Make Money Cleaning Our Polluted Planet

Now means now - in 10 years it will be too late.

Hydrogen - talked about for years - is now way beyond the talking stage and the time to act and buy-in is now.

Since we also depend on energy to live, that must come from reliable and clean sources.

Given the shocking state of our polluted environment, we have to make changes fast to ensure we have a future.

One picture is worth ten thousand words

That old Chinese proverb is as true today as when it originated long ago.

Photo: Greenpeace

Three pictures tell even more. The above photo is of human-made fires designed to clear the Brazilian rainforest for cattle and crops. That rainforest is/was one of nature’s gift to us as a carbon sink! Similar has long been happening with rain forest in Indonesia being destroyed to grow plantations for the production of palm oil. One company we should not invest in is Proctor and Gamble (PG) who had Indonesian rain forest torn down to grow palm oil to replace nasty stuff in their soaps! Their PR people loudly lauded that but kept silent about the rain forest destruction.

This 2019 picture below is of air pollution in Delhi...

Photo: Anushree Fadnavis / Reuters

That filthy coal and fuel polluted air does not stop at India’s borders, it respects no borders and adds to that the rest of the world has been creating for several decades now leading us to a self created mess that we have only a short time to do anything about.

This photo is of the Conesville coal fired power station belching smoke near Coshocton, Ohio. Filthy Coal is responsible for over 800,000 premature deaths per year globally and many millions more serious and minor illnesses. In the United States coal kills around 13,000 people annually, and 23,300 in Europe. The economic costs of the health impacts from coal combustion in Europe are valued at about US$70 billion per year, with 250,600 life years lost.

The burning of coal emits hazardous air pollutants that can spread for hundreds of kilometres. Exposure to these pollutants can damage people’s cardiovascular, respiratory and nervous systems, increasing the risk of lung cancer, stroke, heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases and lethal respiratory infections.

Viruses... climate change is exacerbating the spread! Covid-19 may have mutated to humans from animals. There are about 1.6 million viruses on the planet in mammals and birds, of which about 700,000 could have the potential to infect humans. But of these, only about 250 have been identified in humans. The rest are still out there — they just haven’t made the leap. The Financial Times has just published an important report on that threat.

We must change our ways now! I am not entering into the argument of problem deniers who will tell us this is part of a cycle and a new ice age will be here in 1,500 years. I am talking about now and about our polluting of the air we need to breath now.

World wide respected naturalist Sir David Attenborough recently said "The disaster we are facing is on a scale that has not been seen since mankind existed” when he launched his Earthshot programme that will award prizes for the best ideas that will stop manmade destruction such as that madness in Brazil and start repairing the damage we have done while living the lives we wish to live. He says we have 10 years to implement the necessary changes, not 10 years to think about them!

My idea to add to the badly needed change and repair things is also an investment thesis; make money while cleaning up our planet. Making money is a good incentive to encourage us to do the right thing! Using clean hydrogen will be a major step forward as a solution for our electricity needs and transport fuel.

Hydrogen

One way to invest in hydrogen - and make money! - is via a French company leading the way into this, Air Liquide (AI-FR) or (OTCPK:AIQUY). I will say more later but first a word on hydrogen. This is my third article on hydrogen. The first featured LINDE (NYSE:LIN) and the second Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD). Both were well received by readers who added many comments. I appreciate that because we all learn from sharing knowledge and one thing I learned from that is that hydrogen suffers from many misunderstandings partly due to its long history of undelivered promises. Among those misunderstandings were several about cost. I covered that as deeply as possible in that APD article showing just how cost competitive it is now. In any case, focus only on the direct cost is convenient barrier put up by exponents of filthy fuels and environmental damage deniers. The real cost to people’s health and consequently healthcare systems and the economy is brushed aside in favour of “cheapness”. There are associated investment costs upfront but mostly they are one time costs. For example, the biggest deterrence to widespread building of hydrogen refuelling facilities for cars and trucks is the approx cost $1 million per station. Despite that Linde is making the investment by building them in Sweden, Germany and the US, in California. Air Liquide is building them in the US - also in California - and in France.

