to a structural increase in demand for connectivity services and products. The demand for traditional voice and text services has been declining for years as customers have been using alternative communications apps extensively (WhatsApp, Messenger…). However, the demand of data soared and should remain strong as people are consuming more higher-quality content. Besides, video games and high-quality videos are also more and more displayed on smartphone screens, leading to a structural increase in the demand for high-speed connectivity (requiring more data). Finally, following the pandemic, the increasing number of employees working remotely will support the demand for high quality network and connectivity (especially fiber) as people need reliable internet connections to work. As a result, we should see an increasing demand for higher-priced services, which should allow telecom operators and Orange in particular, to post positive organic growth and improve margins.

Q3 2020 results show that FTTH net customer addition is at record high and revenue growth is back in positive territory, suggesting that the demand for connectivity is real.

4.2) Pricing environment should stabilize

While it is always difficult to predict with certainty the end of irrational competition, we believe that several elements argue in favor of a less competitive environment. Indeed, all players face high capex requirements in the coming years as they have to develop their fiber and 5G networks. Besides, French operators face weak cash generation as they already invest significantly in their asset infrastructures (e.g.: Orange) or try to enter into new markets (e.g.: Iliad entered in the Italian market in 2018). As a result, easing price competition seems to be the most appropriate decision as it will improve cash generation and profitability.

In the last couple of quarters, most operators have implemented price increases in several of their plans. The management has also confirmed this trend during earnings conference calls:

We have for instance increased our promotional search price point up to EUR17 and we now have seen a number of price increases across the whole French telco operators over the past five weeks (Source: H1 2020 earnings conference call) The competitive dynamics are now better, especially in France where we have seen a clear improvement in the competitive environment. We have price increases among all the players, of course including Orange, and because also of the level of investment. (Source: H1 2020 earnings conference call) We observed an encouraging price recovery from all competitors, both on low-end and high-end markets. (Source: Q3 2020 earnings conference call) We observed an encouraging price recovery movement. On the mobile, the point of the low-end offers pricing is currently around EUR15. If you remember one years ago, we were around 10 years, 12 years ago - EUR10, EUR12, so it's a significant move. (Source: Q3 2020 earnings conference call)

Finally, even though still unlikely, a sector consolidation would be a best-case scenario as it will significantly reduce competition. Operators have tried several times in the past: SFR tried to purchase Bouygues Telecom; Orange tried to acquire Bouygues… However, all these operations failed as companies were not able to agree on terms and were not supported by the government. Going forward, we could imagine that government will become less reluctant as the Covid-19 showed the importance of high-quality networks; therefore, building three networks instead of four would allow to have more sophisticated network which are more rapidly rolled out.

4.3) Cost reductions

At the end of 2019, during its capital market day, the company announced its intention to reduce its cost base by € 1B by 2023. In order to do that, Orange wants to implement cost-cutting measures based on four pillars:

- Digitalization: Reducing the energy bill by using new technology, increasing digital client interactions…

- Share service centers: Reducing the number of overlaps and realizing economy of scale by sharing expertise and best practices within the organization.

- Control on spending: reduction of operating expenses, natural attrition of the workforce in France (a large portion of the workforce has public civil servant status, thus they cannot be laid off but will reach retirement age in the coming years)…

- Internal transformation plan which aims to reduce inefficiencies

If the company is successful, operating margin could improve by ≈240 bps over the period. However, the official guidance of the company includes only EUR 150M cost savings, which provides a significant buffer on the downside and could result in positive surprises.

The official 2023 organic CF guidance is set between € 3.5B and € 4B. Including the additional net savings of € 850M which are not included within the guidance, the organic CF would increase to [€ 4,35B/ € 4,85B].

4.4) Capex reduction

Capital expenditures have increased since 2015 as Orange has rolled out its FTTH network. Even though the fiber roll-out will continue, the company expects that it will slow down from 2021.

Our ambition is to bring eCAPEX sales ratio from around 17% in 2018 to around 15% around the end of 2023, which is the level we had before the acceleration of fiber deployment. (Source: Orange Engage 2025 strategic plan presentation)

Indeed, at the end of 2019, FTTH coverage in France was close to 46% and, according to government’s official plan, should reach 80% by end-2022 and 100% by end-2025. However, a large part of remaining investments need to be done by SFR (OTCPK:ALVVF) and smaller infrastructure operators (Covage, Altitude, Axione…) in less densely populated areas. As these regions are less profitable, the government has implemented a tender process which allows several operators to build the network and to be eligible to subsidies from the government.

Orange has been very aggressive to deploy FTTH in order to be the first operator to cover the most attractive areas. From 2021, the group will slow down its FTTH investments as remaining opportunities are far less attractive than they used to be. Indeed, it is better for Orange to rent a significant portion of the FTTH network in less dense areas than to build its own network.

