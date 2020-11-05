Fiverr's revenue growth rates are smashingly high, and its guidance was yet again revised up.

Investment Thesis

Fiverr (FVRR) is well-positioned to benefit from the trend towards remote work. As I made the case for members of Deep Value Returns, Fiverr's growth rates are not only very strong, but its full-year guidance has been raised, yet again.

I lay out why paying 18x its 2021 revenues, is not only a bargain investment but lends itself towards this stock re-pricing 40% higher over the coming 2 years.

Fiverr is Growing at Breakneck Speed

Source: author's calculations; **high-end company guidance

Fiverr's stock had been on an insane rally this year. Many investors had an issue with the fact that the stock had rallied more than 5x since the start of the year and sounded caution.

Well, as it transpires, there was no excessive reason for caution. Not only does Fiverr continue to report fast growth, but it also raised its guidance for the quarter ahead by 19%. Put another way, Fiverr is incredibly well-position in a rapidly expanding sector.

Source: SA Premium Tools

As you can see in the double arrows above, not only are analysts estimates way off the mark for both Q3 and Q4 2020 (expecting 69% y/y growth compared with Fiverr's actual guidance of 81%), but I truly suspect that looking out to next year, analysts will have to rapidly raise their estimates for next year. It's very unlikely that Fiverr's going to be growing in Q2 2021 at less than 30%.

Needless to say, that a company growing at 30% is expected to trade at a certain valuation, while a company growing at approximately 55% (my own estimates for 2021), is likely to grow at quite another multiple.

Near-Term Trajectory Looks Attractive

Arguably, the most important aspect of the thesis is to look ahead and not look back. I'm a value investor, I know that the share price has been on an astonishing rally. But all you have today is its valuation and opportunity in the years ahead. Don't look back and expect the same level of performance.

Having said that, I believe that looking ahead to this rapidly expanding space, there's still ample opportunity for Fiverr. Here's the thing, during Q3 2020, active buyers grew 37% y/y. Fiverr now has 3.1 million active buyers -- these are not small numbers.

Indeed, undoubtedly these are strong numbers. It demonstrates the most important aspect of the whole equation, that the demand is very strong, despite this uncertain environment.

And if we start to think forward to this time next year, I don't believe that Fiverr's buyer numbers would be materially lower from 3.1 million. Why?

Because there's a virtuous network effect taking place. When a sector gets disrupted, new adopters carve out the way. And here, we can see that Fiverr is growing and rapidly taking market share.

Fiverr's Impressive Profitability Margins

Personally, I look at the quality of the business, not so much from the company rhetoric standpoint, but as measured in gross profit margins. Needless to say that the higher the better. Typically, anything at 70% margins I would consider quite reasonable. But at 80% margins or higher, it becomes very impressive.

Source: Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

As you can see above, Fiverr's gross profit margins (non-GAAP) reached 84.4%, which is impressive.

Looking further down the income statement, this put Fiverr's adjusted EBITDA into the black, as you see below.

Source: Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

Moving on, as is the case in nearly all the stocks I own, I prefer to invest in businesses that management has a lot of skin in the game. I don't need them to be buying shares, but simply have meaningful skin in the game. Preferably, when the business is still founder-led, that's where the magic happens.

Source: Q3 2020 Shareholder Letter

And you can see here, this translates into improving cash flow generation, as founders will try their hardest to drive shareholder returns.

Valuation-- Why There's Still 40% Upside

I've touched on this throughout already. I am very cognizant that Fiverr has been on a rally in its year to date performance. But investors need to try to position themselves 2 years ahead and look back to where we are today. Will investors look back and consider today's valuation cheap?

When Fiverr is likely to be growing at approximately 55% y/y, will investors be overly concerned to pay up for growth? Here's the thing, whereas many businesses in 2021 will face the COVID hangover (where y/y comparisons will look unimpressive), I don't see that happening with Fiverr.

Assuming that in 2021, Fiverr grows its revenues by 55%, which is a realistic revenue growth rate (not overly bullish nor conservative, but a reasonable estimate), this would imply that its full-year revenues would reach $290 million.

Immediately this implies that the stock trades for 18x its 2021 revenues. However, I simply don't believe that Fiverr growing at more than 50%, with very strong profitability, is fully priced in this market.

For its part, Fiverr's close peer, Upwork (UPWK), trades for just 6x its 2021 revenues. However, as I've discussed at great lengths previously, Upwork is growing at roughly 20% to 24% y/y, compared with Fiverr that's poised to grow at roughly 55% into next year.

Also, Upwork's gross profit margins typically hovers around 73%, compared with Fiverr's 84% gross profit margins.

On balance, I don't see much issue with investors repricing this very high growth company at 25x to 27x forward sales. This may at first seem overly aggressive on my part, but the stock market is paying these multiples for companies growing at very fast revenue rates. You can compare Fiverr with other marketplace companies, e-commerce companies, or social media. If the growth is here, investors will pay for it.

This would translate to Fiverr repricing closer to $7.4 billion -- for at least 40% upside potential.

Investment Risks

Fiverr commands a high valuation. This is often where investment the trouble begins. For Fiverr to continue trading at a premium, it must be perceived by active buyers as the most rewarding freelance experience. If Fiverr's competitor, Upwork, were to regain traction, this would impair Fiverr's medium-term prospects, and Fiverr's shares would see its multiple compresses.

COVID has played a huge role in allowing Fiverr to rise to fame. While I suspect that the world has now adapted to the ''new normal'', it's entirely possible that once the economy reopens, freelancers could return to securing buyers through staffing agencies or other offline environments more generally.

The Bottom Line

This investment is growing very fast. Fiverr's high gross profit margins not only speak of the business' high-value proposition, but its gross profit margins are meaningfully higher than its peer, Upwork.

Furthermore, Fiverr is growing incomparably faster than Upwork. In summary, I believe that paying 18x 2021 revenues is entirely justified for this investment opportunity.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FVRR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.