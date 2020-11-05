Thesis Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) tanked over 100% in August on the back of the FDA Complete Response Letter it received for Pedmark. This was critical for FENC, as shares were trading at all-time highs in anticipation for the FDA approval. We believe that the market may have exhausted its view of FENC in the near term, as the only upcoming catalyst relies on the conversion of Pedmark from the pipeline. The additional compensation that investors must seek in order to forgo lower risk opportunities is absent at this stage, as FENC seems to struggle converting its pipeline to create shareholder value. Therefore, an asymmetrical risk/reward profile exists with FENC, which is skewed towards the downside in our view.

Data by YCharts

Even though shares have since made a U-shaped recovery to today's trading, there are several risks that investors must consider before speculating on price direction alone. It is quintessential for investors to analyse the company from an opportunity cost perspective, alongside factoring in the many unanswered questions that remain with future developments. As management has lacked transparency on the CRL since August, future upside visibility is murky at this stage.

Is Fennec Better Than Peers?

For those seeking exposure to oncology, the question that must be asked in relation to FENC is: "is it the better choice for my capital over lower-risk, higher-yielding alternatives right now". Investors must realise that there is an opportunity cost with entry into FENC shares over more defensive or growth-type names in the peer group. The opportunity cost is just that - a cost. Therefore, to forgo higher-yielding alternatives in chase of the higher-risk asset demands a higher compensation for doing so. This is the reason why the "risk-free" rate of return, or the yield on a Treasury security, is generally lower than riskier assets like equities. The risk-free bond guarantees a return whilst the equity premium reflects the higher level of credit, pricing, liquidity and cash-flow risks that are involved. For this, equity investors receive a premium for the risk exposure.

Data Source: Author's Estimates

However, the vagueness that surrounds the FENC's next developments, alongside poor fundamental outlook, means there is an asymmetry in risk/reward at this point that is skewed to the downside. Based on our modelling, we see revenues declining at a CAGR of -18.64% over the coming three-year period, alongside several execution and pipeline risks associated with the current Pedmark application. The company also remains free cash negative, although this is not unheard of in companies at FENC's stage of maturity. So what happened with Pedmark anyway? Importantly, the FDA made no mention of efficacy or safety issues from the letter, nor any requirement of further clinical data. The issues identified by the FDA were surrounding Form 483, which outlines the conditions and practices required to be resolved for Pedmark's approval. The specific issues were related to the manufacturing facility for the drug, which is concerning. We firmly believe that these risks will create further value erosion to shareholders, due to costs associated with re-fitting of facilities, revenue setbacks and additional oversight from the FDA. What's more, there's been little to no transparency from management on resolving this issue to date.

From here, there is the question of exposure to the downside in price returns. As we can see on the chart below, investors have realised high volatility to the downside over the YTD. We see this especially since the CRL back in August. Investors must make the decision on their own risk appetite, and if they are capable of handling this level of downside. What investors must also consider, again, is the question of compensation for this exposure. With a Sortino ratio of 3.4 on measurement, this signals that investors have in fact been compensated for this downside in volatility. Although, the level of reward has come down over the recent periods. Our thesis is certainly offset from this data. But what investors also need to realise is that a large portion of the risk-adjusted returns shown via the Sortino ratio were priced relative to the Pedmark application. Therefore, on this basis, the risk is still skewed to the downside in our view, because the company has yet to show its capacity to effectively convert its pipeline. Long-term investors should factor these points in before making decisions of entry into FENC.

Data Source: Trading View FENC

Data by YCharts

Then there is Pedmark itself - is it a better compound? The application of Pedmark is to offset ototoxicity from chemotherapy in cancer survivors. Clinical data does suggest better outcomes for patients using Pedmark over Cisplatin and other platinum compounds. The latter may result in hearing loss and a myriad of other side effects. Therefore, the hope for the company lies in Pedmark's approval, which in itself feeds into the risk of a FENC holding. Single skewed products rely on high conversion from their pipeline to generate revenues and investor interest. Without the successful commercialisation of Pedmark, then FENC has no cushion to support further pipeline expansion at this stage. Should the company miss the mark again on this application, then therein lies high risk for investors over the coming periods. The market will likely wipe off the pre-August gains, as we have seen many times this year in companies which pull or fail clinical phase studies. Therefore, if investors are betting on a successful Pedmark outcome only, then they are exposed to concentration risks that are associated with a single skewed product.

