At 25x P/E, it doesn't look overvalued even close to 20-year highs - but growth is factored in to the price, so it's not compelling value.

Computacenter (OTC:CUUCF, OTC:CUUCY) is a British I.T. company. They have been around for a few decades and listed many years but often don’t attract a lot of investor attention. Although its price sits higher than it has for most of the past couple of decades, that reflects its sharply improved performance over the past several years. So, while I don't think it represents a bargain at the current price, the price looks sustainable.

About Computacenter

The company is a B2B supplier of computing services to public sector and private sector clients. Despite its spelling of “centre” being incorrect in the Queen’s English, it is based in the U.K. and sells to nine countries, with operations and end users in more countries.

The company basically helps source technology solutions, manages I.T. infrastructure and provides professional services such as consulting to help clients manage their I.T. In this sense, the company is able to get a foot in the door of a client and then keep it there over time, providing a full suite of services connected to getting the right technology and keeping it running in line with the client’s needs. However, the lion’s share of the business remains sourcing – in 2019, that was 76% of revenue. A further breakdown of revenue types is below.

Source: Company annual report

The profit picture is a bit less clear in terms of contribution by business line, but it’s worth noting that the integrated approach the company takes make segmental analysis on its own less relevant. That is because it’s by selling in the technology in the first place – the largest revenue contributor, although I suspect fairly low-margin – that it enables supporting services then and in subsequent years.

The Company is Growing But Margins are Thin

The company has been growing revenue and profit in recent years. But even after that, what is fairly striking in my opinion is the low margins. Pretax profits last year stood at £141m, but with revenue at over five billion pounds, that equates to a pre-tax margin of under 3%. That doesn’t allow much room for error, not is it the sort of margin one dreams about when thinking about investing in a tech name. In that sense, the company may more accurately be conceptualized as a service provider than a tech company.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

The Challenge With Investing in Computacenter

The company’s several dozen annual reports go into ever greater detail about the company’s sources of business and strategic drivers for its continued success. These tend to be higher level trends, such as automation, digitalization, cloud usage, cybersecurity and a talent shortage. By hitching its wagons to clients’ shifting needs when it comes to I.T. infrastructure, the company is able to build a sustainable revenue stream for itself. But the question remains: why does the company exist? What’s its strategic advantage?

The simple answer is that the company has grown over time in a somewhat opportunistic way, but is fundamentally a trusted supplier of I.T. technology and expertise. Its scale, reputation, relationships and expertise will allow it to continue to do well in years to come. That is partly accurate, although it is worth noting that the company has only recently returned to meaningful revenue growth after a number of years in which it was basically stagnant.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

That revenue increase in recent years – which has been large – is welcome. But it also points to the question which always comes back to me when I think of Computacenter: what drives its long-term business success? I do think it’s a good business, in that it has a good customer base and is well-regarded, but I am less persuaded that it has the sort of story a long-term tech growth stock needs to do very well. Instead, it is more like an I.T. infrastructure provider: a good place to be, but often less rewarding for investors.

The Company Has a Consistent Dividend Payment History

The company has been paying dividends every year for a couple of decades and has seen a healthy increase in payout in recent years. The dividend policy is a cover of 2-2.5x, based on adjusted diluted earnings per share. In the most recent year, cover on this basis was 2.5x.

Chart compiled by author using data from company annual reports

At the current share price, that equates to a yield of 1.6%, decent though not exciting. However, the long-term dividend growth over the past decade is good, and the dividend coverage is good.

The Results Improvement Has Been Factored Into the Price

The company’s improved performance over the past three to four years has been well-received by investors and the shares have had a good run.

Source: Google Finance

At the current share price, they trade at a P/E ratio of around 25x, which I regard as a little pricy. It’s not an outrageous tech valuation, but then this isn’t exactly a tech stock with exponential growth opportunities – it is an I.T. infrastructure stock with a track record and good opportunities but low margins. So at that price, I don’t see it as a bargain. Indeed, at only 10% or so below its 2020 high, it is now close to a price last reached during the dotcom boom. That said, it’s an older, more established company now and so can sustain such a valuation. While I don’t see deep value, I also don’t think it is unreasonably priced, especially if the growth of the past several years can be continued. If the company can find a way to increase margins, I can see more upside, but for now that is unproven.

Conclusion

I don’t love Computacenter because it has lacked a long-term compelling growth story. But it is a well-run company and consistently profitable, with signs that growth is improving. That is reflected in its fair price, so I don’t see it as cheap, but I also think the current valuation is sustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.