(Source: Les Echos)

Finally, some may argue that capital spending will remain elevated as the company will deploy 5G. However, from our understanding, 5G will use existing towers, thus capital investment will be far less expensive than developing the fiber network. Besides, given that 5G will first be deployed in very large urban areas (which are already very well covered in terms of telecom infrastructures), 5G-related capex should remain limited for the next few years.

4.5) Improving FCF generation

The combination of an improving pricing environment, a reduction in costs and capital expenditures will translate into a far better cash generation. According to the guidance, organic CF (definition available under the guidance table) should almost double over the period 2019/2023, from EUR 2,3B (above the initial guidance of € >2B) to almost € 4B. As previously mentioned, the € 1B net cost savings are not included within the guidance; therefore we should be at least in the upper-end of the guidance, especially considering the fact that the company considers that the € 1B cost savings is now a commitment (VS an ambition previously). Besides, even during a year impacted by the pandemic, the management is confident that they will be able to improve organic CF as stated during the half-year earnings conference call:

With regard to 2020 organic cash flow, our commitment to exceed EUR2.3 billion is confirmed. I repeat this commitment to exceed EUR2.3 billion in organic cash flow is today confirmed. (Source: H1 earnings call)

5) Valuation

A) Relative valuation

Orange is trading at significantly lower valuation multiples than peers. Orange is more expensive than peers on only one metric: FCF yield. However, Orange’s FCF are depressed because the company is in the middle of a significant investment program. After carefully analyzing the main drivers of valuation multiples, namely growth rate, ROIC and the cost of capital, we do not believe that such discount is warranted.

B) Absolute valuation

Dividend yield:

We believe that the company will bring back its dividend to € 0.70 very quickly. Indeed, we believe that Orange is not financially-constrained. Current dividend coverage may seem weak as FCF are depressed by significant FTTH investments. However, on a normalized basis, we believe that capex as a percentage of sales should be at least 2 percentage points lower (Before the roll-out of fiber in 2015, the capex to sales ratio was around 15% while our normalized estimates are around 17.5%).

During the Q2 2020 conference call, the CEO did seem very confident to bring back the dividend to € 0.70 for 2020.

I just want to repeat that regarding the distribution policy and the dividend, our target is clearly to be back to EUR0.70 of dividend as soon as 2020. And once again because of all the previous elements, I am very confident in our capacity to reach this and no doubt that we will confirm this later on this year. (Source: S1 2020 earnings results)

The Q3 conference call further strengthens this scenario.

The Board of Directors of Orange yesterday supported the return of the dividend to EUR0.70 per share for the year 2020. The decision - final decision will be taken in light of the final year results. We will pay an interim dividend of EUR0.40 (Source: Q3 2020 earnings results) We've seen on the basis of Q2 and Q3 that the resilience of our business puts us in a very solid position to pay the EUR0.70 for 2020. And probably adding EUR0.10 to what will be paid in December in a way compensates the EUR0.20 reduction which was decided on the 2019 dividend and can give you extra confidence that the EUR0.70 will be paid. (Source: Q3 2020 earnings results)

Considering that FCF should improve significantly going forward (less competition, lower capex, margin improvement…), we really believe that the company is in a very good position to hike its dividend. The only risk is an intervention of the French government, which is a major shareholder (23% owned), against the dividend policy. However, the French government needs money and Orange did not benefit from public financial aid; therefore, we may imagine that the risk of intervention is limited if the company does not lay off people and generate a stable operational performance.

The sector is trading close to 5% dividend yield. Based on a € 0.70 dividend, the share should be worth around € 14.

DCF:

A DCF model is another appropriate method to value a stable telecom company such as Orange. Based on our assumptions of weak topline growth (1%), margin improvement (150 bps), a decline in capital intensity (lower capex) and a WACC of 6.5%, we derive a valuation of approximately € 14 per share (in line with our previous dividend yield valuation), implying a >40% return from today’s price (around € 9.50).

C) Asset monetization

The company is also asset-rich, meaning that its mobile and fixed networks are highly valuable. The management team seems really focused on unlocking value on that front.

Towers

A carve-out of the tower business is on-going and aims to isolate the assets which will allow investors to better reflect the value of the assets in their valuation but could also be the first step for an asset disposal (minority sales or JV) or an IPO.

We have been structuring work in Paris and Madrid in order to plan and organize the carve-out of our towers in France and in Spain and you know that we have an objective is to do this in 2021.I would say it's on target as planned with the same message that we gave consistently since December, which is basically that this is going to be done in a number of steps and starting with the carve-out and then a number of options which are going to be open to us and we will be looking actively to all these options. (Source: S1 2020 earnings conference call) Our goal is to move one step further towards converting our mobile passive infrastructures into a real business to capture future market growth organically or inorganically. In this perspective conscious of the value of these assets, Orange is willing to keep control of its European passive mobile assets, while managing them as an independent business, enabling commercial neutrality and operational efficiency (Source: Q3 2020 earnings conference call)

Orange owns more than 40,000 towers in Europe. Based on recent transactions, we estimate that the tower portfolio could be worth roughly € 11B.

