DraftKings Is The Winner Of The 2020 Election
In the 2020 election cycle, three new U.S. states, Maryland, South Dakota, and Louisiana approved sports betting.
Another, Nebraska, approved a major gaming expansion that is likely to lead to legalization of sports betting.
At the beginning of the year, DraftKings was only operating in states representing ~12% of the U.S. population; by next year, analysts expect that figure to rise to up to35%.
DraftKings estimates its total U.S. sportsbook opportunity is ~$20 billiony, not counting fantasy sports. That's significantly beyond DraftKings' current ~$500 million revenue run rate.
As of the time of writing, national news networks are in a tizzy predicting outcomes and paths to victory for the U.S. presidential elections. Markets have surged on the basis of Republicans' defense of the