For storage and transport H2 solves many of the fundamental energy challenges. For example, the time and distance gap between power generation and power consumption is resolved when hydrogen can be produced and is available and stored at, or transported to, the point of consumption. And when it is transported, weight is not an issue, as hydrogen is 14 times lighter than air with an energy density higher than any other fuel; H2 has a very high density, three times that of gasoline(petrol) and 150 times that of a lithium ion battery.

Everything changed with the advent of renewable energy. Renewable sources are capable of producing unlimited amounts of electricity, but not always when we want it. The major issue with electricity is that it must be used when it is produced. If it is not used immediately, the electricity generated by a wind turbine or solar cell is simply lost. Because this electricity would otherwise be lost (battery storage loses electricity too) cost-effectiveness becomes irrelevant and water electrolysis produced hydrogen makes sense. And because it is easy to store, hydrogen provides us with a way of storing electricity in gas or liquid form, simply by compressing or cooling it. That storage means less reliance on fossil fuels as back-up. The hydrogen can be converted back into electricity as and when it is required by powering a turbine or fuel cell. These are mature, familiar technologies that give us another way of meeting the challenge of climate change while cutting our oil and coal environmental cost bill.

Transport over long distances is addressed in that S&P Global Platts report and in this one from Hydrogen Europe. One of my favourite companies, Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS), makes many things needed to transport and store hydrogen.

Whatever obstacles are in the way at present they are fast going away and this report published by consulting firm McKinsey envisions, by 2050, a market for hydrogen and hydrogen technologies with revenues of more than $2.5 trillion per year. This gas will represent around 18% of global energy demand, will help reduce CO 2 emissions by around 6 gigatons and will create 30 million jobs.

Plastics are another major pollutant and a project is underway in Britain to convert plastics waste into hydrogen A computer simulation of the planned waste-to-hydrogen plant in northwest England.Photo: Peel Environmental

I shall say more on the rapid adoption of hydrogen later but first an introduction to Air Liquide for those not familiar with the company.

Air Liquide

Its full name is bit of a mouthful, except for French speakers; L'Air Liquide Societe Anonyme pour l'Etude et l'Exploitation des Procedes Georges Claude SA so I will simplify things and use its Paris stock exchange symbol; AI. In the US it is listed as (OTCPK:AIQUY).

AI and France

I have mostly kept away from investments in France because of interventions and protectionism by the French government but this could be a positive for AI because the French government has launched a new Covid-19 recovery plan that includes €30 billion to invest in the energy transition. The top priority is the creation of a hydrogen economy, with €2 billion to be invested by the end of 2022 and €7.2 billion up to 2030.Sep 4, 2020.

It is hard to see non French companies getting a share of that investment money!

Recently a French utility has been told by the government to delay $7 billion in imports of LNG from the US for environmental reasons That will hasten further the transition to hydrogen in AI’s favour.

AI and performance

We must not expect FANG type exuberance with AI but can rely on steady long term performance as shown by the more than doubling of the stock price over ten years.

Sales and profit growth are steady.

Year on year Air Liquide grew revenues 4.33% from E21.01bn to E21.92bn while net income improved 6.06% from E2.11bn to E2.24bn.

Profitability is good..

Gross margin 64.43% Net profit margin 11.09% Operating margin 16.94%

Return on assets 5.39% Return on equity 12.62% Return on investment 6.61%

Debt is manageable..

Air Liquide has a Debt to Total Capital ratio of 45.81%, a lower figure than the previous year's 69.13%.

Current ratio 0.9086 Quick ratio 0.6752

Total debt/total equity 0.8665 Total debt/total capital 0.4581

AI also pays a dividend that grows annually. In my view the safest dividend is one that is growing so that looks very safe.

