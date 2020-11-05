We're now nearly halfway through the Q3 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one of the most recent names to release its earnings results is Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV). While Royal Gold (RGLD) had a tough Q3 with attributable gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production falling 5% year-over-year, Franco-Nevada managed to report a 1% increase over last year's results. This marginal increase in attributable production despite significant COVID-19 headwinds helped the royalty/streaming behemoth report a quarter of record revenue in Q3 and another massive increase in cost margins. I continue to see Franco-Nevada as a Hold given its impressive margins and future growth outlook, and I see the current pullback below $138.00 as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Attributable production of 134,800 GEOs, a 1% increase from the 133,200 GEOs in the year-ago period. While this might not sound all that impressive, I would consider it very solid performance given COVID-19 related headwinds, which has left some mines still running slightly below full capacity. Based on the slight increase in attributable GEO production and record gold price logged in the quarter, the company enjoyed a massive boost to its cost margins, with cash-cost margins per GEO jumping nearly 12% sequentially to $1,621/oz. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

As shown in the above chart, Franco-Nevada has not seen much attributable production growth in the past four years, but GEO production is steadily trending higher even if the trend has been noisy. This has allowed the company to outperform its peer Royal Gold, which has struggled to see any growth whatsoever, with last quarter's production (fiscal Q1 2021) actually below fiscal Q1 2017 levels. The stronger production growth from Franco-Nevada has been driven by a broader portfolio of assets and the recent addition of Cobre Panama, a massive open-pit gold-copper project that's generating over $30 million per quarter in revenue for Franco-Nevada. Therefore, while some investors might scoff at the low single-digit attributable GEO growth year-over-year, it's important to note that it could be much worse, like in Royal Gold's case (down 5% year-over-year).

If we dig into the results a little closer, we got good news from Cobre Panama in the quarter, with the mine now back online and full production ahead of schedule. The mine generated $31.4 million in revenue for Franco-Nevada in the quarter, a 1% decrease year-over-year after the Government of Panama ordered a shutdown of the mine in April. This is one of Franco-Nevada's newest and largest contributors to annual revenue, so the news that it's running at full capacity is excellent news for the company's annual GEO guidance. Currently, year-to-date revenue is sitting at $89.3 million, up 180% year-over-year, and lapping an easy comp year as the mine only began full production last year.

Moving over to the other assets, we can see that Franco-Nevada enjoyed a solid quarter across the board, with just about every primary asset seeing increased revenue year-over-year. Obviously, the increased revenue is not surprising, given the much higher metals prices, but many mines saw revenue growth exceed the increase in metals prices.

As shown above, the only two operations with a material drop in revenue were Newmont's (NEM) Ahafo Mine and Teck Resources' (TECK) Antamina Mine. At both operations, revenue fell by more than 10% year-over-year, with Antamina's lower revenue resulting from lower copper grades. Meanwhile, we saw a sharp jump in revenue at Lundin Mining's (OTCPK:LUNMF) Candelaria Mine, as revenue soared from $24.8 million to $38.4 million. This was due to improved copper head grades as the company was able to rely more on the open pits vs. low-grade stockpiles in the quarter. Also worth noting is Coeur Mining's (CDE) Palmarejo Mine, which had a solid quarter with Franco-Nevada owning a 50% stream on gold at the Mexican Mine.

In the quarter, the only real bad news related to metals production was that workers at Lundin Mining's Candelaria Mine had mobilized a labor strike, and mining operations have temporarily been suspended. This is a top-4 asset for Franco-Nevada in terms of annual revenue, so we could see a soft Q4 here from Candelaria if this isn't resolved quickly. However, this has not affected the company's guidance, with Franco-Nevada having sold 374,100 GEOs year-to-date and remaining on track to hit 490,000 GEOs for FY2020.

Unfortunately, while Franco-Nevada generated record revenue from its precious metals operations, the energy side of the business remained quite weak. As shown above, every operation saw decreased revenue year-over-year, with the hardest-hit being Marcellus, where revenue fell over 60% to $4.8 million (Q3 2019: $13.1 million). Overall, energy revenue decreased by 39% year-over-year to $22.8 million, but it's worth noting that this makes up barely 15% of Franco-Nevada's overall revenue at least year's higher run rate. Therefore, while a massive drop percentage-wise in revenue due to lower commodity prices and lower volumes is unfortunate, it's only a minor headwind in the big picture. Let's take a look at Franco-Nevada's growth metrics below:

As we can see in the chart above, Q3 was a record quarter for Franco-Nevada when it comes to revenue, with quarterly sales coming in at $279.8 million. This translated to a 19% growth rate year-over-year and a 400 basis point sequential acceleration from Q2's 15% growth rate. If we look ahead to Q4 estimates, Franco-Nevada is set to see another record quarter, with forecasts currently sitting at $281.5 million. This would translate to another quarter of double-digit revenue growth, though these estimates could fluctuate depending on how long the Candelaria strike lasts.

Moving over to cash-cost margins, we saw another massive quarter, with margins per GEO soaring by over 11% sequentially and 35% year-over-year to $1,621/oz. This increase in margins was driven by a significantly higher average realized gold price of $1,911/oz vs. $1,474/oz in the same period last year. If not for a slight increase in cash costs from $276/oz to $290/oz, margins per GEO would have come in closer to $1,640/oz, where my previous estimates were.

Given the company's strong revenue growth and increased margins, it's no surprise that Franco-Nevada continues to have one of the best-looking earnings trends in the sector. As we can see, Franco-Nevada was one of the first companies to see a breakout in annual earnings per share [EPS] in FY2017, and annual EPS has maintained its strong growth trajectory since. Based on FY2020 estimates of $2.42 in annual EPS, the company is enjoying a 30% plus compound annual EPS growth rate since FY2017 ($2.42 vs. $1.08) and is set for another year of 20% plus annual EPS growth. Generally, the best prospects for long-term investment are those companies consistently growing annual EPS by 15% or more year-over-year, which bodes well for Franco-Nevada shareholders.

While Q4 could be a more challenging quarter for Franco-Nevada with Candelaria offline, the company continues to execute on its plan and has a diverse enough asset base that it can weather this headwind. The fact that quarterly revenue hit a new high this year despite the massive decline in the company's energy business is a testament to its ability to grow its portfolio responsibly without too much reliance on any one asset or commodity. Based on Franco-Nevada's strong revenue growth and expected annual EPS growth of 40% between now and FY2022 (2.42 vs. $3.45), I see the current drop below $138.00 as a low-risk buying opportunity for long-term investors.

