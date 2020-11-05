Utilities are a very popular way for retirees to generate income. This certainly makes a great deal of sense since these companies provide a product that most people consider to be necessities for modern life. This has often allowed companies like this to have relatively stable incomes. After all, who wants to have the electricity or natural gas cut off in their homes? As such, most people will prioritize paying their utility bills above more discretionary purchases during times when money is tight, such as what many families are experiencing in today's pandemic-stricken world. This is something conservative investors should appreciate. One of the more interesting companies in the sector is NRG Energy (NRG), which has devoted a great deal of effort recently towards the development of renewable energy. When we consider that a growing number of consumers and businesses are showing a very real desire to source their energy from renewable sources, this focus could prove to be a very good opportunity for the company and investors in it. Let us investigate further in this article.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy is an electricity-generation and distribution company that has dual headquarters in Princeton, New Jersey and Houston, Texas. The company operates in more states than this though as it serves more than 2.9 million customers in deregulated markets such as Texas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia. NRG Energy does business under eleven different brand names, the most famous of which may be Green Mountain Energy, which has earned a very respectable reputation as a provider of renewably-sourced energy.

Green Mountain Energy itself may be best known as a supplier of wind power. This includes the aptly-named Green Mountain Energy Wind Farms in Langford and Elbow Creek, Texas, which sell 100% of their 270 megawatts of output directly to NRG, which naturally resells this power to its customers. Green Mountain Energy is much more than this though. The company's own customer demand for clean energy has thus far spurred the development of more than fifty wind and solar facilities around the United States. While this alone is impressive, especially when we consider that Green Mountain Energy was founded as recently as 1997, there is a great deal of reason to expect that the demand for clean energy will continue to grow and drive the company's growth over the coming years.

This would in fact only be the continuation of historical growth at NRG Energy. In the first half of 2020, NRG managed to increase its adjusted EBITDA (a proxy for pre-tax cash flow) by 15% year-over-year. If we take the second quarter (the most recent quarter for which results have been announced as of the time of writing) then the increase was a massive 22% year-over-year:

Source: NRG Energy

The fact that the company was able to deliver this sort of performance through what is one of the worst economic periods of time in the nation's history is certainly a testament to its business model. The second quarter of this year saw a widespread economic shutdown, which was the first time that ever happened in American history, and a surging unemployment rate. With that said though, the COVID-19 pandemic was unlikely to have a significant effect on a utility compared to other types of businesses like restaurants or hotels. After all, people that are stuck at home are likely watching more television or using the Internet more and all of these things use electricity. That is not to say that NRG Energy was completely unaffected by the pandemic. As we can see here, residential use of electricity was indeed higher in the wake of the economic shutdowns while business use was lower than usual during the period:

Source: NRG Energy

This is in fact exactly what we expected to see. After all, businesses were largely either shutdown or were forcing their employees to work from home during the shutdowns so they would naturally not need nearly as much electricity to keep the lights on or provide energy to power on-premises computers. Indeed, there are quite a few businesses that are looking at these savings and are considering making work-from-home a permanent thing. NRG Energy can almost be indifferent to this though since power consumption is power consumption and the company does not really have to care that much who is actually paying for it.

NRG Energy has a fairly long history of conducting acquisitions. In fact, the company actually obtained Green Mountain Energy via a November 2010 acquisition. This is not an unusual occurrence in the utility sector. This is largely because these companies were historically confined to a single geographic area. Thus, they were largely dependent on population growth in their home areas in order to grow, particularly because regulators would often restrict them from raising prices. Thus, the only real way to generate growth is to move into new areas by purchasing other companies. In July, NRG Energy opted to extend this history by announcing its purchase of Direct Energy, an electric retailer and services company with four million customers in the United States and Canada. This acquisition will expand NRG's presence into all fifty states and expand its ability to provide natural gas services to homes and businesses. As such, NRG Energy is certainly not kidding when it says that this acquisition will expand its footprint:

Source: NRG Energy

The total purchase price of this acquisition is $3.625 billion, which NRG will pay entirely with cash. Admittedly, this price at first may seem rather high since it works out to approximately $907 per customer. However, it does have some very attractive financial benefits. One of legendary investor Warren Buffett's favorite measures for judging an investment is free cash flow yield. This ratio effectively tells us what the dividend yield would be if the company paid out all of its free cash flow as a dividend. As we can see, the current yield of 28% based on the acquisition price is quite attractive when we consider that NRG will begin receiving this money following the acquisition, which may allow the company to boost the dividend that it pays out to its investors. Another way that we can judge an investment's suitability is by looking at a metric known as the enterprise value-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio. This essentially tells us the amount of time (in years) that it would take the investment to generate enough pre-tax cash flow to pay for itself. As we can see above, this figure is 4.9x for the Direct Energy acquisition. In many cases, anything below 6.0x is considered reasonable for a relatively low-risk acquisition like this but I certainly get pleased when I see anything below 5.0x. In this case, the acquisition meets all of the financial criteria on all accounts so it certainly appears to be a reasonable proposal. Investors should overall be adequately satisfied here.

