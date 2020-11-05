The company is already targeting a return to growth in FQ4, while the robust pipeline underpins the outlook into 2021/2022.

Boston Scientific (BSX) shares have come under pressure in recent weeks following the delayed timeline for two of its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) clinical programs. Despite the near-term setback, the FQ4 growth aspirations, along with a robust product pipeline, make BSX an attractive name to own heading into 2021. Valuation-wise, BSX shares trade at a very reasonable c. 21x fiscal 2021 P/E, a discount to its historical valuation and other diversified growth names.

BSX Top Line Clears the FQ3 Hurdle

The FQ3 numbers were largely in-line with expectations, featuring a sequential improvement across every region and segment through the quarter, with China the standout performer, having returned to Y/Y growth. Headline organic growth of -5.7% Y/Y seems low, but includes c. 230bps of negative impact from the conversion of US Watchman customers to a consignment inventory model. On an adjusted basis, the -3.4% Y/Y compares favorably to Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) operational medtech growth of -3.9% Y/Y in FQ3.

Nonetheless, headline revenue of $2.7 billion still surpassed consensus expectations for $2.5 billion, backed by broad-based outperformance across BSX's key segments. Key highlights from the quarter included resilience in Peripheral Interventions (+2.0% Y/Y organic) and double-digit unit growth for Watchman, offsetting weakness in Interventional Cardiology (-16.8% Y/Y, mainly due to inventory conversion).

Source: Boston Scientific FQ3 Presentation Slides

Bottom Line Suffers Y/Y Decline but Remains Resilient

As expected, expenses were a factor in FQ3, but not as much as expected. On an adjusted basis, gross margins were 69.3% in FQ3 (including a c. 60bps negative impact from Watchman), which is broadly in-line with management's prior expectations for 70% in the second half of the year. The improvement was mainly down to lower negative manufacturing variances, as production levels rose to over 75% in the majority of BSX's plants.

Source: Boston Scientific FQ3 Presentation Slides

Meanwhile, operating margins were also strong at 23.4% (adjusting for the c. 170bps headwind from the Watchman consignment transition, operating margin was higher at 25.1%). However, there were some caveats, as management noted some timing benefits and called for investment spend to ramp up through FQ4. While SG&A decreased to 33.6% of sales, R&D as a % of sales increased slightly to 11.8% in FQ3. Coupled with the better than expected interest, tax, and other items, EPS benefited from a tailwind of c. 5c, reaching $0.37 (-5.0% Y/Y, but considerably above Street expectations).

Source: Boston Scientific FQ3 Presentation Slides

Targeting a Return to Growth in FQ4

Understandably, BSX is refraining from providing FQ4 guidance due to COVID-19-related uncertainties, but management did reiterate its aim to return to organic revenue growth in FQ4 (excluding any negative impact from the shift to a consignment-based model for Watchman). Near-term guidance also does not factor in any negative impact from a COVID-19 resurgence globally. On an underlying basis, trends continue to track in-line with internal expectations, which is encouraging.

In terms of margins, management is guiding toward a similar adjusted operating margin profile as FQ3 – excluding the impact of Watchman, BSX appears to be on track for c. 22% operating margins by fiscal year-end. The flattish Y/Y margin trend likely reflects a faster recovery in FQ3, along with some conservatism and flexibility to reinvest.

Robust Pipeline Underpins Growth In 2021 and 2022

Over the near to medium term, I see BSX reaping the benefits from several potential catalysts in the pipeline. For instance, the EXALT D launch, which presents an over $1 billion market opportunity for single-use Duodenoscopy, has seen strong traction with over 100 accounts opened already.

Additionally, BSX's upcoming product launches, such as its POLARx single-shot cryoablation catheter, in the high growth electrophysiology space, is set for a full launch in the EU by year-end. In neuromodulation, BSX is also set for two major product launches in Europe for Spinal Cord Stimulator systems with WaveRider Alpha and Deep Brain Stimulation Systems with Versus Genus.

Balance Sheet Strength Allows for Opportunism

BSX continues to generate cash through the cycles, with a reported free cash flow of $595 million ($870 million on an adjusted basis) for the quarter. As a result, the company had cash on hand of $2 billion and a total liquidity position of $4.8 billion as of end-FQ3.

Source: Boston Scientific FQ3 Presentation Slides

The strong balance sheet allows BSX to be opportunistic in the current M&A environment. While the recent upturn in the IPO market has bolstered returns in the VC portfolio, the lofty valuations have simultaneously created a challenging environment for potential tuck-ins. Nonetheless, the base case remains for a few tuck-in acquisitions over the next year, although management will exercise discipline on price. The key focus remains firmly on driving shareholder value, which is positive.

A Reasonable Price for Diversified Growth

BSX shares have pulled back in recent weeks due to another TAVR setback, but considering the diversified nature of the business, I believe the longer-term growth outlook remains intact. With a robust pipeline (developed through R&D and acquisitions) in place, and a seasoned management team at the helm, BSX is in a prime position for industry-leading growth across both the top and bottom lines.

Valuation-wise, BSX shares trade at a reasonable c. 21x fiscal 2021 EPS, a discount relative to its historical valuation and other diversified growth names. Instead, I think BSX deserves to trade in-line or at a relative premium to its peer group (Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Edwards Lifesciences (EW)), considering the diversified portfolio, solid execution, and robust pipeline. Overall, I am bullish on BSX and expect shares to outperform going forward.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.