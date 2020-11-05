We're now nearly halfway through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) and one of the first royalty/streaming names to report its results is Royal Gold (RGLD). The company had a satisfactory quarter overall with attributable gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production down year-over-year for the second consecutive quarter, offset by higher metals prices that helped Royal Gold generate record revenue.

While the valuation is becoming attractive after the recent dip, the dividend yields in the royalty/streaming space are now significantly lagging peers, with names like Royal Gold not in a rush to play catch-up despite their beefier margins. Therefore, while I see the stock as a staple and a low-risk buy below $115.00, I think some producers might offer better value here.

Royal Gold released its fiscal Q1 (calendar year Q3) results on Wednesday and reported attributable GEO production of 76,900 GEOs, a sequential jump of nearly 10% from the tough Q2 the company endured due to COVID-19-related mine shutdowns. Unfortunately, this translated to a 5% drop from the 80,700 GEOs in the year-ago period, which should have been an easy comp as that quarter was lapping a 2% year-over-year drop (Q1 2019: 82,400 GEOs, Q1 2020: 80,700 GEOs). The good news is that metals prices picked up the slack, and the company should be able to return to growth with the massive Khoemacau Project nearing the home stretch on its path to commercial production. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

If we look at the table below, we can see that attributable production at most of Royal Gold's primary assets increased year-over-year, with the strongest increase coming from Newmont's (NEM) Penasquito Mine. During fiscal Q1, gold production increased by over 250% year-over-year to 130,700 ounces, and silver production increased by 39% to 6.4 million ounces. Royal Gold has a 2% net-smelter-return [NSR] on all metals at the mine, so the increase in metals production provided a massive boost to revenue when coupled with higher metals prices. During the quarter, revenue from Penasquito more than doubled, from $4.42 million to $10.21~ million. The increase in production year-over-year was due to an arguably illegal blockade at the mine last year.

Meanwhile, Barrick's (GOLD) 60% owned Pueblo Viejo Mine contributed over $31.2 million in revenue to Royal Gold in the quarter, up nearly 50% from the year-ago period. This was due to increased attributable production of 11,100 ounces of gold vs. 9,500 ounces in the year-ago period, offset by a slight decrease in attributable silver production (451,200 ounces vs. 475,600 ounces). Finally, Golden Star's (GSS) Wassa Mine had a solid quarter, with higher throughput at the Ghana operations allowing for a sharp increase in gold production in Q3 (41,600~ ounces vs. 33,900~ ounces). This led to a more than 30% increase in attributable gold production from Wassa, with 4,900 ounces of attributable production vs. 3,600 ounces in the prior-year period.

The only real negative in the quarter for Royal Gold was decreased production at Teck Resources' (TECK) Andacollo Mine and lower gold production from Mt. Milligan in British Columbia. The good news is that higher attributable copper production (4.1 million pounds vs. 2.4 million pounds) at Mt. Milligan offset the 28% drop in gold production. Meanwhile, the "Other" category for Royal Gold saw a sharp drop in gold and silver production, with gold production down 30% and silver production over 30% as well. None of the mines in the 'Other' category represent more than 6% of Royal Gold's total revenue, so the company does not break out the individual statistics on each operation.

Given that most royalty names have managed to grow attributable GEO production year-over-year or at least maintain last year's levels, the marginal drop in attributable production isn't ideal. However, the higher metals prices did more than make up for the softness operationally, and as noted earlier, Khoemacua is getting closer to delivering its first concentrate, with shipments expected in Q3 of next year. This is one of Royal Gold's largest investments in years with a $265 million deal, and this will allow Royal Gold to take home 80% of the silver produced at the mine. This should translate to 1.5 million ounces of silver being delivered to Royal Gold annually, with Royal Gold paying just 20% of spot prices for each ounce delivered.

The above photo shows the update at the mine as of June, with construction at Khoemacau now 70% complete. While a six-month state of emergency announced by the Government of Botswana is not great news, development at Kheomacau hasn't been affected materially as mining is considered an essential service. The only issue is that there could be some minor delays related to plant refurbishment due to travel restrictions. Assuming the mine is running at full capacity by FY2022, Khoemacau should provide an extra $24 million in revenue per year for Royal Gold even at a conservative silver (SLV) price of just $20.00/oz. Let's take a look at the company's financial results below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As shown above, Royal Gold saw 24% growth in revenue year-over-year, with quarterly revenue hitting a new record of $146.9 million. This is great news as there's absolutely nothing bearish about a new all-time high in quarterly revenue, but I would prefer it was occurring due to higher production and not merely higher metals prices. This is because higher metals production for a royalty/streamer is recurring and can be relied upon (for the most part), while there's more noise when revenue growth is tied to solely higher metals prices. Fortunately, Khoemacau should fix this issue starting in late Q3 or Q4 of next year, and this should provide a tailwind to revenue going forward. Based on current Q4 estimates, revenue is expected to hit another new high at $154.2 million in Q4, given that gold has remained above $1,900/oz for most of Q4.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we look at Royal Gold's earnings trend, it has been a bumpy ride, but the trend remains up and much better than most of the company's peers in the Gold Miners Index (GDX). Last year, Royal Gold reported annual earnings per share [EPS] of $2.58, translating to 9% growth year-over-year. Still, we should see a sharp acceleration in annual EPS growth due to higher gold prices and a minor contribution from Khoemacau in fiscal Q4 for Royal Gold. Based on current estimates, FY2021 annual EPS is expected to increase to $3.65, translating to an exceptional 41% growth rate year-over-year. This should put a floor under the stock near $100.00 going forward as it's rare to see royalty names trading at less than 30x forward earnings outside of major volatility events.

While record revenues and a new high in annual EPS are great news for Royal Gold, it's a little disappointing that the larger royalty names have not stayed competitive with their dividends while producers are hiking their dividends at a rapid pace. Newmont recently increased its annual dividend to a nearly 2.70% forward yield, while Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) pushed its dividend to a 1.60% forward yield.

Even after the recent 20% correction, Royal Gold's yield is sitting at a dismal 0.90%, making it hard to favor the large royalty companies over the producers when both groups have relatively stagnant production growth. This does not mean that Royal Gold is a Sell by any means, but if dividend yields continue to increase in the producer space, this does weigh on the investment thesis a little on a comparative basis for the large royalty names.

As shown in the chart above, the average yield among million-ounce gold producers is close to 1.70%, while Royal Gold's dividend is sitting at 0.92% and has not grown in the past year. In fact, the most recent dividend raise was in November of 2019 to $1.12 per share, and some gold producers have done three or more dividend raises in the past year alone. This suggests that these companies offer both a higher likelihood of continued dividend growth given their track records and a better yield while investors wait for that potential dividend growth. Meanwhile, I would argue that Royal Gold has been a little frugal with its dividend, and that makes it harder to justify buying the stock, especially after the gold producers just completed their last round of dividend hikes.

Royal Gold had a satisfactory quarter in fiscal Q3, with its average realized selling price for gold jumping to a record of $1,909/oz. However, the lack of growth in annual attributable GEO production continues to weigh on both revenue and earnings growth, so a lot is riding on a smooth start-up for Khoemacau to allow Royal Gold to enter its next phase of growth. While the stock is beginning to get more attractive here at just 33x FY2021 earnings, I believe there is more value among a few producers at this time. Therefore, while I would view any pullbacks below $115.00 as a low-risk entry point, I see better opportunities for new buys elsewhere for now.

