Thesis Summary

Global Payments Inc. (GPN) is in a good position to expand its growth. The company's latest merger can be seen as a success, and through strategic alliances, like the one with AWS, the company will continue to grow quickly. Furthermore, we expect profitability to increase due to synergies and potential spin-offs.

Company Overview

GPN provides payment solutions to both financial institutions and merchants around the world. It operates in three distinguishable services: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The company also separates its revenues through technology-driven and relationship led. GPN acquired TSYS payment solutions just over a year ago, and the benefits of this merger are only beginning to show. To begin with, let's look at the latest income statement available:

Source 10-Q

As we can see, revenues are up significantly versus a year ago, in part due to the integration with TSYS. One interesting thing to point out is that Net Income more than doubled, outgrowing revenue, and showing improved profitability. EPS went from 0.54 one year ago to 0.74 this year. In terms of sector breakdown, around 65% correspond to Merchant solutions, 25% Issuer solutions, and 10% Business and Consumer Solutions.

Moving on to the balance sheet, we can see that GPN is financially quite strong:

Source: 10-Q

Despite aggressive M&A, the company retains a very strong balance sheet. Leverage over net debt comes in at around 2.5, and around $3 billion in liquid assets. With this in mind, the company has actually authorized a further share repurchase program of $1.25 billion.

By some measures, GPN trades at a "rich" valuation of around 25 times earnings. However, given the strength of the balance sheet and growth possibilities we will discuss below, we think the company is set to outperform the market in the coming years. GPN is a tech-focused payment company and should be seen as such.

Market and competition

The fintech market is a very competitive space. In terms of different "areas" and customers, this is reflected in GPN's own segment breakdown. Within the transaction process, there are three potential players. You could either be the bank/card issuer, you could be the merchant/business owner, or you could be the consumer. Both the merchant and the consumer will be connected to a financial entity. I will use a card from bank "X", which will be identified by a payment system put in place by the merchant's bank, "Y".

So where does GPN fit into this mix? The company is involved with all of the players in this transaction. As mentioned before, most of GPN's revenue comes from merchant solutions. However, as we will discuss later, the company is also making some inroads with Issuers.

This means GPN has to compete with the likes of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and Square Inc. (NYSE:SQ), amongst others:

GPN FISV SQ V P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 27.47 23.81 - 38.56 Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 32.23 16.39 513.22 39.48 Revenue 3 Year (CAGR) 20.49% 38.99% 45.66% 5.97% EBITDA Margin 38.19% 32.06% -0.07% 68.02% Net Income 3 Year (CAGR) 24.27% -0.37% NM 17.50%

Source: Seeking Alpha

The above table compares GPN to some of its most relevant competitors in terms of growth, profitability, and value. We have the two companies above mentioned, and also Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Of course, we all know Visa as an established and dominant card issuer, while Square is the "exciting" growth stock. Meanwhile, GPN and FISV, while operationally a bit different, are similar in terms of metrics. GPN is a bit more expensive than FISV but cheaper than Visa if we look at P/E and Price/Cash flow. GPN lags in recent growth to both Square and FISV, though the three have achieved double-digit growth.

Where GPN shines is profitability, as we can see by the EBITDA margin and Net Income growth. Square remains an unprofitable company, and FISV has actually had trouble growing its Net Income. Lastly, Visa is in a league of its own in terms of profitability.

What we see here that we like about GPN is that it strikes the balance we look for in terms of growth opportunities and value. It's a profitable company with a track record that can surprise investors. Of course, Visa is a great company, and we have recommended it in other articles. Square would warrant a deeper look, but it is just so heavily priced for growth that it makes you wonder; is there upside left?

GPN hits that sweet spot that makes us think; what could this company look like in 5 years?

Partnership with AWS

We'd like to take some time to focus on the recent partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN). Through its AWS cloud platform, GPN is taking digital payments to the next level. In a nutshell, they are providing a one-stop-shop cloud-based service for card issuers of any size and anywhere in the world. The benefits of this technology can be summed up in three key points:

Firstly, it creates a "level-playing field" by making this technology available to all kinds of players in the field. More importantly, this platform can be used by already large and established financial institutions that have to compete with up and coming startups. Secondly, the company claims this will triple its addressable market in the Issuer segment. On top of that, it leverages AWS's salesforce to acquire new clients. Lastly, this allows clients to work in a completely secure and frictionless cloud environment, bringing increased value to them.

