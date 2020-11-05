American Superconductor Corporation's (AMSC) CEO Daniel McGahn On Q2 2020 Results - Quick Version Earnings Call Transcript

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 5, 2020 9:50 AM ET

Company Participants

John Heilshorn - LHA Investor Relations

Daniel McGahn - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

John Kosiba - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Philip Shen - ROTH Capital Partners

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Eric Stine - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC

Disclaimer: *NEW* We are providing this transcript version in a raw, machine-assisted format and it is unaudited. Please reference the audio for any questions on the content. A standard transcript will be available later on the site per our normal procedure. Please enjoy this timely version in the interim.

Operator

[00:00:05] And welcome to the American Superconductor Second Quarter Fiscal Twenty twenty earnings conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. This time I will turn the call over to Mr. John Heilshorn with LHA. Go ahead, sir.

John Heilshorn

[00:00:18] Thank you, Travis. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to American Superconductor, second quarter of physical twenty twenty earnings conference call. This is John Heilshorn from LHR Investor Relations, AMESYS Investor Relations Agency of record. With us on today's call, Daniel McGahn, chairman, president, Chief Executive Officer, and John Conceiver, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. American Superconductor issued its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty yesterday after the market closed. Those of you who have not seen the release, a copy is available to investors page of the company's website at W-W AMC Dotcom. Before starting the call, I'd like to remind you that various remarks that management may make during today's call about American superconductors, future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions are the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth in the risk factors section of American superconductors. I report on form ten came. The year ended March 31 Twenty twenty, which the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June two twenty twenty and subsequent reports that the company has filed with the FTC. These forward looking statements represent management's expectations only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing management's views as of any day subsequent to today on, the company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the company's views to change.

[00:01:53] The company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward looking statements. Also on today's call, management referred to certain non-cash financial measures, non-cash that loss and non-cash operating cash flow, noncapital net loss as defined by the company as net income loss before stock based compensation, amortization of acquisition related intangibles, changes and fair value awards, other non-cash or unusual charges, and the tax effects of adjustments calculated at the relevant rate for the company's non-cash metric. Non-cash operating cash flow, as defined by the company, is operating cash flow before the China settlement added legal fees and expenses and other unusual cash flows or items. The reconciliation of the non-cash measures to to the most directly comparable measures can be found in the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty earnings press release that the company issued and furnished to the S.E.C. last night on Form 8-K. All of American superconductors, press releases and S.E.C. filings can be accessed from the investors page of its website W-W AMC. To come with that, I will now turn the call over to Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel again Daniel.

Daniel McGahn

[00:03:06] Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin today by providing an update on some recent activities and then provide an update on our grid and wind business units. Jonica Siebert will then provide a detailed review of our financial results for the second fiscal quarter, which ended September 30 Twenty twenty and provide guidance for the third fiscal quarter, which will end December 31. Twenty twenty following our comments will open up the line to questions from our analyst. We had a busy October two weeks ago, we concluded an equity offering. Our efforts are focused on continuing to grow our grid business and fiscal twenty twenty and beyond. We raised approximately 51 million dollars in net proceeds through the issuance of three point seven million shares of common stock priced at fifteen dollars per share. We think it's great for many of our existing institutional investors participate. We also welcome many new institutional investors. We see the interest in the offering as a positive sign that the market also believes in the growth opportunities in our business. I'm personally very pleased by the work and effort put forth by our team to make this happen. In October, we also announced the acquisition of Northeast Power Systems Inc, or Naficy, as we call it, prior to becoming part of the amici family. EPS was a privately held company in upstate New York supplying medium voltage metal enclosed capacitor banks and harmonic filters.