Renewable Energy Opportunities

As mentioned earlier, NRG Energy is very committed to expanding its presence in the renewable energy sector. There are a few reasons for this, most of which revolve around fears of climate change. These fears have prompted both state and Federal governments to impose a variety of mandates intended to reduce carbon emissions from facilities like power plants. Perhaps more importantly though, consumers of electricity (including both businesses and ordinary consumers) have been demanding that the electricity that they consume come from renewable sources. This is one of the reasons why NRG's Green Mountain Energy has seen such significant growth over its history.

NRG Energy has among the most ambitious carbon-reduction goals of any of its peers. The company currently intends to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% over the 2015 to 2025 period. The company has already managed to achieve 83% of this goal. It also intends to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050:

Source: NRG Energy

This commitment could position the company quite well for forward growth. As I have pointed out in various past articles, the proportion of the nation's electricity that is produced by clean sources, primarily natural gas and renewables, is expected to increase substantially over the next two decades. Of the two sources, renewables are expected to deliver much more growth:

Source: Energy Information Administration

NRG Energy appears to be positioning itself to be a leader in the provision of renewable energy, especially when we consider the success that Green Mountain Energy has enjoyed over the years and will likely continue to enjoy. Unfortunately, NRG Energy has not disclosed its current capital spending or development plans for renewable energy at this time. It is certainly a sure bet though that the company will have to continue aggressively building out its infrastructure in this space in order to meet its carbon emission reduction goals. As the company's renewable energy platform continues to be developed, the company may be able to become the preferred supplier for consumers that are seeking to "go green."

Financial Considerations

Although utilities are typically stable entities, they are certainly not immune to financial problems. In fact, the sector has seen a number of high-profile bankruptcies, including NRG Energy itself back in 2003. One reason for this is debt. As mentioned earlier, one of the only ways for a utility to generate much in the way of growth is through acquisitions, which are quite often funded through debt. As is always the case though, debt is a much riskier way to finance a business than equity is and too much of it can drown any company. Unfortunately, NRG Energy does have a fairly high debt load. As of June 30, 2020, NRG Energy had $418 million in cash and cash equivalents, $7 million in current debt, and $5.810 billion in long-term debt. This gives the company a total net debt of $5.399 billion. This compares to a scant $1.750 billion in shareholders' equity, which gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company Net Debt-to-Equity NRG Energy 3.09 DTE Energy (DTE) 1.50 NextEra Energy (NEE) 1.01 Eversource (ES) 1.07 Exelon (EXC) 1.08

As we can clearly see, NRG Energy is very highly levered compared to some of its peers. Thus, the company appears to have too much debt at present. This is a very real risk even in today's low interest rate world as it is an indication that NRG is at a higher risk of bankruptcy than other utilities. Fortunately, it does appear that NRG's management is aware of this problem and plans to take steps to fix it. Next year, NRG Energy plans to spend $1.053 billion, which is the majority of the company's expected free cash flow, to reduce its outstanding debt:

Source: NRG Energy

Naturally, there are no guarantees here as we cannot know for certain exactly how much free cash flow the company will generate until it actually does. It is somewhat easier to predict this figure for a utility than for some other businesses though since customer turnover tends to be low and usage patterns tend to remain relatively consistent. The company's management might end up changing its mind about where to allocate the company's money when the time comes too. Still, the fact that it is aware of the problem is encouraging that something may get done.

As is the case with most utilities, NRG Energy boasts a reasonably substantial yield. As of the time of writing, the company's stock boasts a rather impressive 3.80% yield, which is quite a bit higher than the 1.74% currently possessed by the S&P 500 index. Naturally though, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford to pay this dividend. The usual way to do that is to look at the firm's free cash flow, which is the money left over after the company pays all of its bills and makes all capital expenditures. This is the money that is available to pay off debt, buy back stock, or pay a dividend. In the first half of 2020, NRG Energy had a free cash flow of $576 million. However, it only pays out $148 million in dividends over the same period. This is encouraging because it shows that the company is more than covering its dividend with room to spare that does indeed provide it with cash that it can use to pay off its debt and similar things. This is certainly much better than the negative free cash flow being generated by peers like DTE Energy.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NRG Energy certainly has a few things going for it. The company has a high degree of focus on sustainability and green energy, which may endear it to customers and ESG investors, who have a growing presence in the market. The company also generates a copious amount of free cash flow, which allows it to easily cover its dividend. This free cash flow will also hopefully help the company address its looming debt problem. The acquisition of Direct Energy should also provide a pretty nice boost to free cash flow, which will help it improve its financial position. As long as it maintains direction and pays down that debt, investors should be quite pleased here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.