Yields and expected returns are quite low, although the latter is strongly dependent on future inflation rates.

Returns are higher as inflation increases, so the fund also functions as an inflation hedge.

SCHP invests in treasury inflation-protected securities, some of the lowest-risk assets in the world.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is an index ETF investing in U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS. These securities are indexed to inflation, providing investors with a relatively unique form of portfolio diversification, minimizing losses during downturns while also boosting returns during inflationary periods. At current yields and prices, investors should expect returns of about inflation minus 0.95%, quite low, and significantly lower than in the past.

In my opinion, although TIPS and SCHP provide some benefits to investors, these are not enough to compensate for the fund's lackluster expected returns. SCHP is an appropriate investment fund for more risk-averse income investors and retirees, especially those who wish to hedge against inflation, but I don't believe it is a buy at these levels.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Charles Schwab

Underlying Index: Bloomberg Barclays US Treasury Inflation-Linked Bond Index

Dividend Yield: 1.02%

Expense Ratio: 0.05%

Total Returns CAGR (Inception): 3.65%

Fund and TIPS Overview

SCHP is an index ETF investing in U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS. The fund's underlying index and overall holdings are representative of these securities, so let's focus our analysis on these.

Treasuries, including TIPS, are the safest assets in the world, backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, and can serve to diversify and de-risk an investor's portfolio, especially if paired with higher-risk equities. On the other hand, Treasuries offer extremely low yields, generally below 1%, and almost no possibility of long-term capital gains.

TIPS, unlikely normal Treasuries, offer investors a bit more than these paltry yields. TIPS are protected against inflation, as their (face) value and coupon rate payments are indexed to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), an inflation index, for positive values of said index. In simple terms, TIPS returns are roughly equal to their yields plus inflation.

Let's explain the above with a quick example.

Say you invest $1,000 in TIPS at a 1% yield, equivalent to an interest payment of $10 per year.

If inflation increases to 10%, so would the value of your investment and interest. Your investment would increase in value from $1,000 to $1,100, while your interest payment would increase from $10 to $11.

Total returns would be equal to $100 plus $11, effectively equivalent to inflation plus interest rate (10% + 1%).

Higher rates of inflation would lead to greater gains and vice versa.

Deflation, on the other hand, has no effect on the value of your investment, interest, or shareholder returns/losses.

If inflation decreases to -10%, your investment would retain its $1,000 value, and your interest payment would remain at $10. This holds true for all rates of deflation.

Expected Shareholder Returns

As mentioned previously, TIPS returns should be equal to their yields plus inflation, barring any significant capital gains or losses. Estimating SCHP's returns should help investors make an appropriate investment decision, so let's do just that.

The relevant yields are calculated and provided by the U.S. Treasury. These are calculated in such a way as to minimize the impact of potential capital gains and losses from sources other than inflation, so we can safely ignore these. Yields are as follows:

(Source: U.S. Treasury)

As can be seen above, yields are currently negative, meaning that SCHP's shareholder returns are almost certainly going to be negative if inflation is 0% or lower. How negative depends, in part, on the maturity of SCHP's holdings, as longer maturity TIPS carry higher yields. SCHP provides investors with the weighted average maturity of its underlying holdings:

(Source: SCHP Corporate Website)

From the information above, we can estimate the fund's yield at -0.95%, almost halfway between the yields of the 7Y and 10Y maturity Treasuries (-1.07% and 0.86%).

So, SCHP's investors should expect to see returns of inflation minus 0.95%.

As per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has averaged 2.1% for the past 20 years, 1.7% for the past 10 years, and 1.3% for the past 12 months. There is a clear downwards trend, amplified due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

(Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Assuming an inflation rate of 1.5%, somewhat consistent with the figures above, SCHP's shareholders should see returns of about 0.5% in the coming years, extremely low returns.

Now that we have some idea of how SCHP works, and the returns investors should expect from the fund and its underlying securities, let's take a look at its investment thesis, or lack thereof.

Investment Thesis

SCHP provides investors with several key benefits, which might make the fund an attractive investment opportunity for more conservative investors and retirees.

First and foremost is the fact that Treasuries, including TIPS, are the lowest-risk assets in the world. Credit risk is effectively zero: the U.S. government is the largest and most powerful institution in the world and won't be facing bankruptcy anytime soon. At the same time, the fund's underlying yield and generation of cash flow is well-understood and reasonably consistent. As such, SCHP's price is remarkably stable, suffering few, if any, losses during downturns, regardless of their severity. SCHP was up during the first quarter of the year, even as equities crashed due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Normal Treasuries performed significantly better, however:

Data by YCharts

SCHP also outperformed during the downturn in late 2018, although the fund once again lagged normal Treasuries:

Data by YCharts

Risk-averse income and retirees could consider an investment in SCHP, as there are few funds as safe and stable as it.

