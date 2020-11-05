Square's ability to gather user and business data will increase tremendously with tax preparation and cross-selling opportunities could unfold.

Background

From its inception, I have seen every service offering from Square (SQ) to be a solution to a major pain-point for merchants. Starting with the revolutionary magnetic card reader in 2010, which marked the beginning of their journey, the company perfected the point-of-sale system simplifying the troubles at the checkout counter.

To provide liquidity to merchants at times of difficulty, Square launched Square Capital in 2014. Square's tight integration with merchant cash flow systems gives Square all the data they need to make customized short-term loan offers to its merchants.

In 2015, Square began reducing small-business headaches of managing payroll, issuing tax forms and taking care of employee benefits.

In 2017, Square helped businesses go online through the integration of Weebly, into the seller ecosystem. Square then went ahead and acquired Weebly in 2018.

Image Source: Author's creation with images from Getty Images, debanked.com and Squareup.com)

In parallel, Square also provided much needed simplicity to individuals to take care of their finances. With Cash App (introduced in 2015), Square gave convenience, simplicity and flexibility to users. One can now manage their personal finance entirely with Cash App, since it allows direct deposits and withdrawals using a debit card (Bank Account replaced), it allows commission free investing in US securities (brokerage account replaced) and Bitcoin.

Now, we hear about Square potentially buying Credit Karma's tax preparation unit and I think it's a great addition to Square's suite of offerings for reasons described in the sections below.

Tax Filing is deliberately difficult and expensive

An audit report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration in early 2020 pointed out that a very small fraction of individuals who are eligible to file taxes for free, actually used the service.

Data Source: Complexity and Insufficient Oversight of the Free File Program Result in Low Taxpayer Participation Audit report from TREASURY INSPECTOR GENERAL FOR TAX ADMINISTRATION

The report alleges that Free File Inc.'s members deliberately hid the free option from taxpayers through dark pattern tactics that are better described in this page from propublica.org

Data Source: Complexity and Insufficient Oversight of the Free File Program Result in Low Taxpayer Participation Audit report from TREASURY INSPECTOR GENERAL FOR TAX ADMINISTRATION

DIY software is actively displacing accountants for many US tax-filers and Square can help speed up that transition.

Nearly 72 million individuals prepared their own taxes and filed them online for the 2020 season, a 25% increase from 2019, according to Internal Revenue Service figures. The number of returns prepared by tax professionals and filed online fell slightly to about 80 million. - WSJ Article

Image Source: Getty Images

Intuit (INTU), which owns TurboTax (one of the services highlighted in the audit report to have used dark pattern tactics to hide the FFI option from taxpayers), is attempting to acquire Credit Karma for $7.1 billion. This deal now has an antitrust probe by the Department of Justice since it reduces competition in the tax preparation business. As a result, Credit Karma is finding a buyer for its tax prep business.

Does Credit Karma's tax prep also use tactics to unfairly push taxpayers to a paid option? I doubt it, since Credit Karma's tax prep segment doesn't actually have a paid option.

Image Source: Credit Karma Website

If data is gold, then tax returns are goldmines

A service that helps you file taxes has full visibility into:

Your location(s)

Age, Marital Status

Employer, salary

Investment Accounts, strategy and income levels

Business income

These data points hold tremendous value in the financial services industry. Credit Karma already provides tailored offers for credit cards and loans, with data from tax returns. Square is seen as a potential buyer for Credit Karma's tax preparation business and I see it as a meaningful tuck-in acquisition for Square.

Square can directly provide the tax preparation support to its seller ecosystem for a fee. This can simplify the business tax filing process which is a major pain point for many small businesses, according to a 2018 survey by the National Small Business Association. I think this data is still very relevant since nothing much has changed in the tax filing process since 2018.