[00:04:43] We paid Nipsy 26 million dollars in cash and approximately eight hundred seventy four thousand restricted shares of AMC Common stock closing. The acquisition of NIPSY directly aligns with our strategic priorities to accelerate profitable growth, independent of our wind business, broaden our product offerings and expand both market reach and market share. The acquisition of Nepsa extends our product offerings in the industrial sector of our business. Nepsa is a leader in steady state power correction. AMC is a leader in dynamic power correction, the two product lines together are expected to provide a powerful synergy. Naficy has been a partner supplier of AMC for many years. Strategically, we acquired NFC with the expectation that NFC will improve the long term quality of our revenues and earnings. With further diversification by region, customer and product and most importantly, to accelerate our ability to achieve our goal to reach operating cash flow, break even. In addition to expected improvement in the quality of our revenue and earnings. We believe the acquisition of NIPSY has the opportunity to expand our scale and to be synergistic, to further expand the market penetration of our team, our product. The additional markets served by Naficy will provide immediate access to customers we did not have access to. We believe that our strong balance sheet, an addition of Naficy to our great team positions, AMZI for continued great growth.

[00:06:30] We continue to be focused on building a more predictable and diversified business. Turning now to the quarter revenue for the second quarter of fiscal year, Twenty twenty, which did not include Nipsy. Came in about the top of our guidance range and grew by more than 50 percent versus the year ago period. Our grid segment revenue grew 42 percent versus the year ago period. All great product lines contribute to the quarter and the primary drivers were Devar and our ship protection systems. We ended the second quarter with more than 57 million in cash. This is before the acquisition and the equity offering. We believe that our grid segment is on track for another record breaking year. We remain focused on managing our operations, our operating cash burn was better than our guidance for the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty and our ending cash balance was above guidance for the second quarter. We made progress with our wind business in the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty as well. In fact, when revenue grew nearly 90 percent in the second quarter fiscal twenty twenty versus the year ago period. We made shipments against our order from our South Korean partner due South heavy industries for our five point five megawatt class electrical control systems, or ECUs during the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty.

[00:08:02] During the second quarter, Enoch's delivered the following improved letters of credit. On September 2nd, Twenty twenty binocs delivered improved letters of credit and the amount of one point three million euros, which translates to approximately one point five dollars million for the payment of a portion of the two megawatt extra binocs was obligated to purchase under the terms of the supply contract. We notified Enoch's that we would give them until October 5th Twenty twenty to regain compliance with the terms of the supply contract by approving and providing letters of credit to the amount of four point seven million euros, which translates to approximately five point five dollars million for payment of the remaining two megawatt ex, Enoch's was obligated to purchase under the terms of the supply contract on October October 1st, Twenty twenty Enoch's deliver. These approved letters of credit for payment of the remaining x the binocs have been obligated to purchase under the terms of the supply contract and cured the default set forth in the May twenty ninth twenty twenty default notice. Thought it was important to highlight that for you. We did file an 8-K on October 2nd which disclosed I-Max secured the default. We thought that was critical for you to understand really where we are with Minox today and we look to resume our discussions for a three megawatt supply agreement with Binocs.

[00:09:28] At the halfway mark of the fiscal year, agribusinesses performing at a very high level. We've been delivering against a strong backlog of orders, which not only includes Devar orders, but also ESPs, BVO and our regular, we continue to build on our backlog of orders, as evidenced by our 15 million dollar order announcement for Grid, which we released this past Tuesday to make it simple. We're going to talk about our Devar video and EPS products under the name of new energy power systems that we'll talk about our new energy, power and ship protection systems going forward. As we've discussed over the last two quarters, the emergence of covid-19 has created both operational challenges and macro economic concerns for all businesses. Amnesty continues to demonstrate that it can operate effectively through times of crisis. I said this early on in the pandemic and I'm saying it again, we were early to implement physical separation protocols that our manufacturing sites and we have not missed a beat in production. This does continue to get harder each quarter in the U.S. we're now seeing a third wave of cases. We have instituted cleaning protocols for our offices to help keep everyone safe and healthy, which is paramount. We're focused on our people and the parts to make our products, as well as strong customer service and product quality. Our factories remain open and have been operational throughout the pandemic. Now, I'll turn the call over to John Ziba to review our financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year twenty twenty and provide guidance for the third fiscal quarter of Twenty twenty, which will end December 31 Twenty twenty John.