Source: Company Website

The partnership with AWS is a great step for GPN. Already, they have secured new partners in Asia, Europe, and will be onboarding legacy clients in 2021. We expect this to have long-term effects on GPN's revenues and market share. This partnership puts GPN at the head of this issuer technology as well as having the added benefit of strengthening the relationship with one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the world.

Growth and Margin Expansion

The partnership with AWS is just one of many strategic alliances and growth opportunities for the company. In terms of growth, we see significant potential growth opportunities coming from both Asia-Pacific and Europe. The company has just entered a joint venture with MoneyToPay and has also partnered up with CaixaBank to significantly increase its presence in continental Europe. Of course, GPN will also benefit from the overall trends of cashlessness. In Europe, 80% of transactions (at POS) were still done with cash before the pandemic, so there is still a long way to go. This is already starting to change, as shown by a recent study published by Square Inc.

A study by Square, a financial tech company, found that between March 1 and April 23, the number of cashless businesses in the U.S. increased 23% - and globally, that's on the low end. Great Britain saw an increase of 50% in cashless businesses, and Canada saw a 39% increase.

Source: USA Today

We are also confident that GPN will be able to increase its margin. This has already been the case in the latest quarter which saw significant margin expansion in the Business and Consumer segment. This has been possible in great part thanks to synergies from its latest merger. The company has already increased its forecast an additional $125 million in expense synergies, on top of the previously announced $350 million. The company also claims to be able to deliver $125 million in annual revenue synergies, and a cost-saving plan of $400 million which is put in action during the pandemic.

At its core, we believe the margin expansion will be led by the move towards increased technology-enabled revenue and through higher asset turnover:

Source: 10-Q

As we can see, technology revenues have outpaced the growth of the relationship-led revenues and should carry a higher margin. What sets GPN apart from other payment providers is its proprietary software. Global Payments is one of the few players in the sector that actually provides a full service to its clients, managing much more than just payment solutions. An example of this can be found in its ACTIVE Network.

On another note, we believe that asset turnover should return to higher levels in the coming years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, asset turnover has been decreasing over the last 5 years. This has had adverse effects on profitability. For example, through the latest merger, the company has increased lower margin revenues, Issuer Solutions. However, two forces will help increase asset turnover. First off, the above-mentioned synergies, and secondly, GPN is currently spinning off some of its worst-performing assets. For example, the company is looking to spin-off its $2 billion prepaid card unit.

One final note, we'd like to mention that GPN has a strong track record of beating earnings estimates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

So strong, in fact, that it has beaten earnings estimates in the last twelve quarters. Once again, this is a testament to Global Payments' incredibly successful M&A strategy. In most cases, the company has been able to capture synergies that analysts couldn't even foresee. Therefore, we are confident the company could continue to outperform estimates and the broader market.

Valuation

We have valued ADI's common stock using our method of estimating long-term potential free cash flow to common stock, based on a 5-year forecast. You can see a further description of the method in this post.

Our hypothesis with GPN is a revenue growth fitting consensus estimates for 2024, with a 14.25% CAGR. Profitability, in terms of Operating profit, will improve gradually over the forecasted period to near its highest levels of 2018. The company will grow on the base of its current level of long-term assets, without requiring a net increase, making turnover on net assets grow gradually until 2024, reaching a level closer, but not as high as pre-2019 levels.

With all this considered, we think that GPN can supply cash for close to a 9% return to common stockholders, at current a price of near 170$. You can see details of the forecast and valuation figures below, with figures in millions of USD except for per share items and percentages.

Source: Author's work

Risks

GPN faces some challenges to its future growth. Most notably, the company's growth will be limited to that of the overall economy. There is still uncertainty over the immediate growth prospects of both Europe and the United States. The geographical area with the most immediate positive growth outlook is Asia. Here, however, the company is faced with increased competition. Revenues from this region have lagged behind the others since the acquisition. In this regard, GPN would do well to increase its strategic partnerships through Asia. Hopefully, we will hear more encouraging news on the subject in the coming months.

Takeaway

GPN is a key player in the fintech sector. Both the company and sector are poised to continue growing. GPN excels in certain areas, especially relating to its newest cloud service and proprietary software. We believe GPN is a good buy at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.