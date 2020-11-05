The company operates in a long-term growing industry and it's continuing to provide growth capital which will support its growth.

Kinder Morgan has the potential for continued outperformance. The company has a near 9% dividend that's payable.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in the world. The company has a market capitalization of more than $25 billion, with a dividend yield of nearly 9%. The company recently announced its 3Q 2020 earnings where it chose to maintain its $1.05 annualized dividend. As we'll see throughout the article, the company's impressive assets means the potential for long-term rewards.

Kinder Morgan - Reform Austin

Kinder Morgan Asset Portfolio

Kinder Morgan has an impressive asset portfolio that it's continuing to develop to support its business and cash flow. The company, as it has continued to suffer from an oil industry collapse, has maintained its dividend.

Kinder Morgan Assets - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines with 659 billion cubic feet of working storage capacity. The company connects major U.S. natural gas resource play and key demand centers, with 40% of U.S. natural gas consumption & exports moving through the company. Additionally, the company has a massive 1200 miles of NGL pipelines.

The company is also the largest independent transporter of refined products with ~1.7 million barrels of refined products. The company has 6800 miles of refined product pipelines and 3100 miles of crude pipelines. These are all large diameter pipelines with heavy volume. The company is also the largest independent terminator operator, with 147 terminals and 16 vessels.

Lastly, on the side, the company is the largest transporter of CO2 in the country. The company maintains high hurdles for returns for CO2 here.

Kinder Morgan 3Q 2020 Results

The company's 3Q 2020 results have been impressive too, supporting the continued execution of its business.

Kinder Morgan 3Q 2020 Results - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan's general 2020 results are visible above. The company approved a continuous in its quarterly dividend at $1.05 annualized, to be payable on November 16, 2020. This is a 5% YoY increase, however, the company is still behind its pre-COVID-19 target of $1.25 in 2020 dividends for the company.

Still, the company is maintaining its performance and dividend. This supports shareholder rewards. The company's DCF of $1.085 billion for the quarter represents a 5% YoY decrease, but still well over the company's $600 million in quarterly dividends. The company continues fund its capital needs internally, but has yet to announce its 2021 dividend targets.

Kinder Morgan Outlook

Kinder Morgan's updated guidance involve the potential for continued shareholder returns.

Kinder Morgan Outlook - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan's guidance is visible above versus its original 2020 forecast. The impact from COVID-19 is clear here, however, it's worth noting that the company has more than adjusted. It's $450 million in quarterly discretionary capital, combined with $600 million in dividends, is still more than manageable by the company's DCF.

However, it's important to note here that the company is committed to its long-term dividend of $1.25. This is still well below its 2015 pre-crash dividend of $2 / share, however, it's a significant improvement over the $0.5 / share its dividend bottomed out at. At a $1.25 / share dividend in several years, the company will be able to reward shareholders with a double-digit dividend.

The company's outlook points towards significant shareholder returns.

Hydrocarbon Industry

It's also worth noting that long-term, Kinder Morgan has hydrocarbon industry trends to take advantage of.

Hydrocarbon Industry - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Long-term trends are expected to support Kinder Morgan and its natural gas assets. Overall natural gas demand trends are expected to result in 21.2 Bcf / day, or roughly 25% growth for the country. That will enable the company to be able to expand significantly. LNG and growing international power trends are expected to be enormous for the company here.

This growing industry will support Kinder Morgan generating higher shareholder rewards with enormous growth opportunities. We also would like to see the company consolidate the industry more during the current downturn, however, so far, midstream acquisitions have remained very minimal.

Kinder Morgan Long-term Capital Projects

It's also worth noting that on top of paying a significant dividend, Kinder Morgan has significant capital projects that can increase shareholder rewards.

Kinder Morgan Long-term Capital Projects - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has $2.9 billion in backlog, which will be mostly paid over the next 2 years. It will be completely paid from the company's DCF after dividends, supporting growing shareholder returns. The company expects natural gas projects, at 71% of total, at a 5.8x EBITDA multiple. That'll result in, across the portfolio, $500 million in new EBITDA.

This will turn into hundreds of millions of new annual DCF. That'll support shareholder returns. More importantly, it means that on top of paying its dividends, the company has an avenue to growing its dividends.

Kinder Morgan Risk

Kinder Morgan's risk is the same risks that all midstream companies face. It's the chance of a drawn out oil collapse, which will hurt capital spending and volumes. This will make it harder for the company to renew its fee-based contracts. However, given the company's natural gas focus, we view this as being quite unlikely.

This is a minimal risk for the company, and we don't think it'll change the company's ability to provide long-term shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has an impressive portfolio of assets. The company has committed to its $1.05 annualized dividend, and longer term it's committed to its $1.25 annualized dividend. That represents a double-digit yield at current prices, which is incredibly significant. This is something worth paying close attention to.

Additionally, on top of this, the company is continuing to invest in growth capital at attractive multiples That will enable the company to both grow its EBITDA and DCF. This will enable even stronger rewards going forward and shareholder returns. We recommend, at this point, investing in Kinder Morgan for the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.