John Kosiba

[00:11:11] Thanks, Daniel. Good morning, everyone. AMC generated revenues of twenty one point one million for the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty, compared to 14 million in the year ago quarter. A great business unit accounted for 77 percent of total revenues, while wind business accounted for 23 percent. Big business unit revenues increased by 42 percent in the second quarter versus the year ago quarter, primarily due to higher Devar and SBC revenues. When business unit revenues increased 89 percent in the second quarter versus the year ago quarter as a result of increased shipments to Dewson and Minox. Looking at the panel in more detail, gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty was 26 percent, compared to 27 percent in the year ago quarter. The strength in gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty was a result of a favorable product mix and high factory absorption within both our grid and when segments. R&D and Aschiana expenses for the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty were eight point six million. This was up from seven point eight million in the same period a year ago. Approximately 15 percent of R&D and CNN expenses in the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty were non-cash. Our nonstop net loss for the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty was two point seven million or 13 cents per year, compared with one point five million or seven cents per share in the year ago quarter.

[00:12:48] On that loss in the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty was three point seven million or 17 cents per share. This compares with zero point eight million or 10 cents per diluted share in the year ago quarter. Included in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, that loss was a one point one million dollars non-cash gain associated with the change in the fair value of warrants. This favorably impacted the year ago results. We currently have no outstanding warrants. Please see our press release issued last night for a reconciliation of gap to non-GAAP results. We ended the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty with fifty seven point seven million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash. This compares with sixty two point two million on June 30th, Twenty twenty. Our operating cash burn in the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty was three point four million, that came in better than our previous guidance of a four to six million operating cash burn. Now, turning to our financial guidance for the third quarter of fiscal twenty twenty, we expect that our revenues will be in the range of 22 to 25 million. A net loss on that revenue is expected not to exceed six million or 23 cents per share. And our noncontact loss is expected not to exceed 5.5 million or 21 cents per share.

[00:14:16] The company expects positive operating cash flow to be up to one million in the third quarter of fiscal twenty twenty. McCastle guidance includes expected payments from Enoch's or excipients in the third quarter, this is expected to have a favorable impact on our working capital. As I mentioned in previous calls, working capital for the business fluctuates quarter to quarter depending on working capital requirements for individual projects. When you look at our cash requirements over recent quarters, our working capital tends to average out any quarterly variations. Over the last four quarters, including our guidance for Q3 fiscal twenty twenty, we expect our NUNCA operating cash burn to average approximately two million a quarter on an average quarterly revenue of 21 million. This is well within the operating cash burn results we would expect on this revenue profile. We expect to end the third quarter with no less than 80 million in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash. This guidance reflects the 26 million in cash that we be paid in connection with our acquisition of Nepsa on October 1st, Twenty twenty and the fifty one point four million in approximate net proceeds for us from our stock offering, which closed on October 26 Twenty twenty. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Daniel.

Daniel McGahn

[00:15:43] Thanks, John. Our growth through grid strategy is working. Grit is driving revenue growth for the company, and Devar has been the foundation of our business. You can see we announced 15 million and new orders. Our Devar product is currently focused on addressing renewable energy installations and industrial installations like a semiconductor fab, as you know, Devar is a power transmission level product, whereas our hope for optimizer or BVO product addresses the power distribution market, our naficy products are primarily distribution level products. We are anticipating a higher volume of BVO shipments in the second half of this fiscal year. We are beginning to see multiunit orders from multiple utility customers. We expect BVO to contribute to our great growth in fiscal twenty twenty. Turning to the ship protection systems, which is also part of our business, ESPs contributed to the strong grid segment revenues in the second quarter of fiscal twenty twenty. I want to take a moment to recap developments with our spouse of the Navy, specifically for our new shareholders, AFSC ship protection systems are also known as Degassing Systems and AMC. We call them ESPs. The SPF is designed to reduce the magnetic signature of a ship which can interfere with the with undersea mines ability to detect and damage the ship. Our special State of the art, our special utilizes high temperature superconductors, which replace massive amounts of copper in legacy systems. The weight saved using our ASP's versus legacy systems can be as much as 60 to 70 metric tons on a single vessel. Or SBF became the baseline design for the San Antonio class amphibious warfare ship or LAPD platform. We believe our ASPs for the San Antonio Glass should represent approximately 10 million dollars of revenue per vessel to date, we have three orders for our ASPs to be deployed on the San Antonio Glass vessels, including LAPD 28, LAPD 30 and LAPD 31.

