The stock still corresponds to strong expectations that have yet to materialize.

The company is more than 25% cheaper than a couple of months ago despite its enhanced portfolio.

Despite better-than-expected Q3 results, Ping Identity's (NYSE:PING) stock price plunged by more than 8% in after-hours trading. At a more than 25% discount to its August all-time highs, the valuation of the identity specialist looks much more attractive. And with its enhanced portfolio, the company is exposed to significant growth opportunities. Yet investors should remain prudent.

Vast identity market

Ping Identity provides mission-critical identity services for enterprises' employees and customers. For instance, its solutions allow users to securely authenticate to multiple applications with a single username and password.

Even if you're not familiar with the industry, you may have heard about the company's cloud-based rival Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) because of its impressive revenue growth and remarkable stock price performance over the last several quarters.

Last year, the research outfit Gartner positioned Ping Identity as one of the five leaders in its magic quadrant for access management based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. But Okta remained far ahead of its competitors.

In any case, Ping Identity's market seems large and attractive.

Management estimates the company's total addressable market (TAM) at more than $25 billion. And with its legacy on-premises activities, Ping Identity is serving 60% of the fortune 100 companies.

Also, Ping Identity has developed cloud offerings to remain relevant as enterprises have been moving some of their applications and infrastructures to the cloud.

And with its legacy footprint with large customers that still rely on on-premises solutions, the company seems ideally positioned to profit from hybrid deployments that mix on-premises and cloud infrastructures.

Better-than-expected Q3 results

Despite such opportunities, Ping Identity's revenue dropped 3% to $59.9 million during Q3. But the company's transition from term licenses (large upfront payments) to ratable revenue (lower multi-year payments) had a negative impact on the top-line performance.

Instead, you should assess the company's sales evolution based on annualized recurring revenue (ARR). Granted, that metric includes only the value of subscription contracts. But subscriptions remain a relevant proxy as they represented 92% of revenue during Q3.

So ARR increased 17% year over year to $242.6 million, which indicates the company's business is growing at a healthy clip thanks to the strength of its cloud solutions.

Overall, the company delivered better-than-anticipated performance during Q3.

Metric Q3 Guidance Q3 results Revenue $54 million and $57 million $59.9 million ARR $240.2 million and $242.2 million $242.6 million Unlevered free cash flow ($8) million to ($10) million $(4.1) million

Disappointing outlook

Despite that strong performance, the company's stock price plunged by more than 8% during the after-hours as the weak guidance for next quarter disappointed investors.

Management expects ARR to grow by 13.8% at the midpoint of its forecast range of $255 million to $257 million, which means ARR growth will keep decelerating (highlighted in red in the slide below).

Granted, large enterprises seem reluctant to proceed with transformational identity projects that don't correspond to their immediate needs to remain operational in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

During the earnings call, CFO Raj Dani said: "Given the prevailing economic uncertainty driven by COVID-19, a number of enterprise customers continued to phase in their purchase of our solutions."

However, the company's forecast ARR still seems disappointing as the surge in remote work should boost the company's cloud-based identity businesses. Also, Okta's revenue growth has been exceeding Ping Identity's by a wide margin, even if you consider Ping Identity's ARR growth instead of revenue growth.

Enhanced identity portfolio

Ping Identity has recently strengthened its portfolio to capture its growth opportunities going forward, though.

Last month, it acquired ShoCard to allow users to better control their identities. And last week, it acquired Symphonic, which will help in reducing fraud and address regulatory requirements.

Also, the company enhanced its cloud offerings with its recent identity-as-a-service PingOne solutions. And it developed its cloud platform PingCloud to address the need for large enterprises to manage identity requirements in complex environments.

Management indicated the company's cloud solutions continued to grow faster than the rate of the overall business. But it remains to be seen whether Ping Identity's cloud solutions will remain competitive against its rival Okta.

Still demanding valuation

Given the disappointing Q4 outlook, Ping Identity's stock price dropped by more than 8% during the after-hours. The company has lost more than 25% of its valuation since August, and its valuation ratios pale in comparison to Okta's.

For instance, Ping Identity's enterprise value-to-sales ratio below 9 represents a significant discount to Okta's ratio above 40.

Yet that doesn't mean Ping Identity represents a bargain.

First, the market may overvalue Okta.

Second, Okta's higher valuation ratio corresponds to a superior revenue growth that indicates Okta is gaining market share against Ping Identity. In addition, with its scale advantage, Okta should boost its competitiveness. The cloud identity specialist will be benefiting from greater and increasing sales & marketing and research & development expenses relative to Ping Identity while both companies address similar markets.

And finally, Ping Identity's valuation still corresponds to strong long-term revenue growth that has yet to materialize in the context of competitive identity markets.

Looking forward

Thus, despite Ping Identity's strong Q3 performance and apparently attractive valuation relative to its rival, investors should remain prudent. As long as the company's ARR growth keeps declining, I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

