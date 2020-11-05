Brixmor (BRX) has seen its financial results improve considerably quarter after quarter, but its stock price remains nearly 50% lower than pre-pandemic levels. BRX collected 88.2% of rent in the third quarter, a significant improvement driven by reopenings of the economy across the country. BRX maintains a conservatively leveraged balance sheet even taking into account the bloodbath of 2020. Management has reinstated the dividend, leading me to predict that we have seen the bottom. I rate shares a buy with over 50% total return upside.

Recovery In Motion

While BRX’s results showed that it is not yet out of the woods, the results were promising. Total leased occupancy came in at 91.2%, significantly lower than the 92.1% realized in the second quarter. In the supplemental, management indicated these numbers include 100 basis points impact from bankruptcies.

Same-store net operating income (‘SS NOI’) declined 9.3% due to $20.9 million of rent deemed uncollectible. I note that uncollectible rent accounted for just over 10% of total third-quarter revenues, suggesting that this figure can improve moving forward due to improving rent collection metrics. Funds from operations (‘FFO’) came in at $0.36 per share, down from $0.49 per share in the prior year.

Rent collection improved considerably. BRX collected 88.2% of third-quarter rent, up from the 80.8% that it collected in the second quarter. BRX attributed the improvement to the fact that 97% of its portfolio is now open and operating.

Balance Sheet Analysis

In spite of the strong pessimism in its stock price, the credit markets have remained open for BRX. BRX was able to issue $300 million of senior notes due 2030 at a 3.178% interest rate. BRX has minimal near term debt maturities:

(Investor Presentation)

BRX also maintains a strong liquidity position with $1.9 billion in total liquidity.

BRX has net debt to EBITDA of 7.4 times (current quarter annualized), an improvement over the 7.9 times reported last quarter but still markedly higher than the 6.3 times when it began the year.

Valuation and Price Target

BRX has reinstated the common dividend with an annualized payout of $0.860 per share. Shares trade at just over a 7% dividend yield based on that forward payout. I consider the reinstatement of the dividend to signal management’s confidence of financial stability, as shopping center REITs across the board all suspended dividends due to fears regarding cash flow shortfalls and potential inability to refinance debt. None of those fears have materialized.

Even if we annualize the current quarter’s FFO, we arrive at $1.44 in FFO per share. BRX trades at only 8 times that number. I remind readers that the current quarter included the impact of uncollectible rent equivalent to 10% of total rent - that figure should improve as deferred rents are paid and the economy improves. Perhaps the reader prefers “free cash flow” instead of FFO. Between recurring capital expenditures and straight-line rent, approximately $20 million of the $106.6 million in FFO can be subtracted to arrive at free cash flow. BRX trades at only 10 times that number.

My 12-month fair value estimate is $18 per share, representing 12.5 times FFO and a 4.8% dividend yield. I justify that valuation on account of earnings representing trough levels that should improve over time. Shares have over 50% total return upside to that target.

Risks

There may be more bankruptcies on the horizon. While rent collection and operational levels have improved dramatically, there is no guarantee that there aren’t more bankruptcies to come. While BRX’s balance sheet is well-positioned to weather any storms, the stock price is unlikely to experience multiple expansion until results stabilize.

There is no guarantee that BRX can collect deferred rent. Investors should not consider deferred rent as paid until the cash is in the bank. BRX notes that for the 6 months ending September, revenues deemed uncollectible represented 37.4% of deferred rent. It remains to be seen if that reserve is low or high.

It is unclear if the country is close to a stable recovery from the pandemic. If the localities in which BRX operates decide that further lockdowns are needed, then BRX may once again experience difficulties collecting rent, reversing the progress made over the past several months. BRX should be considered an investment hinging on recovery from the pandemic.

Conclusion

These third-quarter results were strong considering the current environment. With 97% of the portfolio open and operating, investors could be optimistic that rent collection might improve even further moving forward. In spite of the declines in cash flow, BRX maintains a reasonable leverage ratio. Shares appear to be mispriced with a 7% dividend yield even based on a reduced dividend payout. I rate shares a buy with over 50% total return upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.