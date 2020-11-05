As if 2020 needed another superlative, this generation received its "Dewey Defeats Truman" moment in the wee hours of Election Night. Good thing Dewey did not have Twitter. In a see-saw, back-and-forth battle exacerbated by the differentiated ways in which ballots were cast across the electorate, markets vacillated with the voting outcome. The most negative moves came after the President of the United States declared a premature victory with millions of votes uncounted.

While Trump seemed to take a strong lead overnight, U.S. markets awoke Wednesday to the increased probability of a Biden victory with a split Congress. Markets responded with a one-day move that had never before been duplicated across two key domestic markets. The benchmark equity gauge, the S&P 500 (SPY) rose by 2.20%. The benchmark long duration Treasury index, the Bloomberg Barclays Long U.S. Treasury Index (VGLT) had a one-day return of 2.06%.

Apart they are not that unique. In a year marked by high market volatility, the S&P 500 had just its tenth best day of 2020. Likewise, the Long Treasury Index had just its tenth best day of the year as well. However, the combination of these two moves was very unique. Returns this strong for both markets - stocks and Treasury bonds - have never occurred on the same day dating back to at least March 1994 when the aforementioned Long Treasury Index began calculating daily total returns. Over more than a quarter-century and over 6,600 trading sessions, November 4th, 2020 was singularly unique.

We all know that last sentence was an understatement. We are all likely to long remember the strange election in this ever-so-strange year. In the graphs below, I have tried to demonstrate yesterday's singularness. In the first graph, I have included the 189 trading sessions since March 1994 with a single day return for the S&P 500 higher than yesterday's. On the x-axis, I have included the single day returns for the Long Treasury Index. The red dot (November 4th, 2020) is at the far right representing the highest daily Treasury return for an S&P 500 return of 2.2% or higher.

Normally when there has been a strong risk-on day for equities, long Treasury bonds have fallen in value. As risky assets are bid up, flight-to-quality instruments like long duration Treasury bonds lose value. In the 189 trading sessions in this sample with higher single-day equity returns than yesterday's move, the average return for the Long Treasury Index has been -0.57% with a negative single-day returning about two-thirds of the time.

Let's look at this relationship from the opposite perspective. How often have single-day returns for the Long Treasury Index been as high as yesterday's 2.06% gain? On those days, how did equities fare, and where did yesterday rank?

There have been just 45 trading sessions over the past 26 years that have featured higher single-day returns for the long Treasury Index as yesterday. On those 45 days, the S&P 500 has lost a whopping 2.91% on average. Yesterday's 2.2% gain was the highest single-day return in this sample.

Over multiple business cycles dating back to the first term of President Clinton, we have never seen stocks and long Treasuries rally together as much as they did yesterday. While neither move individually is particularly unique, the combination of the moves had never coincided to this degree on the same day.

What does it mean for Seeking Alpha investors? Are the stock and bond markets telling conflicting stories about how to interpret the election results? The Treasury move was the more significant of the two, and driven by a combination of a declining likelihood of debt-financed near-term fiscal stimulus from a divided government and potentially a "flight-to-quality" bid reflective of prolonged uncertainty around the election result, and perhaps the tail risk potential for civil unrest. The equity move was driven primarily by the outperformance of the tech sector, which seemingly benefited from a lower probability of regulatory action from a dividend government, lower real rates, and a risk-on market tone seeing money flow back into the year's winning sector. Of that 2.20% gain by the S&P 500 yesterday, 1.04% was attributable to the tech sector. In some ways, tech stocks have become a haven too for some investors, not unlike the role long Treasuries have historically played.

In the very short-run, large gains in both equity and bonds markets may be rational. We have seen them move together over intermediate horizons when the Fed is unleashing accommodative policy. The question for markets will be whether we get increased fiscal stimulus from the new government, and the result - good or bad - will likely see equity and fixed income returns diverge. A large fiscal stimulus plan moves equities higher and bonds lower. An inability to pass the package likely sees bonds move up and equities stall.

Equity market returns for 2020 have been sub-trend, and ultimately the other looming risk event - the global public health crisis - will be traversed as well in time. Forward-looking equity markets are being optimistic here. After the rise in positive market sentiment from the ability to move past a known key event risk in the election fades, there could be a view that 2021 resembles 2011 when a Republican-controlled Congress wrangled with an Obama-Biden White House over the debt ceiling and forced a short-lived market crisis that summer. New risk factors will emerge, but in the short-run it was a one-day rally where both stocks and bonds together moved higher unlike ever before.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.