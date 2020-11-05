The company updated 2020 full-year earnings guidance with its third quarter results. The range had been lowered in response to the pandemic. At the midpoint, it now exceeds original guidance.

Cap-ex plans for 2020 were to set records. Otter Tail has managed to stay on budget and on track with these capital projects. These projects support its rate base growth.

Otter Tail reported third quarter results on November 2nd. Revenue in two of its three business segments increased year-over-year. Earnings improved notably in all three segments.

As any calendar year grinds to an end, it is practical to measure a company's performance against its expectations. This type of assessment for 2020 would, most likely, be considered an unfair measure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, understanding how a company is weathering the crisis thus far can be illuminating (pun intended).

A diversified electric utility serving customers in Minnesota and North and South Dakota, Otter Tail (OTTR), had fairly grand plans for 2020. 2020 would be a record year for investing capital. The utility expected to complete the largest capital project in its history by the end of the year. The Merricourt Wind Energy Center was to begin commercial operations in the fourth quarter of 2020. This completion was to be quite a feat for Otter Tail in terms of capital spend and in terms of restructuring its supply mix. By 2022, renewables, wind and solar, owned or secured through power agreements, are projected to account for 30% of the electricity supplied to customers.

Description of Otter Tail

Under Otter Tail's diversification model, it operates in two segments – electric utility and manufacturing. Otter Tail's long-term target is for the utility segment to provide 75% of earnings while the manufacturing platform provides 25%. In 2019, the mix was 68% and 32%, respectively. Based on updated guidance, the mix for 2020 is projected at 66% and 34%.

In its electric utility segment, Otter Tail services over 132,000 customers through the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. Otter Tail's customer base is fairly equally divided between residential, industrial and commercial customers at 32.3%, 30% and 35.4% respectively.

Typically, an investment in a utility company is considered defensive because utilities operate in regulated environments. Governmental regulators have to approve the rates charged by utility companies to keep unbridled growth in check. In the company's favor, a regulated environment limits competition.

Typically, a utility company's earnings increase when its regulated rates increase. Rate cases are utilized for overall cost increases or large projects. Thus, as a utility company invests in its infrastructure, its rate base should grow.

The manufacturing platform includes two sub-segments - Manufacturing and Plastics. The Manufacturing sub-segment includes BTD Manufacturing and T.O. Plastics. The Plastics sub-segment includes Northern Pipe Products and Vinyltech.

BTD Manufacturing does custom metal fabrication while T.O. Plastics manufactures plastic thermoformed containers and packaging solutions. Both Northern Pipe Products and Vinyltech manufacture PVC pipe in North Dakota and Arizona, respectively.

2020 Projections

In addition to the Merricourt Wind Energy Center becoming operational, Otter Tail also anticipated its Astoria Station could also be online by the end of 2020.

Under the manufacturing platform, an anticipated softness in the RV end market was expected to drive lower sales volumes for BTD Manufacturing. It also anticipated a continued softness in the scrap metal market. On the other hand, sales to the horticultural, life science and industrial end markets were expected to improve for T.O. Plastics. In the Plastics segment, sales prices were expected to continue to be lower but volumes were expected to recover in the West Coast and Midwest markets.

Otter Tail also planned to issue $55 million to $60 million in equity in 2020. The dilution was estimated at approximately $0.05 per share. The equity was to be used to fund capital investment for rate base growth projects in the electric utility segment.

2020 Third Quarter Results

On November 2nd, Otter Tail reported third quarter results. Year-to-date, total operating revenues in 2020 at $663.3 million lag 2019 at $703.8 million by nearly 6%. Total operating expenses in 2020 at $543.3 million are 9.5% lower than 2019 at $600.2 million. As a result, operating income year-to-date in 2020 is $119.9 million, 15.7% greater than 2019. Year-to-date net income for 2020 of $77.2 million is 16% greater than 2019 at $66.5 million

Revenue from the utility segment has been negatively impacted due to COVID-19 in 2020. Revenue in the third quarter improved slightly from $114.4 million in 2019 to $115.2 million.

Some customers in our jurisdictions have had to either completely shut down operations or curtail operations given reduced demands for their products and services.

Earnings in the segment improved 40% from $17.7 million in the 2019 third quarter to $24.7 million in the 2020 third quarter. Year-to-date, earnings have improved 23.6% from $43.9 million in 2019 to $54.2 million in 2020.

Revenue in the Manufacturing segment has also been negatively impacted due to COVID-19 in 2020. Year-to-date, the segment's revenue has decreased 19.7% from $217 million in 2019 to $174.3 million in 2020. Revenue in the third quarter declined 9% from $65.7 million in 2019 to $59.8 million.

Despite a drop in overall sales, BTD started to experience recovery in sales in the third quarter driven by strong recreational vehicle and lawn and garden end-market sales.

The backlog in the Manufacturing segment has increased 12.5% to $63 million compared to $56 million at the end of the 2019 third quarter.

Earnings in the segment improved 4.9% from $3.16 million in the 2019 third quarter to $3.3 million in the 2020 third quarter. Year-to-date, earnings have declined 29.3% from $12 million in 2019 to $8.5 million in 2020.

