Food related businesses of Associated British Foods are once again set to shine as Grocery and Sugar performance leads.

Primark still performed extraordinarily well during the pandemic and will be an important profitability driver, even if social distancing remains.

As Primark stores in the U.K. are once again closing, the company's conservative capital allocation strategy will once again save the day.

Associated British Foods (OTCPK:ASBFY) has been an absolute pain to own since the pandemic begun. The retail business, which operates under the Primark brand, has been the main reason for the poor performance as main street retailers remained closed for almost two months this year.

Although closures were a never seen before headwind for Primark business, which made close to 50% of ASBFY total sales for the previous fiscal year, the share price decline of 35% since the pandemic appears far too pessimistic, even after accounting for the extremely challenging retail environment.

Over the last fiscal year (which ended this September), ASBFY total revenue fell by merely 12%, even though its largest business segment - Primark remained fully closed for about two months and has been suffering from lower turnover since the reopening of the economy.

Adjusted operating profit fell 28%, which as we could see down below was entirely attributable to the Retail segment. Contrary to Primark, however, Grocery and Sugar business improved meaningfully over the year.

Although it is worrisome to see such a drastic decline in the company's most profitable division and also given the fact that Primark operates no online store, many investors were perhaps panicking in the midst of the pandemic.

However, there are three solid reasons why the dip in share price could offer a good opportunity for long-term oriented shareholders to add to their positions (as I intend to do over the coming months):

firstly, Associated British Foods' very conservative capital allocation strategy offers an important competitive advantage;

secondly, Primark has a solid business model which has so far been immune to the Amazon effect and will eventually recover;

last but not least, Associated British Foods business is well-diversified and food related divisions fared pretty good in the midst of the pandemic.

Conservative Capital Allocation

Management has taken the decision to suspend the dividend for the full fiscal year of 2020, which for most investors usually signals problems ahead. However, in the Associated British Foods case, the reason for this decision seems to be primarily driven by the company's conservative capital allocation approach and solidarity with employees and the society.

I recently wrote how the company's conservative capital allocation has benefited the company massively during the pandemic, but this approach could easily be summarized in the graph below, which compares management's forecasts and actual group net cash for the year.

While many businesses operated on the assumption that the economy will reopen as soon as possible, ASBFY management has been preparing for a far worse scenario. Thus, it has not only fully suspended its dividend, but also finished the year with almost £2bn of cash at hand and only £318m of debt.

Although this approach does not necessarily provide the optimal short-term returns during good times, it does safeguard shareholder interests over the long term. Moreover, it provides an important cushion during downturns and stands out from the massive debt loads of many of Associated British Foods competitors. Thus, it allows the company to invest heavily and grab market share during downturns, when many of its competitors scale back their businesses to cope with overleveraged balance sheets.

Having said that, it comes as no surprise that Primark actually opened 9 new stores since 11th of May.

Overall, Capital expenditure also remained largely unchanged from last year, with the decline in the Food business capital spend reflecting an expected reduction that was already mentioned during the last fiscal year earnings conference call.

In contrast, some of Associated British Foods competitors have taken a very different path - one of downsizing and closing stores.

Last but not least, given ASBFY's management focus on its people and the environment, I would not be surprised if the decision to suspend the dividend was also done out of solidarity. Keeping dividend payments during such hard times for employees and the society would have send a very negative signal for a company that cares so much about its people. Instead of lost revenue and profits, ASBFY has begun its annual presentation with the following lines.

If the dividend is reinstated at its previous levels, ASBFY dividend yield would be around 2.7%, which is the second highest level since the massive decline in share price during the Global Financial Crisis.

Primark - is it really that bad?

In spite of the store closures from March to May and the steady reopening in the following months, which was also characterized with lower turnover and additional expenses, Primark revenues for the fiscal year fell only 24% while the business unit also retained its profitability.

Looking ahead, as the new wave of closures sweeps across Europe, around 57% of Primark selling space is closed as of today.

However, it is worth mentioning that even though different social distancing measures have been implemented since the reopening took place, the overall sales did not decline by much on a like-for-like basis.

Primal trading since reopening to the end of the year was strong. Like-for-like sales were 85% of the same period last year. Source: ASBFY Earnings Transcript FY 2020

This is an important measure to bring in some color to the graph below, which gives a glimpse into Primark's selling space closures through the last fiscal years and the assumptions made going forward.

In addition, Primark also achieved high single digit margins over this transition period of store reopening with social distancing measures in place.

Like-for-like sales were 85% of the same period last year. But the thing for me, which is the most important is that the operating profit margin at these sales levels was high single digit.

Even after accounting for the whole period of closures this year, Primark's operating margin for the second half of its fiscal year (from end of February to mid-September) was a negative 3.6%.

As a comparison, one of Primark's major competitors - TJX had much worse margins during the past 6 months.

This highlights the resiliency of the Primark business, that will most likely remain profitable over the coming year and could emerge on an even stronger footing after the pandemic.

Food businesses - protection during downturns

Finally, ASBFY has an important competitive advantage for its cyclical retail business in the form of the company's diversified food operations. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, around half of the company's operating profit was derived from the Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Grocery businesses. These businesses share of profits is now close to 70% for the last fiscal year.

The stable nature of these businesses through the business cycle helps offset cyclical downturns in profitability caused by lower sales in the retail segment through periods of lowered consumer spending or in this case - pandemic lockdowns.

During the pandemic, which caused all the problems in the Primark business, Grocery business has actually had one of its best years in quite a while, with operating profit increasing 15%.

Over the longer term, the Grocery business has also been steadily improving profitability while over the last couple of years it has also returned to topline growth.

This has been on the back of the management's excellent execution in repositioning some of its brands, focusing on healthy and ethnic foods and a number of small bolt-on acquisitions.

Sugar

The very cyclical Sugar business, on the other hand, has been struggling with world sugar prices hitting rock bottom, while European prices seem to have found a bottom as volumes have been taken off the market and the EU is once again a net importer.

However, even at these extremely low levels, ASBFY sugar division now operates at operating profit margin of 6.3%, compared to 1.9% a year ago. This division alone could easily turn into one of the major profitability drivers of Associated British Foods, the same way it used to be around 10-years ago when sugar prices were far higher.

Conclusion

Associated British Foods is still facing significant headwinds in its Retail division, while its Food related businesses are thriving. Given the large size and growth expectations of the former, share price headwinds will likely continue over the coming weeks or months as Europe is once again faced with pandemic lockdowns.

Looking over the long term, however, I see this as a rare opportunity to open or add to existing positions. Firstly, because ASBFY's very conservative capital allocation will continue to work in favor of shareholders. Secondly, Primark is performing better than initially expected during social distancing measures and will sooner or later recover. Finally, in the meantime, ASBFY Grocery and Sugar businesses are thriving in the current environment which makes the risk-return profile of the company even more attractive going forward.

