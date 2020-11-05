November 2020 Stocks: Financials, Real Estate, Industrials, IT And Pharma

The ongoing drop has made the market incredibly appealing in some respects - but I still caution in not dropping too much capital at once.

Look at what sort of companies you may want to keep in mind for the coming month.

Rather than offering some sort of collective "list" that could potentially be hard to offer a clear overview, I go sector by sector and present 1-2 alternatives.

The time has come once again to look at what sort of companies you'll want to be buying, this time as we move into November of 2020.

The purpose of this article is to again look at what sort of companies may be appealing for purchase during November 2020. Unlike last month, we're not looking at as extreme an overvaluation anymore. While this has done unfortunate things, for the most part, with the capital invested at higher valuations, it means that capital invested here or as the market continues to dip will be subject to some truly impressive rates of return.

As always, it's about the responsible allocation of investment capital, as best as I can see it in the market's current position today. We'll focus on 1-2 companies per sector. This allows me to mention both a grade-A quality as well as undervalued, lesser-grade companies with a potentially higher yield (yet higher risk). As the market is now, I may mention more, however, given the large number of appealing companies available to us.

This article is of particular interest to those among you who feel they need to increase their exposure to the sectors of Finance, IT/Semis, Industrials, Real Estate, and Healthcare/Pharma. I've excluded energy stocks due to material unattractiveness and uncertainty based on the overall trends in crude, energy, and similar segments. If you're looking for energy-based stock recommendations, I would advise you to look at different authors who still cover such equities, as I'm sure there are some excellent opportunities available in the sector.

As months prior, the list will be made using my own QO-system of rating stock. It divides stocks into four classes based upon universal metrics that attempt to measure the company's appeal for a dividend investor and ends in a score of 0.0-4.3, with both current valuation (opportunity) and fundamentals (quality) playing major roles.

It arrives at these scores using 14 trackable data points, including stats such as dividend safety, EPS yield, payout, earnings multiples, credit rating, dividend yield, dividend tradition, moat, and management. I'm constantly updating and developing the tool to be of more use and more precise, and I feel I've reached a point where I can comfortably base my investment decisions upon scores reached using the calculations. It of course comes with disclaimers I note when I make scoring and stances - everyone needs to make their own choices, after all.

Let's look at the companies we're seeing today.

1. Finance

Finance continues to be a sector rife with opportunities. Picking only 2-3 is extremely tricky, but thanks to the aforementioned system, there is a way for me to identify the company/ies that at least I view as better.

At this time, that company is actually Aflac (NYSE:AFL), when we look at valuation-related logic. It battles toe-to-toe with Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA), but this month, Aflac "wins". The trickiness is due to their relative appeal, which is nearly identical. Aflac is slightly better in terms of appeal and valuation, but RGA has a higher fundamental safety, owing to its better credit rating and EPS payout coverage. In the end, the companies rank identically, at a combined 3.5/4.3. Only the relative valuation to my average target price differentiates them, and there Aflac's relative undervaluation is 4.3% higher than RGA.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Looking at forecasts, it's not hard to see the reasoning and the upside here. Even flat trading for this insurance corporation results in market-beating returns over the next few years, with a return to a 10.8X average mean having the potential to push annual returns in the double digits and total returns to 60% until 2022.

Aflac is considered "Very Safe" in terms of dividends (Source: SimplySafeDividends), sports a 13.7% EPS yield, less than 26% EPS TTM payout ratio, an 8% five-year DGR, 37 years of dividend growth tradition, and a current yield of 3.3%. That makes it better than RGA in terms of dividend tradition and yield, by nearly 0.6%. My pick for this month in terms of quality for the financial stocks is Aflac - though this may change depending on how the companies trend.

The second choice is tricky as well. Both Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) and Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) offer extremely good entries at this point, and Scotiabank has a slightly higher credit rating. It's also a bank, which is a somewhat different flavor than an insurance business. In terms of overall appeal based on QO, BNS scores a 3.5, PRU a 3.4. This makes BNS more appealing on paper, but if you want an insurance business, then PRU is actually more undervalued than is BNS. However, based on scoring and sector, my yield choice for this month is class-2 rated Scotiabank.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company's current valuation is more or less in line with expectations for 2020, but not in line with growth expected until 2022. Such growth would push returns again into the 60% in 2-3 years. The only drawback to this bank is the fact that dividends are likely to be frozen due to COVID-19 and Canadian regulations. Still, a 6%+ yield is good enough, and the potential capital appreciation could make up for this lack of dividend growth.

