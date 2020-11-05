What Can You Say About A Man? Eli Hoffmann, Friend & Leader

Yesterday, my friend and boss, the soul of our company for over a decade, in his childrens' words, returned his soul to his creator. There is no shortage of tears. This is a tragedy.

Eli Hoffmann was a Beautiful man. Dressed in black and white with a long white beard for as long as I've known him, he looked like an Orthodox Jew and was one, a Hasid in fact and spirit. But he was no ordinary man, religious or otherwise. His mind was fantastically liberal, his heart and spirit wide open, his relationship with his warm and bright wife Ilana seemed to be one that romcom screenwriters could draw from. His relationship with his 15 children similarly one to be modeled and upheld.

Some people have said of them, especially after they pass - they saw the good in everyone. Though famous for never talking bad about anyone, I don't know if Eli only saw the good in people - I have a feeling he saw things pretty clearly - but in 12 years of knowing him, as a colleague, as my boss, as my friend, I know that what you received from Eli was good. His advice, his patience with myself and others, his utter transparency as a leader, his humor, his interest in you, his curiosity about the world and in turn his encouragement of curiosity and gaining knowledge and insight. They were all good. Eli taught me that bright lights are found everywhere - even at work, even by someone who doesn't look like you. I can't believe how much I will miss that and in my grief I am pained even more for his beautiful family.

His role at Seeking Alpha, first on the breaking news team he built, later as CEO of the company, was always carried out with interest, engagement and (com)passion - but as someone stated so clearly at our company memorial for Eli - "I mean Eli was just cool". He loved good scotch and red wine, a good steak, a thought-provoking tv show or a smartly written book, a funny joke, a compelling question - he loved life. He loved people. He always asked me about my daughter - and I was not alone, every person mentioned that in their memories of Eli they couldn't believe how much he remembered about their families and their interests and how he always asked about them. He kept in touch with people years after they left the company, and those people cherished that connection, as I'm sure Eli did as well.

People say he's a renaissance man and they're right. He was a bohemian, a hasid, a capitalist, an individual and a deeply entrenched part of the community, a leader, a listener, a lover of tradition and adventure, an epicurean and a scholar, a wise man who loved a good time, a businessman, a family man. A mensch.

Rest in Power, Hasid; Rest in Peace, Friend - I will try to keep spreading the light you brought to my life.