One in-three small businesses report spending more than 40 hours each year on federal taxes. The majority of small businesses (63 percent) spend more than $1,000 each year on the administration alone of federal taxes. - NSBA 2018 Survey

Image Source: NSBA Survey

Square CEO Jack Dorsey is a great problem solver and is highly skilled in identifying efficient solutions to some of the most challenging problems in the world. With tax filing as a major pain point for so many business owners, I see this potential acquisition as a suitable fit to Square's existing business.

Tax Preparation fits well with Square's existing services

I see the tax prep service as a bridge between the seller ecosystem and Cash App. Square could offer tax preparation services to individuals and obtain more information about their financial posture, to attempt to provide offers (through Cash Boost or other similar methods). I can also visualize tax filing incentives for Cash App users.

Earlier in 2020, Square received FDIC approval to launch a bank charter. The approval requires Square to launch the bank within 12 months, so I expect more details about the bank and its offerings to be announced soon.

I think the tax preparation business can provide a lot of data to drive operations for the bank and its inclination to focus on small business loans.

In my previous article about the company - Square: A Tech Company and A Bank, I described the interconnectedness of Square's offerings through the diagram below.

Source: Modified by the author

Considering how Square assists sellers with payroll and point-of-sale, Tax preparation is a great fit in this ecosystem. For individuals, with digital receipts and billing services, along with Cash App's investment capabilities, tax preparation would be a great value add for users.

Why I am not worried about JPMorgan's point-of-sale service

The seller ecosystem opportunity exceeds a TAM of $100 billion and Square reportedly has penetrated less than 3%.

Image Source

With JPMorgan (JPM) announcing a smartphone card reader and faster access to funds, a lot of Square bulls may be afraid of the competition. In my opinion, JPMorgan is a traditional bank that lacks innovativeness, and often plays catch-up once they see the lucrativeness and trendiness of a service in the financial services space. They previously attempted a digital wallet to take on Apple (AAPL) and Samsung and had to retire the service due to lack of adoption.

Also, I still see the commission-free trading platform, Robinhood, to be strong and growing despite JPM's commission free "You Invest" which barely moved the needle since 2018. I see Square as a technology company that attempts to solve problems in the financial services space, while JPMorgan as a financial services company that could have solved these problems decades ago, but just realized how it could be done, while maintaining profitability. My intention with these mentions is to only show how JPMorgan isn't necessarily a threat to Square at this time. I don't have any position or a view on JPM as an investment opportunity at this time.

While I recognize that the seller ecosystem has competition from several players, I believe Square's service offerings are wide and provide a one-stop-shop to customers. The addition of the tax preparation service only widens the offering further.

The Acquisition

With Credit Karma's pending $7.1 billion sale to Intuit, I think the tax preparation business will be worth a very small fraction of the price (<10% perhaps, but I do not have the data to support my estimate). Square's balance sheet had $2.7 Billion in cash and short-term investments (as of June 30, 2020) and only $44 million in short-term debt. I think Square has sufficient liquidity to perform the acquisition without hurting the shareholders.

Market Reaction

The news about the possible Credit Karma acquisition, Jack Dorsey's senate hearing regarding Twitter (TWTR) and Quick Accept announcements from JPM has caused the market to panic. Square is ~18% off its recent all-time-highs following all the noise and I think the pullback provides a good entry point.

From a valuation perspective, I see Square priced similarly to its close rival PayPal (PYPL) and find 10x sales to be a suitable multiple for a company with growth potential in multiple segments.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Intuit currently dominates the market share of the tax preparation business, with 55% market share, according to Bloomberg Intelligence Report. With allegations of deliberately pushing taxpayers to use their paid services and profiting from these tactics, I think the tax preparation business is in need for some disruption, to make it easier, more accessible and cost-effective for tax payers.

With Square having success stories of disrupting similar problems, that were the moats for big banks and financial services firms, I am inclined to place my bet on them if they enter the tax preparation space. I also think this service sits very well as a bridge to the seller ecosystem and personal finance segments as the opportunities cater to both. I think Square is a great company with tremendous growth potential ahead and should be part of a long-term growth portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.