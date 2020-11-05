NiSource offers a 3.6% dividend, a low beta, long-term growth from an established, industrial customer base, low-cost natural gas supply, and upcoming transition to solar from coal.

The sale of a sixth LDC, Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, to Eversource closed October 9. The sale was part of an agreement to settle Merrimack Valley accident issues.

NiSource is a $9.1 billion holding company for six utilities, five of which are local distribution companies (LDCs) supplying natural gas and one supplying both gas and electricity.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) has completed agreements to settle the September 2018 Merrimack Valley explosions. This included a no-profit sale to Eversource of the NiSource utility (Columbia Gas of Massachusetts) on October 9, 2020 in whose territory the explosions occurred two years ago.

Moreover, the company expects to replace coal capacity with solar generation, built in concert with NextEra Energy (NEE).

NiSource comprises five Midwestern and mid-Atlantic gas local distribution utility companies (LDCs) and one gas and electric utility, NIPSCO. The company offers investors a 3.6% dividend, a stable, low beta of 0.26, and inexpensive fuel costs both for direct gas sales and as electrical generation fuel. NiSource's dividend yield compares favorably to the current 10-year Treasury rate of 0.78%.

Data by YCharts

Third Quarter 2020 Results and Guidance

NiSource lost -$186.7 million or -$0.49/share in 3Q20 compared to a net loss of -$7.2 million or -$0.02/share in 3Q19.

Non-GAAP net earnings were +$36.3 million for the quarter, or $0.09/share compared to a net operating loss of -$1.7 million or $0.0/share in 3Q19.

For the first nine months of 2020, the GAAP net loss was -$143.4 million or -$0.37/share compared to non-GAAP net operating earnings of $377.4 million or $0.98 share. The difference between the two is that the GAAP earnings include a -$243.4 million loss on early extinguishment of long-term debt and a -$400.2 million loss due to reclassification of the Columbia Gas of Massachusetts assets as held for sale.

Net cash flows from operations for the first nine months of 2020 were $859 million.

NiSource affirms a total 2020 capital spend of $1.7-$1.8 billion, and future annual expenditures in the next three years of $1.9-$2.2 billion/year, including a total of $1.8 to $2.0 billion on renewable generation assets. For 2021 non-GAAP net earnings are predicted to be $1.28-$1.36/share. The company expects to grow net operating earnings per share 7-9% from 2021-2024.

Segment Revenues

Per the company's 10-Q for the third quarter of 2020, gas distribution had an operating loss of -$42.2 million for the quarter and operating income of $38 million for the first nine months of 2020. Nine-month income included charges for the above-mentioned -$400 million for reclassification of assets and a noncash charge of -$272 million for depreciation.

For the third quarter of 2020, electric distribution provided an operating income of $130 million and $295 million for the first nine months. Nine-month income included a noncash charge of -$240 million for depreciation.

NiSource's component utilities are:

*Columbia Gas of Ohio

*Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania

*NIPSCO Gas

*Columbia Gas of Virginia

*Columbia Gas of Kentucky

*Columbia Gas of Maryland

*NIPSCO Electric.

Merrimack Valley Accident

In September 2018 NiSource's Columbia Gas of Massachusetts was replacing aging natural gas pipe; however, an upstream mistake sent high-pressure gas through low-pressure lines into 60-100 homes in the Merrimack Valley area of Massachusetts. The high-pressure gas discharge resulted in multiple fires and explosions that injured several and killed one person.

Claims settled included a settlement with the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts in which NiSource agreed to pay a $53 million fine, forfeit any profits from the now-completed sale of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts to Eversource at below-book value, and implement safety measures throughout its entire system.

NiSource has made numerous operational changes, including installing automatic shut-off devices to guard against over-pressurization on every low-pressure system in its seven-state area.

Renewables and Other Strategy

NiSource, together with NextEra Energy, is building 900 megawatts of solar capacity and storage in 2022-2023 as part of its Integrated Resource Plan for electric generation. It will retire 80% of its remaining coal-fired generation by 2023 and all coal generation by 2028. This is expected to result in a 90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2005.

The company also has three wind projects under construction and other solar and wind projects being negotiated or waiting on approval.

Electric Generation

NiSource's NIPSCO utility generates electricity from a total of 2847 MW of capacity. The mix is shown in the table below. As just described, the company plans to add solar units in the next three years and close its coal generation units during the next eight years.