Moreover, the company itself is exposed to sales risks associated with the single label. Guidance has been murky on expected sales, and management must turnover large volumes of the drug to demonstrate commercial ability and capture market share. There are a lot of "potentials" with this compound, according to management. The potential for 7.5 years US market exclusivity, the potential for 10 years Europe exclusivity, the potential for long-tailed returns from patent protection until 2038. Again, all resting on the successful application and sales volume of the drug. In our view, the point remains on whether FENC is better right NOW. If an investor values the present value of the future cash flows for the company as high, then yes - but we don't share this view. We view a high risk opportunity with a lack of compensation for the level of risk at play.

Valuation

It's difficult to accurately value FENC right now as it is currently unprofitable, has a high level of pipeline risk and the path to profitability in FCF is questionable. EV/Revenue is on the high side at 48x, whilst price to sales is exceptionally high at over 59x. Also, trading at 5x book value, this is well above the peer median. Therefore, the company trades at a premium to peers at this point.

Ultimately, with negative EPS since June 2017, and missing estimates on 7 out of the last 11 quarters, this further evidences that the compensation for investors has been absent. This did look set to change this year from August; however, the FDA rejection adds weight to our thesis that FENC may struggle to convert its pipeline to create value. Furthermore, the company has a FCF yield of -6.94%, has -$0.51 in free cash per share, and therefore trades at a high multiple to free cash from an investment perspective. Thus, the question remains - is FENC better? And where is the compensation investors must seek for the additional risk associated with the company? Our preliminary answers are no, and that there is no compensation at this stage. Therefore, these risks are currently priced into our valuation. Moreover, that the company trades at a significant premium to its peers, is at odds for the kind of price one would want to pay for FENC. Again, our thesis remains that the risk/reward asymmetry is skewed to the downside.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Data by YCharts

Credit Summary

The company has adequate coverage on a short-term solvency basis, with 6x coverage on short-term obligations from liquid assets. It is also well capitalised from a cash perspective with around $40 million in cash from Q2. There is some strength on the balance sheet, with total equity to assets of 84%, and with no debt on, the company has scale for leverage and a liquidity injection over the coming periods if need be. The main drains and/or pulls on liquidity are centred around facility fit-outs and manufacturing costs into the future. Therefore, the company is well capitalised and has strength on the balance sheet in our view for its size. The Altman Z-score of 17.92 also shows the company is unlikely to default in the next two years, which should be factored in by investors also.

Conclusion

The question investors must answer for themselves prior to committing to FENC is one of opportunity cost. Our thesis is firm that the risk/reward asymmetry is skewed to the downside, and therefore the additional compensation one must seek for this level of risk is currently unviable. We need further guidance from the Pedmark application in order to fully understand the future. For those with a higher risk appetite, then the speculation may pay off once the application is sorted. However, then there are the added risks of a single-skewed company, relying on one label for revenue volumes, with little cushion underneath. Plus, with negative earnings over the last three-year period, we haven't seen a fair reward for exposure to these risks just yet. Furthermore, investors should consider the pipeline risks, and the risk that FENC will fail to convert additional labels from its developmental line. We view these risks as large, as evidenced by the recent CRL from the FDA, that did not pertain to efficacy or safety data, instead to manufacturing and facility issues. Some commentators have likened the fail to a restaurant failing a hygiene examination. Therefore, by that comparison, we anticipate high oversight and potential roadblocks in the upcoming periods for the company. Investors must also ask if they are being adequately compensated for the level of downside volatility, to which they have this year. However, we believe that this data is skewed due to the market pricing in the Pedmark approval. For future upside, the company needs to clearly demonstrate it has overcome this most recent challenge, successfully market and commercialise Pedmark, and then continue to reinvest and build on its pipeline. Until then, we believe there are better opportunities in terms of risk and reward, especially for those seeking exposure to oncology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.