Beyond The Tipping Point (Podcast)

Summary

For cannabis legislation, worth focusing less on presidential election, more on the Senate. Majority of Americans support cannabis legalization - what other topic has such unified opinion?

So asks Anthony Coniglio, CEO of NewLake Capital, cannabis real-estate investment vehicle with tenants across the supply chain in the U.S.

We discuss the value of real estate, how NewLake differs from IIPR and why we'll continue to see single state operators get bought by MSOs.

Focusing but not obsessing over politics and regulatory authorities. Change, no matter what, is slow.