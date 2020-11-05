After the recent revision of forecasts, the expected growth rate of Apple's EPS in the next fiscal year will not exceed 8%.

The market price always reflects not what the company is now, but what the majority think it will be in the future.

I warn you right away that at least in this article, I will not analyze in detail the operating and financial results of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the last quarter. I think enough has been written about this already. Instead, I suggest analyzing only one multiple - the forward PEG.

I know that you can always find a dozen multiples that indicate an undervalued state of the company and just as many that indicate an overvalued state. But the multiple I have chosen is trustworthy for three reasons.

First. Direct comparison of multiples does not give a correct result because companies are always in different phases of their business cycles. Therefore, when comparing multiples, we should adjust them to the growth rate. The higher is the growth, the lower are the value of each multiple and the relative value of the company. And vice versa. Therefore, for example, the PEG multiple is preferable to the PE multiple.

Secondly. Analysis based on the forward multiples gives the best results. This is completely natural since the market price always reflects not what the company is now, but what the majority think it will be in the future.

And thirdly. As I will show later, the forward PEG multiple has been fairly good at determining Apple's balanced price in the past.

So, this is what we get analyzing this multiple:

As you can see, in my sample, Apple has the maximum value of the forward PEG multiple - x 3.44. This is primarily due to the fact that after the recent revision of forecasts, the expected growth rate of Apple's EPS in the next fiscal year will not exceed 8%. For example, in the case of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the expected growth is 10.19%. And in the case of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - 12.3%. This led to the fact that in the case of this multiple, the implied price of Apple stock is $73.

Here, of course, one could argue that this is a standard situation for Apple. But I disagree. And in confirmation I give the history of changes in the implied price based on this multiple:

As you can see, over the current year, until recently, the implied price had been corresponding to the actual price. This means that this multiple of Apple had almost always been corresponding to the median in my sample. However, the situation has changed since November because the average analysts’ expectations of Apple’s EPS in the next fiscal year have deteriorated in comparison to the average expectations of other companies in my sample. And this is the problem...

Bottom line

We can talk a lot about how the development of 5G will affect Apple's financial performance in the future. Or we can talk about the fate of the iPhone. But the main thing that interests us is how Apple's earnings will change. Or, to be more precise, we are interested in what the majority of investors think about it. And in my opinion, analysts' forecasts reflect this well.

I am not predicting that Apple's stock price will drop to $73 in the near future. But I want to draw the attention of those who are now buying shares of this company to one important fact. In terms of expected growth in Apple's earnings, the company's share price is unreasonable. And this is at least a reason to be wary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.