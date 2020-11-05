Post-Election Market Move Was One Of A Kind
SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), Includes: VGLT
Ploutos
Summary
Both equity markets and long Treasury bonds surged in the aftermath of Election Night.
This article shows how unprecedented the coordinated move was in a long dataset.
Drivers of this unique one-day move are discussed, and whether stocks and bonds are pricing in different election outcomes.
As if 2020 needed another superlative, this generation received its "Dewey Defeats Truman" moment in the wee hours of Election Night. Good thing Dewey did not have Twitter. In a see-saw, back-and-forth battle