Shares are trading at a large discount to book value, and I find the dividend yield to be attractive.

I'm encouraged by the slight increase in book value during Q3 and the safe LTV ratio on its loan portfolio.

Commercial mortgage REITs remain a challenging sector, as the country continues to contend with the effects from COVID-19. However, I do see investment opportunities here for well-run players in this space. In this article, I'm focused on Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT), which I view as one of the best-run companies in this sector. I evaluate what makes this an attractive investment at the current valuation, so let's get started.

A Look Into Blackstone Mortgage

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a commercial mortgage REIT that originates senior loans collateralized by real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia. BXMT currently has an $18.1 billion senior loan portfolio comprised of 124 loans, secured by institutional quality real estate in major markets. The company is externally managed by BXMT Advisors LLC, which is a subsidiary of Blackstone (NYSE:BX), one of the world's largest investment firms.

I find this affiliation to be especially attractive, as Blackstone's real estate platform has $174 billion of investor capital under management. Through Blackstone's real estate ownership in core markets, BXMT is able to gain access to valuable real-time insights and evaluate a high-quality pipeline that it would not otherwise have without this affiliation.

What I like about BXMT is its plain-vanilla senior loan portfolio, which helps to protect its investment principal. At present, the portfolio has an origination LTV (loan-to-value) of 64%, which I view as being safe. This ensures that the borrowers have significant equity to want to protect their assets. The LTV ratio has also stayed consistent, as it has remained at the same level since Q2'20 and is just 200 bps above where it was in Q3'19.

Q3'20 core earnings per share held steady at $0.63, representing a 100 bps sequential QoQ increase and a 100 bps YoY decrease. As seen below, BXMT's core earnings have remained stable despite the drop in the LIBOR rate, from 1.4% in Q1'20 to 0.16% in the latest quarter. That's because BXMT had $9.2 billion worth of loans with interest rate floors embedded in the loan agreements as of September 30th. Looking forward, the interest rate floors should provide continued support for BXMT's core earnings.

In addition, the portfolio appears to be weathering the current macroeconomic environment well. This is supported by the 95% rent collection rate that its borrowers have received from tenants across the property portfolio. This resulted in a very strong 99% interest collection rate during Q3. As seen below, the loan portfolio is well-diversified geographically and is mostly located in key gateway markets.

One of the risk factors for BXMT is its exposure to the Office and Hospitality sectors, which, as seen above, comprise 56% and 17% of the portfolio. I see this risk as being mitigated by the fact that the office portfolio comprises of institutional-grade assets with major tenants, as management noted during the last conference call:

"Our portfolio includes assets with major leases to marquee tenants like Google in Atlanta, Amazon in West LA, Square in the Bay Area, and Pfizer and Peloton in New York City. In San Francisco, one of our sponsors completed a first-class renovation on the office building earlier this year, and has since leased the asset from 33% to 77% today."

The question of portfolio exposure to hotels came up during the Q&A session of the last conference call, and management noted the following:

"On our hotel loans, the market is certainly disrupted, but we feel the impact on hospitality is cyclical, not secular. Once the science catches up, and people feel comfortable traveling again, I think the overall macro trends supporting Travel and Leisure will reemerge. We've been highly selective on the hotel lending program. So we're starting with low LTV loans less than 60%, on average. And these sponsors continue to demonstrate that they have equity to protect, and they believe in the long term value of the assets."

Same as the office sector, BXMT selectively chooses well-located hotel assets with which to provide funding, and as noted above, the hotel loan portfolio is further protected by a lower LTV (less than 60%) than that of the overall portfolio (64% LTV). I see these as being big risk mitigating factors, as the country continues to contend with the effects of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, BXMT maintains a solid balance sheet, with $1.2 billion in liquidity at the end of Q3 and a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio of 2.6x. As seen below, this ratio has trended down since the beginning of the year.

Valuation

Turning to valuation, BXMT's Q3'20 book value actually increased sequentially by $0.06 to $26.51, primarily due to a modest reduction in CECL (current expected credit loss) reserves. This equates to a 16% discount to book value, based on today's share price of $22.27. Plus, BXMT had no new specific reserves or non-performing loans during Q3. Given the steady performance of the loan portfolio and the improved book value, I find the current discount to book value to be attractive.

As seen below, BXMT is currently trading at a price-to-book value of just 0.84, which is substantially lower than the 1.34 to 1.44 range from early this year.

Note: Price-to-book value in graph is calculated based on the share price on 11/3/2020

I wanted to calculate a fair value for the shares using a Net Present Value model. As seen below, I apply a 0% growth rate, given the bond-like returns of BXMT's loan portfolio. For slow/no-growth REITs, I generally apply a 2% inflation rate as the discount rate. In this case, I apply a 4% discount rate to bake in additional near-term headwinds. I use the annualized $0.63 per share in core earnings as the starting point and apply a 15-year holding period since a P/E of 15 is generally regarded as fair value.

As seen above, I arrive at a fair value of $29.14, which represents a 31% upside from the current price of $22.27. Meanwhile, I find the 11.1% dividend yield to be attractive, as the core earnings-to-dividend coverage ratio was 102% based on Q3'20 results.

Investor Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is a leading commercial mortgage REIT with a high-quality, senior loan portfolio. I'm encouraged by its steady earnings performance and slight increase in book value during a challenging macroeconomic environment. Its loan portfolio is protected by significant equity stakes that its borrowers have in the properties and by interest rate floors.

Shares are currently trading at a 16% discount to book value compared to their significant premium to book value before the pandemic. As the valuation exercise demonstrated, I see substantial upside for the share price. For these reasons, I see now as being a good buying opportunity for both income and capital appreciation.