BNS is an A+ rated Canadian bank with a current EPS yield of around 13%, a "Safe" dividend, 6% five-year DGR which will likely resume once this is over, and only pays out 50% of TTM profits. The bank has paid dividends for more than two decades unbroken, even through the recession, and carries a "Narrow" moat according to Morningstar. These qualities coupled with the current valuation make the bank my choice for yield this month while still retaining safety.

2. IT/Semiconductors

As of last month, things have become even more interesting for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) at this time. The company is below even my relative appealing average cost basis at this time, and I've been waiting to unload more capital into the stock. Current valuations scream "BUY" here even if the company may face some headwinds that might be larger than expected in the data center segment.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Unlike some of its peers, Intel Is A+ rated and carries all the advantages of a structurally and financially sound semi company with its own production capabilities. When given a choice between the proven alternative and the new, I tend naturally towards the former. The reaction to the quarter was an exaggeration, and I believe future trends will prove this true. Accept a compressed valuation for the next 2-3 years and still earn 30% returns in total, 13% over 2-3 years, or over 24% in case of full mean reversion.

Intel remains Very Safe, carrying an 11.5% EPS yield at this time, 7% five-year DGR, less than 28% TTM EPS payout, and a wide, global moat for its products. Bet against this company if you like - but you won't find me doing so. You'll find me buying the cheap shares others let go of due to fear or uncertainty. With solid fundamentals, I see this as only a bump in the road, if a relatively long-lived one at this point in time.

INTC is my class-1 choice for the month, coming in at a combined 3.3/4.3 rating - the highest in the entire IT/Semi sector of all the 24 companies I follow here.

For once, we do also actually have a yield choice in the sector. Lo and behold, it's Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). My full position of 1.6% has an average cost basis of around the current market share price of $36/share, meaning a slightly below 4% yield, and I view this as incredibly appealing for what you get as an investor.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The company is an AA-rated stalwart with a potential 15% annual rate of return at merely a return to 2019-2020 valuations until then. I recently wrote an article on the company detailing my own logic for investing here - if you're interested in the particulars, I can recommend reading it. Suffice to say, at 4% yield and this price, this company with extremely low debt, a "Very Safe" 46% EPS payout dividend with 14% five-year DGR has only one drawback that negates it a class-1 rating - its dividend history of only 8-9 years. Despite this, the company carries an impressive moat for its products and services, and at an EPS yield of above 8%, it's a "BUY" here - in part for its yield, but also for what I consider to be a 39% undervaluation to a long-term fair value.

3. Industrials

The first company should come as no surprise, but I have a second one to show you in the same industry as well. General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) first; however, the company's relative appeal has increased by about 4-5% compared to last month due to a price drop of around $8-9/share. This is of course excellent for us investors.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

For me, I hope the company drops more and keeps dropping. My position is slowly filling during these trends, and a 3%+ yield basis as well as a <$140 cost basis for this defense/aerospace company are the ones I would consider extremely appealing in the long term. I've banged on much about the appeals and advantages of GD - it's, simply put, one of the better-rated companies in the entire industry, and nothing I've seen causes me to change my $175 price target for the company here. Its "Very Safe" dividend is only enhanced by the high EPS yield, the sub-40% payout ratio, 10% five-year DGR, and nearly 30 years' worth of dividend growth. No one should be surprised at its "Wide" moat either (Source: Morningstar).

What's more, however, we can buy one of the company's peers as well.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Compared to GD, the company hasn't lost as much and isn't as undervalued. It also doesn't carry the higher credit rating, but historically speaking, it's been undervalued more rarely, and it's a purer "defense contractor", due to the absence of things like Gulfstream. Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is also larger in terms of being a defense contractor. When the company dropped close to $350/share again, I bought in, having missed out on the last two dips here. I intend to continue adding to this company as time and capital allow, with a full position (~1.5%) target.

