IVOL provides investors with an effective market hedge against inflation and rising long-term rates or yields.

The fund also invests in interest rate swaps, which increase in value as long-term interest rates increase, and in periods of heightened market volatility.

IVOL focuses on treasury inflation-protected securities, some of the lowest-risk assets in the world.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL) invests in U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, which increase in value as inflation rises, and in interest rate swaps, which increase in value as long-term interest rates increase, and in periods of heightened market volatility. The fund is an effective market hedge, provides investors with a relatively unique form of portfolio diversification, is uncorrelated with other major asset classes, including bonds in aggregate, and would perform particularly well during an inflationary environment. On the other hand, the fund's 3.60% yield is quite low, and expected returns are low as well.

In my opinion, although there are certain benefits to the fund, it is simply too complex, niche, and speculative of an investment for most. Investors don't need to invest in interest swaps to adequately construct an investment portfolio, so they probably shouldn't.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Quadratic Capital

Dividend Yield: 3.60%

Expense Ratio: 0.99%

Fund Overview

IVOL is an actively-managed ETF focusing on U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, through investments in the Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP), an index ETF of these securities. IVOL also holds constant maturity swaps on U.S. treasury rates. I'll discuss these swaps in detail further down the article.

The fund's current holdings are as follows:

(Source: IVOL Corporate Website)

As can be seen above, IVOL mostly invests in SCHP, so the performance of the former should closely track that of the latter. As such, let's have a quick look at SCHP before returning to IVOL. What follows is slightly edited from my SCHP article.

SCHP Overview

SCHP is an index ETF investing in U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS. The fund's underlying index and overall holdings are representative of these securities, so let's focus our analysis on these.

Treasuries, including TIPS, are the safest assets in the world, backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and can serve to diversify and de-risk an investor's portfolio, especially if paired with higher-risk equities. On the other hand, treasuries offer extremely low yields, generally below 1%, and almost no possibility of long-term capital gains.

TIPS, unlike normal treasuries, offer investors a bit more than these paltry yields. TIPS are protected against inflation, as their (face) value and coupon rate payments are indexed to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), an inflation index, for positive values of said index. In simple terms, TIPS returns are roughly equal to their yields plus inflation.

Let's explain the above with a quick example.

Say you invest $1,000 in TIPS at a 1% yield, equivalent to an interest payment of $10 per year.

If inflation increases to 10%, so would the value of your investment and interest. Your investment would increase in value from $1,000 to $1,100, while your interest payment would increase from $10 to $11.

Total returns would be equal to $100 plus $11, effectively equivalent to inflation plus interest rate (10% + 1%).

Higher rates of inflation would lead to greater gains, and vice versa.

Deflation, on the other hand, has no effect on the value of your investment, interest, or shareholder returns / losses.

If inflation decreases to -10%, your investment would retain its $1,000 value, and your interest payment would remain at $10. This holds true for all rates of deflation.

SCHP and TIPS have performed quite poorly in the past, as both yields and inflation have been quite low. On the other hand, both posted some strong capital gains since mid-2019, as yields collapsed and as investors fled towards high-quality assets such as these:

Data by YCharts

TIPS / SCHP / IVOL - Expected Shareholder Returns

As mentioned previously, TIPS returns should be equal to their yields plus inflation, barring any significant capital gains or losses. IVOL's returns will closely track those of SCHP, which will in turn closely track those of TIPS, so if we are able to estimate the returns of these last securities we can have a good idea of how the other two funds should perform. Let's do just that.

TIPS yields are calculated and provided by the U.S. Treasury. These are calculated in such a way as to minimize the impact of potential capital gains and losses from sources other than inflation, so we can safely ignore these. Yields are as follows:

(Source: U.S. Treasury)

As can be seen above, yields are currently negative, meaning that shareholder returns for both SCHP and IVOL are almost certainly going to be negative if inflation is 0% or lower. How negative depends, in part, on the maturity of SCHP's holdings, as longer maturity TIPS carry higher yields. SCHP provides investors with the weighted average maturity of its underlying holdings:

(Source: SCHP Corporate Website)

From the information above, we can estimate the fund's yield at -0.95%, almost halfway between the yields of the 7Y and 10Y maturity treasuries (-1.07% and 0.86%).

So, SCHP's investors should expect to see returns of inflation minus 0.95%.

As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has averaged 2.1% for the past twenty years, 1.7% for the past ten years, and 1.3% for the past twelve months. There is a clear downwards trend, amplified due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Assuming an inflation rate of 1.5%, somewhat consistent with the figures above, SCHP's shareholders should see returns of about 0.5% in the coming years, extremely low returns. These are quite a bit lower than the fund's 3.46% dividend yield, mostly due to very high present TIPS prices.

