At the beginning of the year, DraftKings was only operating in states representing ~12% of the U.S. population; by next year, analysts expect that figure to rise to up to35%.

As of the time of writing, national news networks are in a tizzy predicting outcomes and paths to victory for the U.S. presidential elections. Markets have surged on the basis of Republicans' defense of the Senate, which is likely to slow any major corporate reform, particularly on healthcare.

But regardless of the eventual outcome, we can clearly identify one big winner from the slate of ballots countrywide: DraftKings (DKNG), the leading operator of sports betting and daily fantasy sports.

Data by YCharts

I wrote in my initial article on DraftKings that the biggest bullish driver for the company was added legalization in new states. Right now, DraftKings operates in only a tiny slice of what it estimates to be a massive U.S. (as well as global) online sports book (NYSE:OSB) market, with the majority of its players and revenue presently coming from its daily fantasy sports offering which is subject to more lenient legalization standards across the country.

As a result of the 2020 election, DraftKings has added three new states to its roster: Maryland, South Dakota, and Louisiana. A fourth, Nebraska, has approved legislation that largely leads the way toward full legalization. While the biggest prize states of the U.S. are still pending legislation (California, Texas), these legalizations are a step in the right direction. And even without them, DraftKings' slate of available territories is looking a lot broader in 2021 than it did in 2020.

In this article, we'll take a closer look at DraftKings' online sports book opportunity and what it implies for revenue growth in 2021 and beyond. In my view, the new legalizations offer a path for sentiment on DraftKings stock to turn and rebound from the recent September/October malaise, which was driven by the continued rise in COVID-19 cases and the expected impact on sports seasons.

Drilling down into the online sportsbook market

As I mentioned in my prior article, the legal status of sports betting across the United States is more contentious than DraftKings' flagship daily fantasy sports business. Daily fantasy sports have largely been classified as games of skill by many state legislatures, giving them broader legal status. Sports betting, on the other hand, is considered by many to still constitute gambling.

As of March this year (and corresponding roughly to what you can consider as DraftKings' 2020 revenue potential), DraftKings was live and operational in seven states, representing roughly 12% of the U.S. population. In June, the company went live in Colorado, adding another ~2% of the U.S. population to its stack. The sum of all states that have legalized online sports betting, meanwhile, tallied up to 24% of the U.S. population (with these territories still pending launch). Another seven states representing 12% of the U.S. population (most notably New York, 6% of the U.S.) have retail-only legislation, meaning bets can only be placed in physical casinos and so DraftKings is excluded - though many of these states, including New York, are considering legislation to overturn that. A New York State senator, in particular, is pushing for quick legalization because the pandemic has forced casinos shut, so legalizing mobile betting is one of the fastest paths to recovering that tax revenue.

Figure 1. Sports betting legalization drill-down

Source: DraftKings March investor presentation

In the November elections, meanwhile, three new states got added to this growing list, adding up to ~4% to the existing 24% of markets with online betting legalized (see details and stipulations of each state here):

Maryland (1.8% of U.S. population), to begin "sometime in 2021", both online and retail allowed

Louisiana (1.4% of U.S. population), to begin "in the second half of 2021," online legality still ambiguous but likely

South Dakota (0.3% of U.S. population), to begin "sometime in 2021," online legality still ambiguous but likely

A fourth state, Nebraska, (0.6% of U.S. population) approved a major expansion of casinos and racetracks without specifically legalizing online sportsbooks yet - though this expansion is a signal of a favorable tide.

When we take a step back from all this detail, here is the key takeaway: earlier in 2020, DraftKings was only operating its sportsbook business in 12% of the U.S.; the addition of Colorado brought that to ~14% (also key to note is that once DraftKings goes live in a certain territory, the revenue ramp is fast. Colorado took only several months within launch to reach the scale of similarly-sized states).

The addition of the three states mentioned above bring the total possible pool of legal online territories to ~28% of the U.S. population (double DraftKings' current operating scale). Adding in all the other territories that have legalized sports betting in retail locations, but not yet online (with momentum in states like New York looking favorable) gets DraftKings up to a total possible of 40%.

What we have not yet mentioned: these percentage figures are against very large numbers. DraftKings estimates that the U.S. online sports betting market, not even including its existing fantasy revenue streams, is worth anywhere between $18-$23 billion - the company ranged these estimates based on gross gaming revenue (GGR) per capita in New Jersey, the UK, and Australia:

Figure 2. Sports betting market sizing

Source: DraftKings March investor presentation

Using the low end of that market sizing range, and assuming 65% of the U.S. population eventually legalizes online sports betting and giving DraftKings a 30% market share yields an long-term OSB TAM of $3.5 billion, as DraftKings laid out in this TAM sizing below:

Figure 3. DraftKings sports betting revenue potential Source: DraftKings March investor presentation

Wall Street analyst Evercore, as reported by Seeking Alpha, expects that by the start of the 2021 NFL season next fall, OSB will be legalized in ~35% of the U.S. population, driven partially by the latest legalizations, and a sharp increase versus the ~14% that DraftKings is operating in now. Toggling the population percentage to 35% and market share down to 25% in the calculation above yields a ~$1.6 billion annualized revenue opportunity by the end of next year.

This is significantly above DraftKings' current revenue scale. For this year and next year, respectively, Wall Street is expecting $528.1 million and $772.3 million (+46% y/y). The company does not break out segment results beyond B2C and B2B splits (B2B is ~20% of DraftKings' most recent quarterly results, and represents its new SBTech segment that, among other activities, runs national and public sector lotteries), but in any case the point is clear: DraftKings has significant tailwinds from new market openings to dramatically grow its sports book revenue in 2021 and beyond.

Key takeaways

DraftKings is still in its early days of expanding into a large, legalized sports book market tallying up to ~$20 billion in the U.S. alone. In 2021 and beyond, the map of available states is looking much broader than it did in 2020, and DraftKings has the opportunity to capitalize on pent-up sports demand from a year spent in lockdown. Stay long here and wait patiently on the DraftKings rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKNG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.