[00:18:00] We are working closely with the Navy to understand the program timing for LPT 29. Our team is very busy and focused on continuing to expand the business while we deliver our first systems. We are excited for the Navy's adoption of our STF system in Twenty twenty one. From a capacity perspective, we've been planning for the concurrent manufacturer of multiple ESPs orders. We anticipate our spouses, the potential for deployment on the Navy's plan, 15 additional San Antonio class ships are ESPs for the San Antonio class, which could represent a potential revenue stream of up to one hundred and fifty million dollars for this class of ship, San Antonio class, as our first design win with the U.S. Navy. Turning to read comments has agreed to install its first resilient electric grid, a regg system as a permanent asset within Chicago's electric power grid. In July, we announced the comment broke ground and had begun construction on its rig system. We are delivering hardware to the project. We are providing technical support during construction. We are on schedule for delivery of the system and anticipate standardization in one per comment. Schedule. AMC and Karnad have proceeded with the engineering assessment of a proposed second ranking system in Chicago, commented the second project. They've agreed to an undertaking with Utilize Amesys Regg system to interconnect multiple existing substations in Chicago's central business district. The second project is expected to be larger in scope than the first and provide greater reliability, resiliency and load serving capabilities during outages as well as other grid disruptions. With the first system security, we believe that future deployments of Wragge will be direct. U.S. utilities are focused on our execution of this first Chicago project.

[00:20:09] They all turn to our wind business for those of you who are new to the company, we serve the onshore wind market through our partner binocs wind in India. We have been supplying two megawatt electrical control systems or access to Enoch's for several years. These two megawatt eeks go into a wind turbine, Amisi is designed for Enoch's, we are encouraged by iceboxes stated desire to lower the levelized cost of energy further by way of a new wind turbine. Inbox has indicated a new three megawatt turbine is an integral part of its long term strategy to deploy wind power in India. Binocs has stated that the three megawatt platform is a great fit for the competitive tarrif environment in India, after the three men go out to try to take the turbine that we designed is commissioned by an actual then seek type certification for the operating turbine. We expect to work within hours to build a three megawatt production supply chains and put in place a three megawatt eeks initial production order and support the already growing demand for their three megawatt turbine. We believe we're well positioned to support inboxes requirements. I look forward to doing so. We service the offshore wind market through our partner Dewson Heavy Industries in South Korea. We had the exclusive supplier of six units produced on five point five megawatt offshore wind turbine. The South Korean wind market presents a long term opportunity for us, as does the global offshore wind market. South Korea has mandated the development of renewable energy sources as part of its plan for long term electric power supply, and Dewson has publicly expressed its desire to secure a large share of this accelerating South Korean wind power market. Our wind team is working closely with Dewson that we look forward to potentially penetrating the global offshore wind market with Dewson. In the second quarter, we made shipments of our two megawatt electrical control systems to Enoch's and we made shipments of our five point five megawatt class electrical control systems to Dewson. We believe we're well positioned to support expansion of our onshore and offshore wind business.

[00:22:34] In conclusion, at the midpoint of the fiscal year, Twenty twenty are Devar businesses performing very well, especially after a bit of an acceleration at the beginning of the fiscal year. Our video team is preparing for expected higher volume shipments in the second half of this fiscal year. Our red team is planning to deliver the right hardware to Chicago this year on schedule. We are manufacturing ESPs for the San Antonio Question Platform LAPD and expect delivery of our first system in 2021. We are supporting Enoch's with commissioning in the field and providing and have been providing more to Megawati just as they needed.

[00:23:19] We are currently integrating EPS into pharmacy. We expect to grow great revenue again in fiscal year twenty twenty.