Div yield(5 year avg) 2.42% Div growth rate (5 year) 5.64% Payout ratio (TTM) 51.48%

If you want to know more specifics about the AI group and its finances the company website is very comprehensive.

Rather than dwell on past figures I prefer to look at future market opportunities for hydrogen. News on those comes in non stop and is worldwide...

The non stop and unstoppable worldwide trend to hydrogen use

AI is doing things worldwide. In China it has created a joint venture with Chinese company Houpu to develop the country’s hydrogen distribution infrastructure. This collaboration will combine Air Liquide's global technological expertise in clean hydrogen mobility solutions with Houpu's leadership in the production and construction of natural gas refilling stations on the Chinese market.

Thanks to this combination of know-how, Air Liquide and Houpu will be able to provide their customers with state-of-the-art hydrogen solutions and address fast-growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions on the Chinese market.

In Canada The Group started the construction of a carbon-free hydrogen production unit located in Becancour, Quebec.

The goal is to supply the Canadian and U.S. industry as well as the rapidly growing local hydrogen-mobility market. This new production unit, the largest Proton-Exchange Membrane electrolyzer in the world, will significantly reduce carbon intensity, compared to the traditional hydrogen production process. Emissions of nearly 27,000 tonnes of CO 2 per year, equivalent to those of about 10,000 sedan cars per year, will then be prevented.

At home in France AI partnered with Idex, specialized in energy efficiency services, Société du Taxi Électrique Parisien (STEP) and Toyota to create HysetCo and support the launch of a fleet of 600 hydrogen taxis by the end of 2020 in the Paris region.

Australia is backing a $190 million programme to help clean up its coal polluted environment. Even bigger is the government’s backing of the $36 billion Asia Renewable Energy Hub project building the world’s largest power station and export green hydrogen from one of its remote deserts to Asia.

USA The US is behind the world in hydrogen developments (as with 5G?!) but - and without wishing to enter into political comments - that may change with the Biden Clean Energy Plan if he becomes president. AI and my other favoured hydrogen companies, (APD) and (LIN), are all well established in the US and should benefit from that.

Spain has a massive project being built by Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF)

More around the world announcements are in this Wood Mckenzie report

Actual Applications

Via its report Hydrogen, Scaling UP, published jointly with McKinsey, the Hydrogen Council forecasts that one of every 12 vehicles in Germany, Japan, Korea, and California will run on hydrogen by 2030, and about 10-15mn vehicles and 500K trucks will be fuelled by hydrogen worldwide. By 2050, hydrogen fuel cell-based passenger cars are expected to increase up to 400mn units (~25%), trucks 5mn units (~ 30%), and buses more than 15mn units (~ 25%). About 20% of today's diesel trains will be replaced by hydrogen-fueled trains, and hydrogen is expected to replace 20mn barrels of fuel per day, leading to a reduction of CO2 emissions by about 3.2 Gt per year.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI)the leading engine maker is getting deeply involved

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) says its energy business will provide a green megawatt hydrogen production system for a hydrogen fuelling station in Beijing, the company's first project of its kind in China.

Mitsubishi is working with Entergy (NYSE:ETR) in the US

Austria is alpine climbing with hydrogen powered trains

ÖBB | Max Wegscheider

Hyundai in Switzerland has the first of 1,600 hydrogen trucks planned to be on the road by 2025, replacing dirty diesel.

Hyundai Motor Group

There are many more examples, too many to mention in an article, that prove now is the time to actively invest...

Active Investing will make money and clean up our planet

Let’s give Active Investing new and real meaning. Let’s avoid pretence going-green companies such as P&G for the reasons I mentioned earlier. Let’s invest in companies like Air Liquide, APD and LIN and make money and let’s actively encourage all leaders we can think of - political, religious, investment managers, bosses etc - to promote, to make easy the use of and to use, hydrogen. And let’s do it now before it really is too late.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AIQUF APD LIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.