NiSource Generation Units MW 5 Coal-fired 2080 1 Combined-cycle 571 3 Gas-fired 186 2 Hydro 10 2847 Planned: 3 Solar w/NEE 900

Natural Gas Supply and Prices

The Henry Hub natural gas futures price closed November 4, 2020 at $3.06/MMBTU. The Marcellus (Pennsylvania) price is typically lower: for example, last week when the Henry Hub spot price was over $3.00/MMBTU the Tennessee Zone 4 Marcellus price was $1.08/MMBTU.

The graph above shows how unconventional shale gas production has risen from the Marcellus, Utica, and elsewhere during the last ten years.

For both its retail gas distribution and its electrical generation, NiSource is advantaged by its proximity to the giant Marcellus and large Utica natural gas fields in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. Despite a recent price rise, production of these reserves has kept gas prices low for customers in the last eighteen months.

The graph also shows a recent uptick with the recent burst of cold weather across the U.S., reduced volumes of oil-associated gas, and some increase in LNG loadings. Nonetheless, gas in storage is near the high of the five-year average.

Competitors

NiSource is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana and its whose largest component utility, the only one that is both gas and electric, is NIPSCO. NiSource thus operates in two regulated segments: retail natural gas distribution and - in Indiana - retail electricity supply. It has 480,000 electric customers in northern Indiana and 3.2 million natural gas customers systemwide in the six LDCs shown above.

Due to the four-for-one split of NextEra Energy, the Dow Jones Utility Average Index (DJU) has just replaced NiSource with Xcel Energy (XEL) and replaced CenterPoint Energy (CNP) with Atmos Energy (ATO). Although regulated utilities have their own territories and so don't compete directly, they do compete for investment. Other diversified utilities include Sempra (SRE), Exelon (EXC), and Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG).

Fuels such as propane and heating oil also compete with natural gas in the residential and commercial heating market.

Governance and Regulation

As of October 2020, NiSource's ESG ratings were mediocre with a total risk score of 32 (65th percentile). Component parts are environmental risk 15.2, social 10.5, and governance 6.6. Controversy level is 3 on a scale of 0-5, with 5 as the worst.

On October 15, 2020, shorted shares were 1.75% of floated shares. Insiders own a negligible 0.37% of the outstanding stock.

The company's beta is a low 0.26: its stock moves with the overall market but far less sharply, as is typical for utilities.

NiSource has oversight from and reporting responsibilities to public utility commissions in each state in which it operates. In rate cases it is answerable to a wide variety of input from customer-stakeholders.

Financial Highlights

NiSource's closing price on November 4, 2020 was $23.65/share, 78% of the 52-week high of $30.67. The closing price is 91% of the one-year target of $26.08/share.

The November 4, 2020 closing price gives NiSource a market capitalization of $9.1 billion; its enterprise value is $19.5 billion.

Recall that the company is guiding toward 2021 non-GAAP net earnings of $1.28-$1.36/share. Similarly, analysts' average estimate for 2021 EPS is $1.34/share, yielding a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 17.6.

A per-share dividend of $0.84 yields 3.6% at the company's current stock price.

As of September 30, 2020, the company had liabilities of $17.3 billion including $9.2 billion of long-term debt and assets of $22.7 billion, giving it a liability-to-asset ratio of 76%.

Data by YCharts

NiSource has an average analyst rating from fourteen analysts of 2.3, or "buy" leaning somewhat to "hold." This includes a recent upgrade from Bank of America.

Notes On Valuation And Risk

The company's market value per share is about twice its book value of $11.86/share, indicating positive market sentiment.

The ratio of enterprise value to EBITDA is 10.9, suggesting the stock is not bargain-priced.

Recommendations

Investors looking for stable, long-term investments may be interested in low-beta NiSource with its 3.6% dividend (compared to 10-year Treasury rate of 0.78%).

The company has a high liability-to-asset ratio of 76%, typical for utilities. Despite the company's current ESG rating, ESG investors may find the company's coal-to-solar generation transition of particular interest.

I recommend NiSource due to resolution of the Merrimack Valley accident, benefits from low interest rates, low natural gas costs that are likely to stay dampened due to plentiful nearby reserves, its industrially-rich electrical service area of northern Indiana, and its forward-looking addition of solar generating capacity.

I hope you enjoyed this piece. I run a Marketplace service, Econ-Based Energy Investing, featuring my best ideas from the energy space, a group of over 400 public companies. Each month I offer: *3 different portfolios for your consideration, summarized in 2 articles, with portfolio tables available 24/7 to subscribers; *3 additional in-depth articles = 5 EBEI-only articles; * 3 public SA articles, for a total of 8 energy-related articles monthly; *EBEI-only chat room; *my experience from decades in the industry. Econ-Based Energy Investing is designed to help investors deal with energy sector volatility. Interested? Start here with a 2-week free trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEE, SRE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.