Much like GD, LMT is class 1, but unlike GD, LMT scores "only" around a 3.0/4.3, owing to its relatively low undervaluation to my long-term PT. I realize that some, including most analysts, consider this PT to be low-balled, but I prefer being conservative here. LMT nonetheless carries a nearly 3% yield, A-credit rating, an equally "Very Safe" dividend, decent 6%+ EPS yield, and a similar "wide" moat. 19 years of dividend safety makes this less than GD, otherwise, the companies are fairly close.

I believe that regardless if we get a Biden or a Trump win, defense is not an area that will be squandered by either candidate, not even Biden. What I mean by that is that even if the potential new president doesn't increase the defense budget, the current company backlogs coupled with the replacement of legacy technology that the various branches of the U.S. Army/Navy/Airforce currently needs (Source) will ensure that the companies both have the capabilities to fly their flags high and continue making impressive profits and returns for investors.

LMT and GD are "BUYs" here, with GD perhaps the slightly higher.

High yield in Industrials?

Not really, unfortunately. Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) isn't undervalued yet, and Saint-Gobain (OTCPK:CODGF) can't be considered at appeal simply due to a 0.2% undervaluation and a 4.1% yield here - at least not in my book. As far as I see it, General Dynamics at 3.35% yield is the best, safe yield you'll be able to rake in here.

We move on.

4. Real Estate

Real Estate continues to be full of exciting opportunities for the discriminating investor. There have been some changes since last month, and the most significant of them is that we have a shift in the appeal for one of the first-class companies. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB), while still appealing at a 6.3% discount, is no longer the top pick here since August.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) remains my top pick in the sector. A trend you'll quickly pick up on when you view these lists is the attention I pay to the safety/opportunity combination. I won't go out on limbs to find high yields with unnecessary, low safeties.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

I never invested in the company prior to its crash to earth. The often-heard "what-if", theorizing what would happen if the company never recovered to its heights, is by me answered by the very simple response "let it".

At my overall cost basis, and the yield I've locked in at nearly 6%, and current trends, FRT could continue operating profitably on current trends without even needing particular amounts of FFO growth to maintain its dividend. Even trading flat at 14-15X FFO, I'll still make my market-beating returns in the long term. It seems extremely doubtful that I'll lose money in the long-term investment in this Dividend King.

FRT is A-rated, has a sub-92% FFO payout ratio even on 2020E results, has stated support and increased its dividend, has a dividend even SimplySafeDividends considers to still be "Borderline Safe". The key variable for a safer rating is an improvement in the FFO dividend coverage, which likely won't materialize until next year. However, at these numbers, I consider FRT to be one of the more appealing investments in real estate that can currently be made. If you're dead-set on a safety set in stone by rating services, I direct you to AvalonBay Communities, which does carry a safer dividend coverage, but less undervaluation than FRT - and no dividend king rating.

For higher yield in this market, I direct your attention to Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG).

While we've yet to see 3Q20 results, they come on the 9th of November, I do believe that company's fundamentals and outlook have recovered to a point where yield-hunting investors may be interested in its nearly 9% yield, even if some services currently consider the dividend to be "unsafe", following the cut.

My cost basis for the company is mostly good, but I'm still in the red at current pricing, owing to my investing a little too early for comfort.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The key point here is that company's fundamentals and earnings have not shown the deterioration that one would expect from this price share trend. Collections are up, and the company is expected to generate over $9.7-10.5 FFO per share in 2020 and 2021, easily covering even the original dividend of $8.3/share, much less than the somewhat cut dividend. While I am personally in a somewhat worse position than FRT, my stance with SPG is the same - just "let" it trade at these levels, if that's what will happen, I'll still make high-double-digit returns.

That being said, I would be very surprised if the next three years didn't bring some degree of mean reversion to this company. SPG remains A-rated with a strong dividend tradition, even with the cut, and its current dividend yield should make it interesting to those whose interest lies in the accumulation of very high yields, accepting a somewhat higher risk.

5. Pharmaceuticals/Healthcare

Things have shifted in Pharma/Healthcare as well. There are multiple buying opportunities available in the sector, many of which you may never have seen me write about before.

First, Merck (NYSE:MRK). Combining quality and opportunity, this company is currently one of the most undervalued class-1 pharma stocks.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Even at just a mean reversion, the company would deliver market-beating 17.5% annual rates of return going by current estimates, which on a historical basis are correct on a one-year basis 100% of the time, making it what I consider indicative. Merck is undervalued 25% from what I consider to be a fair value ~$95/share price. It's AA-rated with a "Very Safe" dividend, sub-50% TTM payout ratio, 5% five-year DGR, and "Wide" moats for its business with a nearly 30-year dividend tradition.