Tower companies are trading at elevated valuation multiples while telecom companies are trading at low valuation multiples. Assuming that towers are valued at 26.4x EBITDA (the low-end of peers valuation), it implies € 415M EBITDA. Given group EBITDA of € 14,2B, the remaining business generated € 13,8B EBITDA which implies a 3.9x EV/EBITDA multiple for the business ex-towers.

FTTH network

Orange is also carving out a French and Polish FiberCo in order to dispose of a 50% stake to potential investors. The French FiberCo incorporates 4.4 million lines in rural areas (over a total of 20.9M in France) while the Polish FiberCo encompasses 2.4 million lines in low and mid-dense areas (over a total of 4.8M in Poland). During the conference call of the third quarter, the management stated that they have already received non-binding offers and expects a deal closing before the end of 2021.

Based on recent transactions, we consider that the full French FTTH network could be worth around € 13.2B while we estimate that the Polish FTTH network could be worth around € 1.5B.

Again, by assuming that the tower business and FTTH network (France and Poland) are trading at around 26x and 20x EBITDA, respectively, the remaining operations are valued at only 3x EBITDA, which shows that very little value is currently ascribed to Orange’s towers and FTTH network.

SOP with network valuations

Assuming similar valuation multiples for the FTTH and tower networks than previously used, we assume that the remaining business should be valued at least at 4.5x EBITDA (which is the current company valuation multiple and still represent a 15% discount to peers). In that scenario, Orange should be valued around € 16 per share.

Africa and Middle East operations

Orange also operates very attractive operations in Africa and in the Middle East (accounting for 13% of sales). This business enjoys strong revenue growth as the markets are still under-penetrated. Moreover, Orange offers money services (money transfer, payments…) through an electronic money account which is directly linked to an orange mobile phone number. As a result, in addition to providing traditional communications services, Orange provides financial services to a population which does not necessarily have access to banking services. Despite strong revenue growth, the Africa & Middle East business is also more profitable than most segments of the Group. Therefore, this business should be valued with much higher valuation multiples than the rest of the businesses (including peers). Orange could decide to IPO this business in order to monetize the assets.

5) Why the stock is trading far below its intrinsic value

We believe that a combination of explanations explains the recent sell-off. In addition to a tougher competitive environment in Spain, the downgrade of 2020 EBITDA guidance during the second quarter (from flat+ to -1%) and the dividend cut (from 0.70€ to 0.50€), have clearly been the main driver of the recent share price decline. Fears around spectrum auctions in France as well as delays on network monetization have also played a role in the poor performance. Finally, the lack of details and communications on the different assets does not help investors to see the real value of infrastructure assets, which is most likely the most important factor for explaining why Orange's stock price is trading below its intrinsic value.

We believe that these fears are overdone and that the company is on-track to improve the visibility on the different assets. As previously explained, we believe that EBITDA will grow over time as competition eases, customers switch towards convergent offerings and cost savings materialize. As a result, FCF generation will improve (especially given the fact that capex will start to decrease from 2021), which will allow the company to increase its dividend to its previous level of € 0.70. The French spectrum auction is now ended: Orange gets more spectrum than competitors (further strengthening its network quality) while prices were close to consensus expectations. Finally, asset monetization strategy is already on track and we will have more clarity in February 2021.

To sum up, we believe that all these concerns do not justify the recent sell-off and that the current share price offers a compelling investment opportunity. We believe that the company's intrinsic value is around € 14.6 per share (average of DCF, dividend yield and SOP methods)

6) Risks

Increase in competition: The French telecom market is a highly competitive four-player market. Given the lack of product and service differentiation, price wars tend to be the most common (and the most value destructive) strategy to gain market share.

Technological change: Failing to cope with new technology could impact the quality of the network versus competitors. Besides, new technology could completely disrupt the industry, leading telecom carriers to adapt or to go bankrupt. For instance, telecom carriers tended to bill customers for every SMS sent until alternative communication apps (Messenger, WhatsApp…) started to exist. These apps allow sending text messages for free. As a result, the number of SMS did collapse as the revenue generated by text messages. Nowadays, telecom carriers are not really able to monetize SMS anymore, thus they provide unlimited SMS within bundled offerings.

Government intervention: The sector is highly regulated as regulators need to find a balance between protecting the interests of customers and ensuring that carriers invest in their network to provide access to telecom services to the population. As a result, an intervention on pricing (B2B or B2C) or service coverage (forcing telecom operators to build large infrastructure in non-densely areas) would impact the company's profitability.

TV content and spectrum costs: Orange needs to buy TV content (especially Football broadcast rights) and spectrum licenses in order to provide its services. Higher spectrum auction prices or broadband right prices may impact company profitability but may also significantly impact its business if Orange is not able to secure them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.