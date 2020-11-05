SUI's current valuation appears unattractive as its dividend yield is quite low for a REIT and its target price suggests only a limited upside from the current market price.

Demand for recreational vehicle (RV) resorts is likely to remain high due to social distancing measures. However, the closure of the US-Canada border is likely to hurt demand.

Total revenue of Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), a real estate investment trust, surged to $401 million in the third quarter from $303 million in the second quarter of 2020. Strong demand for recreational vehicle resorts and high occupancy rates drove the revenue growth. I'm expecting SUI's revenues, and consequently funds from operations, to continue to grow next year due to robust demand in the recreational vehicle space. Further, SUI's recent acquisitions of Safe Harbor Marinas and some new sites will likely drive revenues. Overall, I'm expecting SUI to report funds from operations of $5.02 per share in 2020 and $5.35 per share in 2021. SUI is currently offering a low dividend yield and a limited price upside; therefore, I'm adopting a neutral rating on the REIT.

Strength in Domestic RV Space to Compensate for Fall in Canadian Tourism

SUI's total revenue surged in the third quarter compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to an improvement in income from resorts for recreational vehicles ("RV"). As mentioned in the third quarter's conference call, the heightened demand for RVs was attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers preferred RVs over other vacation options because of social distancing purposes and international air travel restrictions. I'm expecting the high demand to continue through the mid of 2021 because it will most probably take months to bring the pandemic under control after a COVID-19 vaccine first becomes available in the early part of 2021. News reports suggest that there is a small chance the frontrunner, the Oxford and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) team, will have a vaccine before the end of 2020.

The strength in domestic RV demand will likely counter a fall in RV tourism from Canada. Due to the border closure, fewer Canadians are likely to travel south to the United States for the winter. As mentioned in the conference call, Canadians represent 7.6% of revenue from annual RV leases and 5.1% of transient RV revenue. Overall, I'm expecting the robust domestic RV demand to overshadow the fall in Canadian demand.

The improvement in total revenues for the third quarter compared to the second quarter was also attributable to greater total portfolio occupancy, which includes RV and manufactured homes ("MH"). The following chart depicts information on occupancy from the third quarter's supplemental information document.

I'm expecting the number of sites, instead of rental rates, to drive revenue in the coming quarters. SUI had temporarily halted rent increases in spring to provide relief to customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the freeze has ended now, I'm not expecting material increases in rental rates because in my opinion neither the MH nor the RV market has enough demand to push up rates.

Growth Initiatives to Further Drive Revenues

According to a recent press release, SUI has completed the acquisition of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC in October 2020. Through this transaction, SUI has acquired 99 marinas owned and operated by Safe Harbor and eight marinas that Safe Harbor manages on behalf of third parties. Additionally, SUI expects to acquire a managed property by the end of November 2020 and two other properties at a later date as part of the acquisition. These acquisitions will likely propel revenues in the coming quarters.

However, these marinas come at a greater risk than SUI's current portfolio of MH and RVs because of environmental issues. The management appeared confident during the conference call that the marinas will not suffer from environmental issues as Safe Harbor had selected them wisely. Nevertheless, investors should remain cognizant of the risks.

Apart from Safe Harbor, SUI has recently invested in other sites as well. As mentioned in the supplemental information document, SUI acquired five RV and two MH communities in the third quarter. Considering the strength in the RV space and SUI's growth initiatives, I'm expecting total revenues to increase by 10% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting FFO of $5.35 per Share in 2021

Considering SUI's acquisitions and the strength of the RV market, I'm expecting revenues to surge next year. Assuming margins remain mostly constant, I'm expecting SUI's funds from operations ("FFO") per share to increase by 6.7% year-over-year in 2021 to $5.35 per share. For 2020, I'm expecting SUI to report an FFO of around $5.02 per share, which is at the lower end of management's guidance given in the conference call. The following table shows my estimates for revenues and FFO.

Current Valuation Appears Unattractive

Based on the expectations of an increase in FFO, I'm anticipating SUI to increase its quarterly dividend in 2021 to $0.83 per share from the current level of $0.79 per share. The dividend estimate suggests a low and unattractive dividend yield of 2.3% using the closing price of $142.93 for November 4, 2020. Further, the estimated dividend payout is only 62% for 2021, which is quite low for REITs, who usually have payout ratios between 70% to 90%. The following table shows SUI's historical dividend payout.

The low payout suggests that SUI has a growth component embedded in its value. I'm using the price to FFO ratio ("P/FFO") for the REIT's valuation. As shown in the table below, SUI traded at a P/FFO multiple of 28.0 in the first nine months of 2020.

Multiplying the P/FFO multiple with the forecast FFO of $5.35 per share for 2021 gives a target price of $150.1 for the end of next year. This price target implies only a 5% upside from the November 4, 2020 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/FFO multiple.

Based on the limited price upside and an unattractive dividend yield of just 2.3%, I'm adopting a neutral rating on SUI.

