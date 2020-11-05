Beyond The Tipping Point (Podcast)

For cannabis legislation, worth focusing less on presidential election, more on the Senate. Majority of Americans support cannabis legalization - what other topic has such unified opinion?
So asks Anthony Coniglio, CEO of NewLake Capital, cannabis real-estate investment vehicle with tenants across the supply chain in the U.S.
We discuss the value of real estate, how NewLake differs from IIPR and why we'll continue to see single state operators get bought by MSOs.
Focusing but not obsessing over politics and regulatory authorities. Change, no matter what, is slow.
Anthony Coniglio is CEO of NewLake Capital, a cannabis real-estate investment vehicle that has tenants across the supply chain in the U.S. including cultivation, manufacturing and retail.
Topics include:
- Anthony has been in business over 30 years, mostly in financial services. Started residential mortgage company in 2011, built it into a national platform and then sold it. Wondering what to do next, a friend introduced him into the REIT world that gives loans and institutional style capital to cannabis companies. Opportunity to be one of the early movers. Launched what is now NewLake Capital in 2018.
- When NewLake started they knew they needed management, team and board structured around 3 core skill sets: real estate, cannabis and capital markets. Pete Kadens, started at GTI and became CEO, now on board at New Lake, former CFO at IIPR that did one of the first sale leaseback transactions. Building from those connections, they were able to raise over $100 million within their networks. Raised nearly $10 million in the last 90 days - which is based on team's expertise and their portfolio. Going forward, want to build more off of institutional capital and are encouraged by its increased presence into the industry, most recently with the GTI (OTCQX:GTBIF) loan.
- Setting strategy from the start. NewLake believes individual state infrastructure will persist so companies with scale and ability to manage highly regulated and complex businesses - either in single state or multi state operations. Also looked at value of real estate - in more mature markets like California and Oregon a lot of real estate deals gone bad because there was little value to the licenses. So they focus only on limited license states. Even for a struggling company in a limited license state, they can sell the license. NewLake also focuses on diversification of businesses they invest in. By having 8 states, 16 dispensaries, 4 cultivation facilities tenants they think risk/return opportunity is higher than elsewhere in the sector.
- Focusing less on presidential election, more on the Senate for cannabis legislation. Legalization at the federal level not likely to happen any time soon. If SAFE Banking Act passes, everyone thinks banks will just open up, but federal regulators write those rules - that is a long process. Most banks won't move until those rules are set. So it's a long process even if laws start passing. Even then, banks will focus on lending to financially stable companies with hard assets. Other priorities on agendas beyond cannabis.
- How NewLake compares to IIPR. IIPR has done a tremendous job of providing capital to the industry. But NewLake focuses on retail and cultivation and that balance differentiates them. Sale leaseback transcactions not necessary in cannabis industry but a core component of good capital management for any company.
- How much attention is paid to new regulations. Widespread support on federal and state levels. Tipping point is passed - most Americans favor legalization. It just will happen later than most people think.
- NewLake going public in the future. Conversation revolves around getting the most capital so they can serve their tenants. To gain more robust capital, actively evaluating possibility of going public.
- Cannabis retail - data from more mature cannabis markets during beginning part of Covid into Spring/Summer, there was more delivery but that has diminished since. Even though delivery may increase across less mature cannabis markets, the more mature a market becomes the more people like in-store experience. Curbside still involves a physical storefront. As new customers come in, they'll rely more on in-store expertise. For next 5-10 years foot traffic should still be strong.