[00:23:29] I'm very pleased that what our team here at AMC was able to accomplish so far this year. We certainly had a very busy month of October. I'd like to personally thank our employees for their hard work and dedication. And I want to thank the Enoch's team for working together with us to be able to resolve some challenges and continue to position their business for success while positioning our business for further success in Twenty twenty one. The hard work is paying off. We're keenly focused on our ability to achieve our goal of profitability. I look forward to reporting to you again following the completion of our third fiscal quarter of Twenty twenty. We'd like to take questions now from our analyst.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[00:24:20] If you would like to ask a question, please signal by pressing star one on your telephone keypad, if you are using a speakerphone, please make sure your mute function is turned off to allow your signal to reach our equipment again for star one to ask a question. Our first question comes from Philip Shen, Roth Capital Partners.

Philip Shen

[00:24:41] Hey, guys, thanks for taking my questions. First one is on Wragg. Dan was wondering if you could give us a little more color on the rig opportunities beyond commented, you know, with the success they're having there. I know it's, you know, utility scale, meaning it it takes time. But I was wondering if you could give a sense for the progress we're making with other utilities. Thanks.

Daniel McGahn

[00:25:09] Yeah, we continue to work with multiple utilities, we've developed, we think, a very healthy pipeline of potential projects. We talked about that in the past. What we do really realize that everybody now is focused on the successful delivery and execution of the system with comment. So comment has been a really great partner to be able to deal with. They're very excited about helping us market it to other utilities. And we know they're certainly we've had a bunch of conversations with a number of U.S. utilities. So we're really focused on Twenty twenty, Twenty twenty one delivery of those systems that we think that opens up a tremendous opportunity for the company.

Philip Shen

[00:25:55] Right, and then shifting to the video. What's the latest there in terms of number of utilities that are, you know, steadily buying, you know, based on inventory and stocking as opposed to testing? And then how many more utilities are in the pipeline that that you guys are working with to develop, you know, regular, steady volume?

Daniel McGahn

[00:26:21] Yeah, we're starting to see multiple utilities now taking multiple units, we believe we've been able to. Understand?

[00:26:32] And well positioned Mevo as a solution for residential solar and the problems that distributed generation represent on the distribution grid. We feel really good about where we are with BVO. We said in 2020 we're going to supply a limited number to the commercial market, make sure we have everything right. That all seems to be correct. We see an acceleration in production. We were hinting at second half producing more Malvo units. We feel really good about it. I look forward to be able to talk hopefully more specific about specific utilities in the future. But we really do think we have something that that's really nicely into our great growth as well as our mission for smarter, cleaner, better energy.

Philip Shen

[00:27:24] Great. One more, if I may, onesta, you know, I think the revenue run rate for them over the past three years was 25 million or so. And now as you are further along in the integration process and you as you look through to next year, calendar 21, you see the potential where you can already get past that 25 million. You know, perhaps you guys can couple you know, there's more synergies now with both dynamic and static power correction. So you can do you think there might be more synergistic sales where you might be able to drive that 25 million dollar run rate even higher?

Daniel McGahn

[00:28:13] So I absolutely do, but I think the way we want to try to look at it now is almost a combined product line for what we offer with the Barbeau and Nepsa for this idea, this new energy power systems, because we're trying to focus on building and continue to grow penetration in the renewable market. We've entered into industrial with semiconductor fabs that she takes us further into industrial with their product line. So we're really focused on that as kind of the core of the business to continue growth, keep that drumbeat going over the next year. So going forward, as we kind of get to the next quarter and into the next year, you're going to hear us talk much more about an integrated product line in the markets that serves them really talking about the alphabet soup of products that we have. When we've talked to investors, they seem to prefer that they get that. And that's why even with the latest order, we talk about 15 million combined, certainly driven by Devar, which is really where the business has been. And I'm really proud of what the team's done so far. Together with Pepsi, I think it's really a good fit for us. And I'm really optimistic about not just the near-term, but really when we look at longer term growth potential for that part of the business.