This, in my opinion, is one of the pharma companies you want to own as a sort of "baseline" in your portfolio, due to its impressive fundamentals. Consider also reading my article on the company for more in-depth information and a wider valuation consideration.

In terms of superb-safety companies, I also want to direct your attention to Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS), and of course, AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), which both trade at appealing valuations - though not to the same yields or returns as Merck.

For higher yields, there are a number of prime choices.

First off, we have Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF). I very recently wrote on the company and direct your attention here. While I acknowledge the slightly elevated risks to the companies I mention later, I also believe the upside to be worth considering here. At a share price of €40/share or $11.75 for the ORDx4 ADR, the BBB-rated company trades at multiples where even flat trading will garner market-beating returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

It also isn't that different a picture we're seeing compared to some US pharma companies at the moment, likely affected by the ongoing but seemingly slowly-solving litigations for the company. Once things become clearer here, it's likely that we'll see a slow reversion, which could push these results into the mid-double digits. I don't see the current nearly 7%-yield as being 100% likely for next year, but even a somewhat reduced dividend would bring yield here to around 5.5-6%, which is high, considering what you get.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is arguably the safer of the two, with a 6.11% yield that in all likelihood after a recent raise, and superb 3Q20 results, will remain very much in place. While the company doesn't carry the same potential rates of return based on its valuation, nor even has the same dividend tradition as Bayer does (though this may of course change), even following a 5-6% earnings day surge, AbbVie remains an undervalued high-yielder.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Trading at around the same 8-11X earnings trend, which is where I believe the company will trade due to its Humira expiration in a few years, the company will likely deliver at least 15-18% annual rates of return from today's trends. The company still has time to replace Humira, and as things look now, it seems that the potential profit drop-off in a few years may be far less "bad" than some expect it to be. AbbVie is simply outperforming.

This BBB+ rated company carries excellent yield, a superb, sub-50% EPS payout even with the new dividend of $5.2/share based on current 2020E, comes with a moat, 20% five-year DGR, and an EPS yield of nearly 12%. If you haven't bought AbbVie yet, aren't interested in Bayer, then it may be a time for you to consider AbbVie.

Apart from these companies, Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) all remain undervalued "BUYs" as well, but given their relative yields, safeties and upside, I currently consider Merck to be the safer and better choice here.

Wrapping Up

So, this wraps up these five sectors that I follow and the relevant choices for October 2020 as they stand today, and as I see them.

Quickly summarizing qualitative stocks, we're looking at:

Finance: Aflac

Industrial: General Dynamics

IT/Semis: Intel Corporation

Real Estate: Federal Realty Investment Trust

Pharma/Healthcare: Merck

Alternatively, you could consider

Finance: Reinsurance Group of America

Industrial: Lockheed Martin

IT/Semis: Cisco Corporation

Real Estate: AvalonBay Communities

Pharma/Healthcare: Fresenius Medical Care/AmerisourceBergen

For the highest possible yield, while still being safe, I personally would look at:

Finance: Scotiabank

Industrial: General Dynamics

IT/Semis: Cisco Corporation

Real Estate: Simon Property Group

Pharma/Healthcare: AbbVie/Bayer

There are some changes to this list, but many of the companies are re-affirmations from last month. Some have their valuations improved (lower), and some worse (higher).

I try to pick, for myself and for you, the very best companies in each sector I follow to construct a risk-adjusted and profitable, long-term portfolio. The aim of my portfolio is not to turn $100,000 into $1,000,000 in the shortest time possible - this is very important to point out. If your goal includes the quickest sort of profit realization and capital appreciation, my approach is definitely not for you.

My ambition is to use the aforementioned capital to provide conservative, monetary safety in the form of dividends, while preferably outpacing the general development of the overall market while allowing me to live off the interest, not the principal. What I essentially do is maintain a 4-5% "interest" account, where the interest continually moves either in tandem with or above inflation levels, while maintaining downside protection through diversification and quality.

I hope that this presents value, ideas, and good reading to some of you, and wish you an excellent day. Thank you for reading.

