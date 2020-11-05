Summary

In the 2020 election cycle, three new U.S. states, Maryland, South Dakota, and Louisiana approved sports betting.

Another, Nebraska, approved a major gaming expansion that is likely to lead to legalization of sports betting.

At the beginning of the year, DraftKings was only operating in states representing ~12% of the U.S. population; by next year, analysts expect that figure to rise to up to35%.

DraftKings estimates its total U.S. sportsbook opportunity is ~$20 billiony, not counting fantasy sports. That's significantly beyond DraftKings' current ~$500 million revenue run rate.