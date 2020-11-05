DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Taxes Can Go Down As Well As Up

The wonderful thing about tax software is that the one thing politicians are psychologically unable to do is to leave taxes alone. Whatever the prevailing ideology or economic situation, not only is the existence of tax a certainty but the constantly shifting sands of any given tax code is also just that - constant. Never a dull moment in taxes, ironically enough.

This means that if you operate a tax software business, you have a never-ending stream of what in days of yore were known as moves, adds and changes. Aha, you will say if you're an old software lag. Moves, adds and changes. Everyone loves moves, adds, and changes. Everyone on the vendor side that is. Customers, not so much. If you could analyze say Oracle (ORCL) financials going back thirty years and somehow strip out how much money the company made from moves, adds, and changes, well, you'd understand how come Larry Ellison owns so much of Malibu these days.

Moves adds and changes are all the more stupendous if you are a tax software business. Because, of course, it's not you causing all the upset and extra hassle and cost. It's the government. And since everyone already hates the government and accepts that every time the government can mess with your tax code that in fact it is going to mess with your tax code, no-one hates you the software vendor. But, joy of joys, even though it's not you that everybody hates, you do get all the air cover you need to hike your prices, charge one-time fees, sell new modules, and send out highly-priced consultants to help your customers with the moves adds and changes. And so if you are any kind of tax software company worth your salt, you can conjure up revenue growth out of nowhere. Economy growing, new name customers signing up - your revenue grows. Economy shrinking, available customer base decreasing due to business closures and consolidation - don't worry, put up your prices and sell new modules to cope with those moves, adds and changes - your revenue grows. What's not to like?

Well, what's not to like is that just like taxes themselves, nothing in a tax software business moves quickly. You won't find revenue growing in the 30-100% p.a. range as you can find in many other areas of cloud software right now. Not even the government can move the pieces around the chessboard that fast. But the revenue growth on offer is consistent and predictable, and because your sales costs aren't too high as a proportion of revenue - this is mainly due to the oligopolistic nature of the market segment you occupy - you convert a large proportion of any incremental revenue into gross profit. And save for periodic R&D spend when you have to refresh your product, a lot of that gross profit turns into cashflow. (Which is usually paid upfront by the way. Another attractive feature of tax software companies we can deal with another day).

Vertex, Inc (VERX) is one of two companies offering a fairly direct way to play the theme of increasing tax complexity in online selling - the other being Avalara (AVLR). We cover both names in our subscription service. Ahead of its earnings on November 11 before the open, allow us to walk you through the numbers on VERX.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Now, as you can see, the growth rate is as boring as the subject. Mid-teens isn't the stuff of a FinTwit mutual admiration society. However, mid-teens revenue growth plus high-teens EBITDA margins, together with deferred revenue being c.57% of TTM recognized revenue (source: Company SEC filings), usually means nice, predictable growth - and since we believe VERX's particular niche market to be a long-run growth niche, we think VERX can enjoy solid, predictable growth for some years to come. And that for us offers the possibility of the stock being a tuck-it-away-and-hold-it-for-a-long-time opportunity. In today's febrile environment there aren't so many of those.

Turning to valuation.

11x TTM revenue for 16% TTM growth isn't out of line with software peers.

Finally, the stock chart. It's very early in the life of this company as a public stock and so one ought not read too much into the chart. So far it is following a rather typical IPO profile!

We don't have huge conviction as to the short-term direction of the stock - the chart above says it could hit resistance around $26.50-ish and fall back to $23.50-ish - if Q3 numbers are bad that could for sure happen. So we aren't positing a short-term trade at this time. Short term the stock could go up or down. (That's the kind of insight we offer here at Cestrian Towers). We are however proposing this stock as a long term idea, and as usual we are eating our own cooking. We have the stock in staff long-term account(s) and plan on a multi-year holding period - unless something in the company story changes materially - or in case politicians say, hey, we're going to simplify the tax code and then actually do it. The former is more likely than the latter we suspect. In any event - for now we're a confident Buy - Long Term Hold.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 4 November 2020.