Philip Shen

[00:29:36] Thanks, Daniel. I'll pass it on. Thanks so.

Operator

[00:29:41] Our next question comes from Colin Rusch with Oppenheimer.

Colin Rusch

[00:29:45] Thanks so much, guys. You know, looking at the ship protection system, you know, reality over the near term, you know, in the economic downturn, potentially impacting federal budget. What can you tell us in terms of how much information we're getting from the Internet or, you know, ship procurement folks in terms of, you know, budget issues, you know, potential for folks trying to use cash that they have sooner than later to avoid problems down the road? Just any help on the ground. That is super helpful.

Daniel McGahn

[00:30:19] Yeah, you know, we certainly see challenges coming, given the economic situation, I guess we remain optimistic that those can turn with a change or a better control going forward with the pandemic today, we really haven't been affected by it. When we look at the specific shifts that we have orders for, those are all ships that have been planned and appropriated and procured and that money is being spent. So I don't see the immediate impact coming to space. I don't know what's going to happen with the election. It looks like it's going, you know, cleaner direction, like we like. I don't know what the effects or the military that will mean over the next two or three years. But when you look at the backlog that we have currently for LAPD, that's going to cover certainly for the next couple several years. So we're we're remaining vigilant to trying to continue to grow that business on other platforms. There is a plan to build ships typically when. You know, the parties change, change, control and things we still have a military will still have a need to build ships, will still be a need for ship protection system, certainly. And we think that we benefit from kind of a cleaner environment move there. So one of the things that we certainly can do is reduce operating costs of those ships. So we think we really do have something that fits not only in the near term, but the long term for the Navy.

Colin Rusch

[00:31:52] That's super helpful. And now that you close the acquisition and augmented the balance sheet, you know how much and I know the short time frame, but, you know, you think about the pipeline of opportunities on uncrate and customers that will will actually sit down with you. Now, you can characterize the order of magnitude of change in the in the opportunity set. The number of customers you're dealing with know the company's in a different position, both from a product and a capitalization perspective.

Daniel McGahn

[00:32:27] Yeah, I know, and I think the way you're asking the question is exactly how we're thinking about it. You know, utilities see us even in a stronger position, given a broader product line, giving a stronger balance sheet. You know, today utility business has been, you know, on the horizon for us. We have sold some development, a lot to utilities. What we sell in the way of BVO, we're really focused on utilities. Obviously, Regg focused on utilities. So this new energy power system offering, you know, we hope that there'll be applicability for utilities. I think, you know, directly what we see with utility projects is there are near-term concerns about covid, given the availability of labor to be able to continue to to do work doesn't really affect us today. As I said, we don't have a lot of exposure today from a revenue standpoint, utilities. But going forward, I think the offering is very strong. And so far I've been very well received from our discussion with utilities.

Colin Rusch

[00:33:26] Right, and then just last on supply chain optimization with the combined company. Could you give us a sense of how much purchasing power, you know, component cost reduction and you can see and how soon that might start to flow through the.

Daniel McGahn

[00:33:48] Yeah, I think it's a very good question and something that we continue to look at as we announced the acquisition, it really wasn't one of the main drivers for us. We think that there may be some savings there. But, you know, really, the margin expansion comes with revenue growth.

[00:34:06] There may be some margin expansion coming from the combined supply chain. But I think if we continue to drive the growth, that's going to be the main driver for for improved gross margins.

Colin Rusch

[00:34:18] To guys, thanks.

Daniel McGahn

[00:34:18] Thank you, Carl.

Operator

[00:34:27] Our next question comes from Eric Stein, Craig-Hallum.

Eric Stine

[00:34:32] I don't know, I don't. They're so I was hoping just I know we've touched a lot on thread here, but just maybe dig in a little bit on when so just Wooderson my math, right? I think you're you're maybe getting close to or, you know, in the back third of the initial order for the 5.5 megawatt. Just curious. I mean, obviously doesn't get got big plans and, you know, a little bit more color on this call that you're talking about, potentially taking that global. So just thoughts on when you may see that next 5.5 megawatt order from Dewson.