As IVOL focuses on SCHP, what is true of the latter is (mostly) true of the former, so effectively all of the previous analysis is relevant for IVOL and its shareholders.

In my opinion, the fact that IVOL's expected shareholder returns are extremely low means that the fund is at best a hold, at least at these prices and yields. I would be much more bullish about the fund if 10 year TIPS rates were 0.75% or higher, or slightly above average.

On the other hand, IVOL also invests in some swaps. These do differentiate the fund from SCHP, and could provide investors with other benefits, so let's take a look at these.

IVOL - Swap Analysis

IVOL invests a small portion of its funds, currently about 5% but usually closer to 10%-15%, in interest rate swaps (really USD CMS Spread Steepener Notes). These are very complicated products, complicated enough that I don't believe that retail investors need or should invest in these, or in funds that invest in these like IVOL. SCHP is a much simpler fund, and almost certainly a more appropriate, if perhaps not fantastic, choice for most investors. Nevertheless, I'm including an analysis of these swaps for interested readers and investors.

Simplifying things, we can say that IVOL buys an interest rate swap in which the fund:

Receives a variable interest rate, based on the spread between the 10Y and 2Y (swap) interest rate.

Pays a fixed interest rate.

The fixed interest rates are set in such a way as to ensure that the option's (expected) profits are zero, but strongly dependent on (swap) interest rate spreads. These rates are quite close to treasury yields, so let's focus our analysis on treasuries.

As treasury yield spreads widen, meaning long-term rates rise while short-term rates decrease, so does the value of the option / variable interest received, so IVOL should outperform relative to SCHP. Spreads have widened since January of this year:

Data by YCharts

and IVOL has outperformed since:

Data by YCharts

As treasury yield spreads narrow, meaning long-term rates decrease or short-term rates rise, so does the value of the option / variable interest received, so IVOL should underperform relative to SCHP. Spreads had narrowed in the years before 2020:

Data by YCharts

and IVOL had underperformed during these prior years:

Data by YCharts

IVOL has slightly outperformed since inception, although not by a significant amount:

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, these options, and IVOL's TIPS investments, provide investors with three key benefits.

First, as these are relatively unique assets, they are almost completely uncorrelated with most major asset classes, including stocks, bonds, and gold:

(Source: IVOL Factsheet)

Funds which invest in uncorrelated assets such as IVOL can significantly increase portfolio diversification, boosting risk-adjusted shareholder returns.

Second is the fact that IVOL should outperform when short-term interest rates decrease (really, when treasury yields steepen), which almost always happens during recessions, meaning that the fund performs particularly well during these. As an example, IVOL posted reasonably strong gains at the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, slightly outperforming SCHP and the broader bond market, and massively outperforming equities:

Data by YCharts

Risk-averse income investors could consider an investment in IVOL, to diversify their portfolio and minimize losses during downturns.

Third is the fact that IVOL is one of few ways for investors to profit from rising long-term interest rates (more specifically widening swap spreads, but close enough). Rates could rise for a variety of reasons, but these are ultimately strongly dependent on both market conditions and Federal Reserve policy, both of which I think point towards a steepening yield curve.

Improved economic fundaments point towards higher inflation rates, which should necessitate rate hikes. At the same time, the Federal Reserve has indicated that it is willing to allow higher inflation rates in the coming months and years before considering hiking rates. Seems likely for short-term rates to remain quite low, as the Fed has indicated, while long-term rates rise, in anticipation of future hikes as economic conditions improve.

As such, I believe that the treasury yield curve will steepen, and that SCHP's swaps will ultimately prove profitable.

Finally, I just want to reiterate that IVOL's options are quite complicated, and that the above is a simplification of how these work. If you want to know more, read this for an understanding of how interest rate swaps work, this for an understanding of how IVOL's specific notes work, and also check the company's many papers and factsheets here.

Conclusion

SCHP is an appropriate investment choice for more conservative income investors wishing to diversify their portfolios, reduce losses during downturns, and hedge against inflation.

IVOL provides investors with the same benefits and overall investment thesis as SCHP, and should also outperform when long-term interest rates increase and yield curves steepen, which I believe are likely to occur in the coming months.

Expected long-term returns for both funds are quite low, as both yields and inflation are at historically low levels.

Although IVOL provides certain benefits to investors, and could perform reasonably well under certain market conditions, I believe that the fund is simply too complex and speculative of an investment for most. Peculiarities in how options are priced and interest rates calculated could moderately alter the performance, yields, and returns of the fund, and, as such, investors should focus on simpler, easier-to-understand funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.