Two years ago, I wrote about Don't miss PDD's big run. The stock has gone up 4-5x since I published the article two year ago. Agora (API) is another interesting opportunity I begin to spend more time to monitor and research.

Overview

Agora was founded by the former CTO of YY in 2013. The company is a pioneer and leader in the Real-Time Engagement-Platform as a Service (RTE-PaaS) market. The company provides developers simple-to-use, highly customizable and widely compatible application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time video and voice functionalities into their applications without the need to develop the technology or build the underlying infrastructure themselves.

The company has maintained a very low profile since inception but it is supported by a group of best early-stage investors such as Morningside, IDG, SIG, GGV, Shunwei and Coatue Management.

Thesis 1 A small company in a big industry

According to eMarketer, the average adult in the United States and in China currently spends approximately 400 minutes and 230 minutes a day online, respectively. In the month of March 2020, Agora powered more than 40 billion minutes of real-time engagement for end users in more than 100 countries through more than 10,000 active applications. This number only represents approximately 0.2 minutes of real-time engagement per person per day if spread across the global population of 7.7 billion. The company’s current size is only a small fraction of its tangible market.

According to International Data Corporation, or IDC, the worldwide CPaaS market is forecasted to grow from US$3.3 billion in 2018 to US$17.2 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 39.3%. As a market leader in the industry, Agora is expected to at least grow in line with the market in my base case.

Thesis 2 High return on invested capital

While maintaining rapid growth, the company is very capital efficient. From its inception in 2013 to March 31, 2020, the company was able to build a $4.6B enterprise value company by only raising $170M. As a result of the product-centric culture, 90% of the employees are technicians.

Thesis 3 Strong growth momentum from its top customers as the Chinese economy is in a V-shape recovery

Looking at a host of data such as air traffic and PMI, it is clear that the Chinese economy is in a V-shape recovery. While the economic activities in China have normalized in Q2020, Agora has maintained a strong growth momentum post-COVID. In Q22020, the company generated $34M (127.5% yoy growth) revenue and $3M net income compared to negative $2M in the same period last year. While the market is worried about the company’s growth will slow down post-COIVD, data from Agora’s end customer indicate otherwise.

Agora’s customers have posted strong growth. Koolearn, the online segment of New Oriental Education is expected to grow at 65% this year compared to 45% in 2018-2019. GSX Techedu, a leading online education player in China, was growing its revenue at 300% in 2018 and 430% in 2019. GSX Techedu has reached profitability while maintaining high growth rates. Another Agora customer Bytedance generated $5.6B revenue in Q12020, representing 130% yoy growth. The robust growth from Agora's customer set the foundation for its strong growth in the next few years. As illustrated in the chart below, Agora’s net dollar expansion also accelerated through COVID.

Thesis 4 Customer concentration risk will be mitigated over time

Agora’s customer base is diversified across industries such as live streaming, gaming, healthcare,insurance, and online education. Its top customers include TAL Education, New Oriental Education, Bydance, Xiaomi, MOMO, and VIPKIDS. Agora’s top ten customers account for 38% of total revenue in 2019, declining from 51% in 2018. Its largest customer accounts for 14% of revenue and second largest accounts for 10% of revenue.

In 2019, 78.5% of total revenue comes from China, 8.2% from the U.S. and 13.3% from RoW.

Agora’s active customer has grown to 1,486 in Q22020, up 86% yoy. The customer concentration risk would be lower over time as the number of customers grew rapidly.

Valuation

Agora’s revenue has accelerated since the beginning of COVID. A key question is how long the rapid growth can be sustainable. The company’s gross margin has slightly declined as a result of higher data infrastructure expense in new markets.

Agora’s R&D expense also increased in the last two quarters but maintaining at similar ratio over sales. The company begins to see operating leverage as revenue growth surpassed the growth of its S&M expense.

But Agora’s valuation is not cheap and the company carries a premium over Twilio due to higher growth and operating margin.

In my base case, I am assuming Agora will be able to at least achieve CPaaS market growth in the next few years with the average multiple of SaaS business. Agora will be able achieve 2.2x and 21% IRR in the next four years.

Conclusion

To conclude, Agora is still a small company in a big industry with a long runway for growth. The company's ROIC is high and the valuation is reasonable. Many unicorns have similar characteristics. I recommend building a toehold position and continue to closely monitoring the company's progress.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.