Revenue in the Plastics segment has benefited from improved sales and resin pricing increases in 2020. Revenue in the third quarter improved 25% from $48.6 million in 2019 to $60.7 million. Year-to-date, the segment's revenue is 9.6% greater, $142.1 million in 2019 compared to $155.8 million in 2020.

Market conditions continued to improve during the third quarter due to limited effects of COVID-19, two resin suppliers invoking force majeure which positively impacted PVC pipe sale prices, concerns over hurricanes creating limited availability of PVC resin supplies, significant global demand for PVC resin and limited PVC pipe inventory across the country.

Earnings in the segment almost doubled from $5.4 million in the 2019 third quarter to $10.3 million in the 2020 third quarter. Year-to-date, earnings have improved 40.2% from $14.9 million in 2019 to $20.9 million in 2020.

Otter Tail anticipates the Plastics segment could pull back in 2021.

You know, I think we have to recognize that the Plastics earnings this year are going to be a record earnings year for us... I think we have to be, you know, cautious there with Plastics as we head into 2021.

Capital Projects Status

The Merricourt project continues to be on budget. The utility continues to expect commercial operation before the end of December 2020. At full operation, Merricourt should generate enough power for 65,000 homes. But, it just wouldn't be 2020 without a blip (pun intended).

All 75 turbines have been erected and the first turbine was energized on October 14, 2020. A defective blade was identified during the testing and commissioning of the turbines. We are investigating the defect along with 17 additional blades manufactured in the same facility. Depending on the extent of the defect and repair and replacement alternatives, the date of commercial operation of the project, or a portion thereof, may be delayed beyond December 2020.

Otter Tail is only concerned about this subset of blades because all other blades were manufactured by a different facility. The company is also not concerned about financial impact.

Commercial and contractual provisions are in place such that we don’t believe this blade defect issue will materially impact the project.

The Astoria Station project is also on budget with commercial operation expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021. The Astoria Station is a natural gas-fired generation facility which can serve as a backup during “low wind” periods.

Major construction milestones were reached in the third quarter, with all major equipment on site and in place, the gas interconnection complete and the generator tie line complete. The project is moving into testing and commissioning phase.

In September, Otter Tail announced its Hoot Lake Solar project. This project will install 170,000 solar panels. It should generate enough power for 10,000 homes.

Solar generation has several advantages for us to implement at this time and at this location. Over the past few years, the cost of solar energy has significantly decreased while efficiency has increased. A diverse mix of energy resources helps us maintain affordable and reliable service for years to come.

The existing Hoot Lake plant near Fergus Falls, Minnesota was scheduled to be retired in 2021.

This project offers us a unique opportunity to re-use our existing Hoot Lake transmission rights, substation and land.

To finance its progress in the year, Otter Tail has employed several financing tactics. It issued $75 million in long-term debt at Otter Tail Power Company. It borrowed $42.6 million under its credit agreement. And, it has raised $35.2 million by issuing additional shares of its common stock. The company expects to issue up to an additional $20 million of common equity into 2021.

Otter Tail's capital investment plans for the next four years will be less aggressive but will adequately fuel its plans for a rate base CAGR of 8.6%.

Source

Despite the planned growth in its rate base, Otter Tail is still committed to “keeping average residential rates among the lowest in the nation.”

Finishing Out The Year

When 2020 began, Otter Tail projected its annual diluted earnings per share in a range of $2.22 to $2.37. With the onset of the pandemic, Otter Tail adjusted expectations and has continued to do so quarterly.

Source

With third quarter results, Otter Tail updated its range for diluted earnings for all of 2020 to a range of $2.26 to $2.36 per share.

By design, Otter Tail intends to offer a secure and growing dividend through the electric utility segment's earnings. Earnings from its Manufacturing and Plastics segments are intended to cover corporate costs and drive share price appreciation. As shown above, the utility segment is expected to contribute $1.67 to $1.69 of the 2020 full-year total. At the midpoint, this represents a 13.5% increase over 2019 earnings for the segment at $1.48 per share.

Otter Tail increased its dividend rate in February 2020 by 5.7% from $0.35 quarterly to $0.37 quarterly. This equates to an interesting rate of $1.48 annually. A $0.02 per quarter increase in February 2021 would equate to an annual dividend rate of $1.56, still easily covered by the utility segment's earnings from 2020 at 1.08X.

Investment Rationale

As mentioned already, an investment in a utility company is typically considered defensive. Through its electric utility segment, Otter Tail is yielding at least 3.5% when shares trade below $42.28.

Furthermore, an investment in Otter Tail is bolstered by its diversification. The manufacturing platform supports shares garnering a slight premium. For the past five years, shares have traded at multiples over 21X. Yet, based on the midpoint of the company's updated 2020 guidance, the forward multiple is less than the industry average of 18.5X when shares trade below $42.73.

Source

Acknowledging the company's performance against its plans and acknowledging its 2020 plans were actually grand, the market is offering Otter Tail investors an opportunity to establish a defensive position at a discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in OTTR.