Second, and somewhat related to the above, is the fact that TIPS are somewhat of a unique asset, providing investors with portfolio diversification. SCHP's returns are weakly correlated with those of other major asset classes, so investing in the fund should moderately reduce portfolio risk and volatility:

(Source: AlphaVantage - Chart by author)

On the other hand, correlations are even weaker, sometimes negative, for normal Treasuries, so these would reduce portfolio risk and volatility even more:

(Source: AlphaVantage - Chart by author)

Third, is the fact that SCHP serves as a very efficient hedge against inflation, which might be of particular benefit for more risk-averse investors. Inflation could conceivably increase from improved economic fundamentals, further fiscal stimulus, or even greater monetary easing. In my opinion, this last point is key. The Federal Reserve has indicated that it is willing to allow higher inflation in the coming months and years to compensate for lower rates in the past. Risk-averse investors could consider an investment in SCHP to diversify their portfolio and profit from a possible increase in inflation.

In my opinion, and notwithstanding SCHP's many benefits for shareholders, the fund is simply not a buy at these levels. Expected shareholder returns are simply too low at inflation minus 0.95% for the fund to be a worthwhile investment, regardless of its other potential benefits.

At the same time, TIPS prices have rarely been this high, nor yields this low. Yields for the 10-year TIPS are at their lowest level in decades, although these were also quite low during early 2013:

(Source: U.S. Treasury - Chart by author)

TIPS prices soon collapsed: these yields are rarely sustainable, the vast majority of investors won't invest in securities with negative yields, nor are the economic conditions that necessitate these likely to continue indefinitely into the future. The fund, understandably, significantly underperformed during the year, as rising yields / lower prices directly lead to capital losses:

Data by YCharts

SCHP's performance was also quite lackluster in the following years, with the fund only really recovering since mid-2019. Performance was quite good these past few months, as Treasury prices skyrocketed due to Federal Reserve intervention and investors bidding up the price of low-risk assets:

Data by YCharts

As can be seen above, if you invested in SCHP in early 2013, when yields were at rock-bottom, it took you between six and seven years to break even. Investors in SCHP today, when yields are even lower, could take even longer.

Buying any asset, including TIPS and SCHP, at historically low yields is almost always a bad idea. Future returns are almost certainly going to be quite low, plus there is always the possibility of losses if yields rise, which seems somewhat likely. As such, I don't believe that SCHP is an attractive investment opportunity, at least not at current yields and prices.

Prices, Coupon Rates, and Dividends

I've avoided discussing the fund's dividend yield, and the coupon rate and prices of its underlying holdings, as I believe that these metrics are not currently informative, but do needlessly complicate matters. I'm nevertheless including a small section discussing these metrics, as they are generally of interest to readers and investors.

SCHP's underlying holdings have an average yield to maturity of 0.48%, somewhat higher than the yields calculated by the U.S. Treasury. SCHP's yield itself is also a bit higher at 1.02%:

(Source: SCHP Corporate Website)

The difference in the yields is due to certain issues with TIPS prices. The vast majority, if not all, of SCHP's underlying holdings are trading above par, meaning that the fund should see declining prices in the coming months.

Let's take a quick look at some of the fund's largest holdings to show what I mean:

(Source: SCHP Corporate Website - Chart by author)

Let's explain the highlighted bond. SCHP has $481,500,000 worth of TIPS yielding 0.125%. When these mature on 1/15/2023, the fund should receive a capital payment of $456,731,379, quite a bit lower than the value of these securities today. As such, SCHP's investors should actually see some combination of (positive) dividends, from the coupons, and (negative) capital losses, as the funds received when these securities mature are lower than their value today.

The fund does not provide investors with sufficient information to estimate the net effect of the above. The U.S Treasury does provide us with sufficient information to estimate the same, information which was used in the analysis preceding this section.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, investors should focus on the yields provided by the U.S. Treasury, as these are more accurate and easier to analyze.

Conclusion

SCHP's unique holdings provide investors with an effective hedge against inflation, and boost portfolio diversification, reducing losses during downturns. The fund is also trading at historically low yields, which have led to lackluster shareholder returns in the past. In my opinion, the fund is an appropriate investment for more risk-averse income investors and retirees, but not a buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.