Daniel McGahn

[00:35:15] Yeah, you know, right now we're working on commissioning the first wind farm, which is utilizing these, yes. From that order. The team is optimistic that maybe in the next year or so, maybe it's 18 months. I don't really know. It's tough to say. Will it be, you know, significantly larger than the first order? That's certainly something we want to work on. I don't want to promise that. But it's really going to depend upon the pacing and how do some gets their orders going. All the indications and Christine like that, that's moving in a positive direction. It's hard to prognosticate for things that are beyond the year. But, you know, we will see business in the future for from Dewson and the near-term are really focused on, you know, making sure we're doing what we can to support Enoch's, making sure we deliver the three megawatt turbine to a prototype level and is certified all the things we talked about in the opening remarks and get that first initial production order. So, you know, that really is going to be the impact on our 21 business. If we look beyond 21 into 22, then, you know, we'll see.

[00:36:15] We don't, you know, additional business coming from Tucson out there.

Eric Stine

[00:36:22] Got it in you, your commentary and you just mentioned it with Enoch's, I guess I was kind of curious as you've gone through this process where, you know, they were not in compliance with the agreement and they've secured that. Is it something where despite that, you were doing some of that free work for the three megawatt turbine, or is that something that we should, you know, now that were, what, a month removed from that hearing under the two megawatt agreement that now things really start?

Daniel McGahn

[00:36:58] I think I would focus, you know, is exactly the same in the latter, that is almost a restart of the three megawatt program. We've got to go to prototype, get a bill, get them to get orders. They've been talking about already 160 to 200 units that they have coming for order. So, you know, we hope that 2021 represents really the beginning of a ramp in volume for the three megawatt. We do see continued demand coming in, telling us where the two megawatt. So, you know, we're very happy with how the grid business is taking us and driving us. And I'm really happy that we've been able to focus on that and execute very well on the grid side of the business. And I think we have a nice option value coming in wind, starting with Minox, with some two and three megawatt, you know, maybe next year. And then, you know, beyond that expansion, again with Dewson.

Eric Stine

[00:37:50] Got it, maybe last one for me, you talked a bit about Nepsa, but I'm just curious. I know it's early, but what you know, what feedback are you getting from customers, whether they're well, whether they're new customers and they're seeing your products for the first time or, you know, maybe your customers, that now, you know, they're seeing Nepsa just some initial feedback, realizing that it's still pretty early.

Daniel McGahn

[00:38:19] Yeah, I that is very, very positive. The team is really jazzed, it allows us to they I think a bit differently how we sell not only their products, but ours opens up bigger TAM and larger markets for us. So, you know, the integration is really focused on the front end and we get the leverage in selling. Can we sell more of their product? We sell more of our product. We continue to focus on growth in the industrial market. That's really where the team is headed. And we hope to be able to report back to you guys that, you know, those efforts are are continuing.

Eric Stine

[00:38:57] Got it. Thank you.

Operator

[00:39:04] And there are no further questions in the queue at this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. McGann.

Daniel McGahn

[00:39:10] Thanks, Travis. You know, a lot of it's about scale. You know, we really didn't tread any new ground today with you guys. I think we feel really good about how the business is performing. I think some of the comments John Casey said about the math of the model and the results, I think are very telling that, you know, we said we were going to get to certain levels in the business. We've been able to get there. We still have further to go. We think that certainly helps us get there a bit faster. Now, we have a very nice balance sheet that keeps that strength for our customers. And, you know, I'm very, very optimistic about the future. I don't know where we are with the election, but that could turn out to be a positive thing for us as well. So, you know, as we get to the halfway point here at Twenty twenty and we already start thinking about next year and Twenty twenty one on the future, but certainly very bright for the company, we want to continue to do the things that we've been doing and we think that will continue to translate into future growth. Thank you, everybody, for your attention. Appreciate it. No, it's a tough day with a lot of names out there reporting and such. So we're very happy for those of you that we're able to listen live to the call.

[00:40:21] Thanks.

Operator

[00:40:25] Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's teleconference, you may now disconnect.